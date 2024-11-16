Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, November 11 to Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Jake Paul Defeats Boxing Legend Mike Tyson

Boxing legend, Mike Tyson’s return to the ring after two decades of unanimous defeat to Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas United States on Friday night.

While the 58-year-old Tyson lasted all of eight rounds comprising…Read more

AFCON 2025: Eagles Survive Benin Scare, Fly To Morocco Unbeaten

Super Eagles yesterday maintained their unbeaten streak in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they forced the Cheetahs of Benin Republic to a 1-1 draw in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire to celebrate their qualification to the competition.

The Eagles had secured their passage to the tournament…Read more

2023-24 Season: Osimhen, Lookman Top List Of Best-performing Nigerian Players In Europe So Far

As the European football season nears its halfway mark, several Nigerian players are making headlines with impressive performances across the continent.

AJIBADE OLUSESAN examines these in-form Super Eagles stars, highlighting those who are poised for defining campaigns and stand out as some of the most promising Nigerian talents in Europe this season…Read more

Ballon d’Or: Why I Won Ahead Of Vinicius Jr – Rodri

Manchester City midfielder, Rodrigo Hernández Cascante has opened up on why he won the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

According to the City’s midfielder, he won the trophy…Read more

Tinubu Names Olopade As NSG DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of former Ogun State Commissioner for Sports, Bukola Olopade, as the Director General of the National Sports Commission.

The appointment was made in a statement released…Read more

Lookman Battles Messi, Ronaldo, Saka For Globe Soccer Awards

The stock of Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has continued to rise as he has been nominated for the prestigious 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

The Atalanta star is battling for global awards alongside legendary…Read more

Nations League: Italy Poised To Raid Belgium As England Seek Redemption

Italy’s resurgence under Luciano Spalletti faces another crucial test as they sit atop Nations League A Group 2, with a trip to Belgium today before hosting France on Sunday.

With 10 points, the Azzurri are just ahead of France’s nine…Read more

S’Africa’s Football President Jordaan Arraigned For Fraud

South African Football Association ( SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has been released on bail amid allegations he used the organisation’s funds for personal gain.

The country’s organised crime investigation unit, Hawks…Read more

VAR Misread West Ham Penalty Against Man Utd

Referees’ chief, Howard Webb says West Ham should not have been awarded a penalty during Erik ten Hag’s final game in charge of Manchester United on October 27.

The Hammers were given the decision on the recommendation…Read more

Newcastle Wait As Galatasaray Seek Bank Loan Sponsors To Keep Striker

As the competition to sign Victor Osimhen heats up, Newcastle United may have to play a waiting game.

The Super Eagles star, currently on a season-long loan with Turkish…Read more

EPL: Ferdinand Disagrees With Amorim’s First Major Decision

The Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has suggested that new manager, Ruben Amorim may have made a mistake in not keeping former interim manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy at the club.

Recall that Amorim arrived at Man United on Monday…Read more

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Rohr Sure Benin Will Beat Nigeria Again

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is sure his Benin Republic side will beat the Nigerians as he highlighted Nigeria’s defence as a potential weakness ahead of their crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers tomorrow.

Read more Rohr’s boys defeated their Nigerian counter – parts during…

Former F’Eagles Star Dies At 38 A former Flying Eagles player, Gift Atulewa, has passed away at the age of 38. Atulewa was a member of the Flying Eagles squad that reached the final of the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Holland. The player who also featured for Warri Wolves and Bayelsa United…Read more 2025 AFCON Qualifiers: How We’ll Defeat S’Eagles – Benin Republic Benin Republic’s Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, has pinpointed a critical weakness in the Super Eagles’ lineup as they prepare for their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchday five showdown. This highly anticipated clash between the Super Eagles…Read more Eguavoen, Troost-Ekong Optimistic Ahead Clash Against Benin Super Eagles’ standin coach, Austin Eguavoen, has said the team is positive going into the clash against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic. Speaking in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, the adopted home…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: