Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 19 to Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Messi Donates 8th Ballon d’Or Trophy To Barcelona Museum

Inter Miami and Argentina forward, Lionel Messi, has opted to gift his most recent Ballon d’Or award to Barcelona Museum.

This development is coming barely three months after he controversially won the award, beating out strong contenders like…

Prove Yourself Outside Serie A, Henry Tells Osimhen

Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has received a message from Arsenal star, Thierry Henry to establish himself outside of the Serie A.

Henry, who opposes Osimhen joining Arsenal, also sent his best wishes for the Nigerian's success in his future endeavour…

EPL: Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal To Play Each Other In US Tour

The Premier League teams on Friday announced that Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal will play each other in a number of games in the United States (US) this summer.

On July 27, Man United and Arsenal will play the first game of the pre-season tour at SoFi…

Osimhen Hurts Barca At UEFA CL Round Of 16

The Super Eagles Forwarder, Victor Osimhen returned to his football club on Wednesday night, February 21, and rescued Napoli at the hands of FC Barcelona in the first leg of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League (CL) round of 16.

Before the Champions League game at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli…

Europa League, Conference League Last-16 Draws

The Europa League draw is expected to take place at noon, Friday, February 23, at the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa’s) headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw will feature the eight Europa League group-stage winners and the eight…

EPL: Sir Jim Ratcliffe Hints At Mason Greenwood’s Man United Return

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the team’s new minority owner has noted that Mason Greenwood may still be able to play for Manchester United in the future.

In the top division of Spain, Greenwood is…

Chukwu To NFF: Peseiro Doesn’t Deserve New Contract Despite Eagles Reaching AFCON Final

Ex-international Christian Chukwu has said Jose Peseiro doesn’t deserve a new contract despite leading the Super Eagles to the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Peseiro's previous contract was valid only during the…

Organisers Announce Date, Venue For Argentina Vs Nigeria International Friendly Game

The high-profile friendly between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and world champions Argentina will be played at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, United States of America (USA), on Tuesday, March 26.

The friendly was earlier scheduled to be held in China but was cancelled following discord…

Napoli vs Barca: German Legend Praises Osimhen, Goal Nominated for Award

Luca Toni, former Bayern Munich star, praised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen after the Nigerian forward scored a goal for Napoli against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Osimhen, who had a quiet spell during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, reminded…

Ex-Barcelona Star Dani Alves Sentenced to Four Years in Jail

A Spanish court yesterday found former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub, BBC reports. Alves, who is one of the most decorated footballers in history, has been handed a jail sentence of four years and six months.

He was also ordered to pay the victim…

Bayelsa Athletes Shine At Asaba As Tejiri, Pere Win 100m Race

Athletes from Bayelsa State participating in the ongoing Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN)/MOC National Trials in Asaba, Delta State have recorded big wins in the sprints.

In the Junior Boys 100m, Team Bayelsa athlete, Tejiri Godwin emerged as the…

Playing at AFCON Improved My Performance Level – Onyeka

Brentford midfielder, Frank Onyeka, has admitted that playing at the Africa Cup of Nations has helped boost his fitness level.

Onyeka was a key member of the Super Eagles side that finished second at the…

Bayern Confirms Tuchel’s Departure

Bayern Munich has decided to part ways with the manager, Thomas Tuchel, at the end of the season. This comes amid the club’s disastrous run of form in the past few days.

Bayern lost 3-0 to league leaders Bayern Leverkusen, lost 1-0 to Lazio in the…

Big Scramble: Juve, Milan, Napoli Battle For Boniface

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, is on the verge of a lucrative transfer to Serie A, with his prolific goal-scoring performances for Bayer Leverkusen this season attracting interest from Italian powerhouses.

Despite his current injury, Boniface remains highly coveted, with reports from Italy-based Football Italia revealing that Juventus, Napoli, and AC Milan are all vying for his…

Eagles wants Peseiro to continue as coach –Ekong

In a recent interview with CNN, Defender William Troost-Ekong expressed the collective desire of the Super Eagles players for Jose Peseiro to continue as the coach of the team.

Peseiro's future with the Super Eagles is uncertain following the expiration…