Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, November 4 to Saturday, November 9, 2024.

CAF Unveils Prize Money For 2024 Women’s Champions League

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially revealed the prize money for this year’s eagerly awaited CAF Women’s Champions League, which will showcase Africa’s top women’s football teams.

In a move that highlights the growing prestige and investment…Read more

UEFA Champion League Impressive Table After Match Week Four

Liverpool have moved to the top of the Champions League table following an impressive 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night in Match Week Four.

This dominant win marks the Reds’ fourth consecutive victory…Read more

Red-Hot Osimhen Hits Double In Gala’s Win Against Spurs

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was in excellent form, scoring two first-half goals for Galatasaray in their Europa Cup tie against Tottenham last night. Osimhen, who had just returned from an injury, opened his account in the 32nd minute after Will Lankshear’s effort in the 18th minute had cancelled out Yunus Akgün’s 6th-minute opener for the hosts.…Read more

Madrid Eye Lookman As Vinicius’ Replacement

Real Madrid considers Super Eagles striker Ademola Lookman as a successor to Vinícius Jr. should the Braziliandepart, possibly for the Saudi Pro League…Read more

AFCON Qualifiers: Osimhen, Sadiq Return; Osho, Collins Get A Call-Up

Reigning African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, has returned to the Super Eagles fold after injury forced him to miss the team’s last round of matches and he will be expected to lead the line when the side faces Benin Republic and Rwanda in the last round of matches of the 2025 African Cup of Nations AFCON qualifiers…Read more

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Libya Fiasco Won’t Affect Eagles Against Benin, Rwanda – Pascal

Team coordinator and former inter national Patrick Pascal has said the Super Eagles are fully prepared to move past the recent harrowing experience they suffered in Libya as they head into their final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.…Read more

Nigerian Artists Headline 3rd Edition Of NBA Meets Art

As part of the vibrant lineup for Art X Lagos, which took place from October 31 to November 3, 2024, the NBA Meets Art initiative is designed to celebrate art through the lens of basketball, Gbemisola Abudu, Vice President of NBA Africa and Country Head for NBA Nigeria said.…Read more

Champions League: Edo Queens Eye CAF’s N1bn Price Money

Women’s football in the continent will enjoy more money in their league as the Confederation of African Football CAF has increased the price money by 52 percent…Read more

S’Eagles B Team Prepares For CHAN Qualifiers

The Super Eagles B team has commenced their second phase of preparation for the highly anticipated two-legged Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against their rivals, Ghana, scheduled for December.

This marks a crucial step in the Super Eagles B team’s journey…Read more

EPL: Man Utd Can’t Play Like Sporting – Amorim

Sporting manager, Ruben Amorim, has warned Manchester United fans to lower their expectations.

Read more Amorim took charge of his final home fixture on Tuesday night…

Champions League: Lookman Capable Of Hurting Stuttgart Ademola Lookman has been on a tear in Serie A this season, and as Atalanta travels to Germany for a Champions League clash against Stuttgart, the Nigerian forward stands out as a player capable of hurting the Germans. The former Everton man is coming off an incredible run…Read more Bayern, Benfica Seek Redemption Both aiming to bounce back from chastening Champions League defeats on matchday three, Bayern Munich and Benfica lock horns at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening. Vincent Kompany’s men were humbled 4-1 by Barcelona…Read more Inside Arsenal Struggle As Transfer Failures, Red Cards And Edu Exit Derail Title Bid Arsenal are going through a phase – and it’s not the kind Mikel Arteta envisioned when he and Edu co-signed a step-bystep plan to return the club to the top. In the five years since Arteta presented a five-phase…Read more Odegaard Back In Full Training Ahead Chamapions League Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has returned to full training after two months out with an ankle injury ahead of the Champions League clash against Inter Milan…Read more Gov AbdulRazaq Receives PlayWithKwaraYouth Organisers Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday hosted organisers of the #PlayWithKwaraYouth in Ilorin, commending the initiative’s drive for unity, peace, and harmony in the state. Governor Abdulrazaq said his administration remains…Read more

