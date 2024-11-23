Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, November 18 to Saturday, November 23, 2024.

CAF AWARDS: Lookman, Nwabali Make Short Lists

Overwhelming favourite Ademola Lookman and Stanley Nwabali have made the five-man short lists for the 2024 CAF Awards. CAF announced that Ademola Lookman made the five-man short list for Player of the Year Award.

The others are Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion)…Read more

Loss To Rwanda Won’t Affect Eagles In World Cup Qualifiers –Eguavoen Boasts

Caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen has insisted a 2-1 home loss to Rwanda will not work against the Super Eagles when both teams clash again in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

In March 2025, Rwanda will host Nigeria in continuation…Read more

Lookman Nominated For Best Forward Award In Italy

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the Forward of the Year category at the Gran Galà del Calcio awards.

This recognition comes as a result of Lookman’s extraordinary performance…Read more

Retiring Nadal Loses At Farewell Davis Cup

Rafael Nadal was beaten in what might prove to be the final match of his career as the start of his Davis Cup retirement party fell flat.

Spanish great Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles…Read more

Libya’s Appeal Against CAF Verdict On Eagles, Set For CAS Hearing

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ( CAS) is set to hear Libya’s appeal against the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) decision to award a botched 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier to Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The hearing is scheduled for later this month…Read more

IMG Meets NTA, NSC, NFF, Others Over Tinubu’s Initiative

President Bola Tinubu’s Football Intervention Project has taken a significant step forward as IMG, the project’s strategic partner, commenced consultations with key stakeholders in Nigerian football.

This initiative, which promises to transform the nation’s football…Read more

Benin Govt Demands CAF Ban Libya After ‘Act Of Barbarism

The Government of Benin has condemned in very strong terms “acts of barbarism” by Libya during a crucial 2025 AFCON qualifier in Tripoli and demanded sanctions against the North African nation.

Video clips showed Benin being attacked after they held hosts Libya…Read more

Real, Man United Join Race For Lookman

More clubs are showing interest in signing Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, with Madrid and Manchester United being the latest big outfits to have entered the race to secure his signature.

Read more Lookman’s impressive performance for Atalnata and the Super Eagles…

Eagles Get More Assurances Over Outstanding Bonuses The Super Eagles have received more assurances from top officials that outstanding allowances and bonuses going as far as four years ago will be cleared soon. Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC)…Read more

Owen Mocks EPL Title Contenders After Guardiola Signs New Deal

Former England international, Michael Owen has said Pep Guardiola signing a contract extension with Manchester City represents the “Worst possible news” for clubs aspiring to compete for the Premier League title.

Guardiola’s tenure, which began in 2016, has seen him achieve…Read more

LeBron James Announces Break From Social Media

The National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar, LeBron James has announced he is taking a break from social media, citing concerns over the “Negative” coverage prevalent in the United States (US) media.

Despite the substantial following of approximately…Read more

WAFCON 2025: Falcons Know Group Opponents Today

Nine-time champions Nigeria will know their opponents for the group phase of next year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations competition when the draw is conducted at the Technic Centre of the Mohamed VI Football Complex in Sale, outside Rabat, Morocco, today.

Read more The field of 12 finalist teams will be framed into three groups…

Hamilton Vows To Fight On Despite Sao Paulo Setback Lewis Hamilton says he will “give it absolutely everything” for his final three races with Mercedes despite feeling like walking away after struggling badly in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion finished 10th in the Grand Prix…Read more Eagles Lacking Special Players That Can Win Games- Sodje Former international, Sam Sodje, has said the problem with the Super Eagles is beyond the technical crew but about the players’ attitude on the field. Read more He also added that the team continues to miss a creative player… Vieira Named New Coach Of Italian Side Genoa Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira, has been appointed as the new head coach of Serie A club Genoa. The 48-year-old joins a club that is in 17th position in the Italian top flight, one point above the relegation zone. The former Crystal Palace manager, who left RC Strasbourg…Read more

