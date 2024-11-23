Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, November 18 to Saturday, November 23, 2024.
CAF AWARDS: Lookman, Nwabali Make Short Lists
Overwhelming favourite Ademola Lookman and Stanley Nwabali have made the five-man short lists for the 2024 CAF Awards. CAF announced that Ademola Lookman made the five-man short list for Player of the Year Award.
The others are Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion)…Read more
Loss To Rwanda Won’t Affect Eagles In World Cup Qualifiers –Eguavoen Boasts
Caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen has insisted a 2-1 home loss to Rwanda will not work against the Super Eagles when both teams clash again in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.
In March 2025, Rwanda will host Nigeria in continuation…Read more
Lookman Nominated For Best Forward Award In Italy
This recognition comes as a result of Lookman’s extraordinary performance…Read more
Retiring Nadal Loses At Farewell Davis Cup
Rafael Nadal was beaten in what might prove to be the final match of his career as the start of his Davis Cup retirement party fell flat.
Spanish great Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles…Read more
Libya’s Appeal Against CAF Verdict On Eagles, Set For CAS Hearing
The Court of Arbitration for Sport ( CAS) is set to hear Libya’s appeal against the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to award a botched 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier to Nigeria’s Super Eagles.
The hearing is scheduled for later this month…Read more
IMG Meets NTA, NSC, NFF, Others Over Tinubu’s Initiative
President Bola Tinubu’s Football Intervention Project has taken a significant step forward as IMG, the project’s strategic partner, commenced consultations with key stakeholders in Nigerian football.
This initiative, which promises to transform the nation’s football…Read more
Benin Govt Demands CAF Ban Libya After ‘Act Of Barbarism
The Government of Benin has condemned in very strong terms “acts of barbarism” by Libya during a crucial 2025 AFCON qualifier in Tripoli and demanded sanctions against the North African nation.
Video clips showed Benin being attacked after they held hosts Libya…Read more
Real, Man United Join Race For Lookman
More clubs are showing interest in signing Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, with Madrid and Manchester United being the latest big outfits to have entered the race to secure his signature.
Eagles Get More Assurances Over Outstanding Bonuses
The Super Eagles have received more assurances from top officials that outstanding allowances and bonuses going as far as four years ago will be cleared soon.
Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC)…Read more
Owen Mocks EPL Title Contenders After Guardiola Signs New Deal
Former England international, Michael Owen has said Pep Guardiola signing a contract extension with Manchester City represents the “Worst possible news” for clubs aspiring to compete for the Premier League title.
Guardiola’s tenure, which began in 2016, has seen him achieve…Read more
LeBron James Announces Break From Social Media
The National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar, LeBron James has announced he is taking a break from social media, citing concerns over the “Negative” coverage prevalent in the United States (US) media.
Despite the substantial following of approximately…Read more
WAFCON 2025: Falcons Know Group Opponents Today
Nine-time champions Nigeria will know their opponents for the group phase of next year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations competition when the draw is conducted at the Technic Centre of the Mohamed VI Football Complex in Sale, outside Rabat, Morocco, today.
Hamilton Vows To Fight On Despite Sao Paulo Setback
Lewis Hamilton says he will “give it absolutely everything” for his final three races with Mercedes despite feeling like walking away after struggling badly in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion finished 10th in the Grand Prix…Read more
Eagles Lacking Special Players That Can Win Games- Sodje
Former international, Sam Sodje, has said the problem with the Super Eagles is beyond the technical crew but about the players’ attitude on the field.
Vieira Named New Coach Of Italian Side Genoa
Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira, has been appointed as the new head coach of Serie A club Genoa. The 48-year-old joins a club that is in 17th position in the Italian top flight, one point above the relegation zone.
The former Crystal Palace manager, who left RC Strasbourg…Read more