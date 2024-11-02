Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, October 28th to Saturday, November 2nd, 2024.

Messi Speaks On Possible Career Path After Retirement

Argentine-born footballer who currently plays for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, has ruled out any chance of becoming a football coach after his retirement.

During an interview on Thursday with popular football transfer expert…Read more

Rodri Wins Ballon d’Or, Yamal Claims Kopa Trophy

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri yesterday clinched the 2024 Ballon d’Or beating Brazil’s Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to the awards.

The 28-year-old defensive powerhouse had a year filled with extraordinary…Read more

BREAKING: Man United Sack Ten Hag

Manchester United have parted ways with Erik ten Hag in the wake of their defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

The Dutch boss had been in the dugout since 2022…Read more

January Transfer Window: Chukwueze Attracts Four Premier League Clubs

Four clubs from the English Premier League, Fulham, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and West Ham United are competing to secure the services of Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, during the forthcoming January transfer window.

According to reports from Caught Offside, Chukwueze…Read more

Aitana Bonmati Wins 2024 Ballon D’Or Feminin

Aitana Bonmatí has been crowned the 2024 Women’s Ballon d’Or winner for the second consecutive year.

The Barcelona Femini star helped her side become…Read more

Messi Made Me Ditch England For Nigeria, Says Bassey

Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey, has revealed that a moment of magic from Argentina legend, Lionel Messi, in a match against Nigeria contributed to his decision to play for his fatherland Nigeria instead of England, where he was raised.

Read more Bassey was also eligible to play for Italy, where he was born…

Ballon d’Or: Real Madrid Men, Barcelona Women Win Best Team

Spanish football celebrates a double at the prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday as Barcelona and Real Madrid were crowned Clubs of the Year in their respective categories.

Barcelona’s women’s team captured the Women’s Club of the Year award…Read more

Lookman Ranks 14th In 2024 Ballon d’Or

Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman has achieved a significant milestone, ranking 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or standings.

The organisers of the prestigious award made this announcement…Read more

Ballon d’Or 2024 Voting Results Leaked

The voting results for the 2024 Ballon d’Or reportedly surfaced online hours before the official announcement of the winner of the 68th annual ceremony by France Football.

Read more Recall that the Ballon d’Or is an individual award which recognizes…

Botched AFCON Qualifier: Libya Engages Top Tunisian Lawyer, Set To Drag CAF, Nigeria To CAS

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has enlisted prominent Tunisian sports lawyer Ali Abbas to challenge the ‘unjust’ ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the Court of Arbitration in Sports ( CAS) if the CAF’s Appeal Board declined its request overturn the actions against it in respect of the botched African Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria…Read more

Amorim Expects Clarity Over Future Today

Manager Ruben Amorim says there will be “clarification” over his expected move to Manchester United after Sporting’s game against Estrela on Friday.

He is expected to remain in charge at Portuguese side Sporting…Read more

Lagos Women Run: Organisers Target Over 10,000 Runners For 9th Edition

The organisers of the annual 10km Lagos Women’s Run have said they are targeting over 10,000 runners for the 9th edition of the race coming up on November 9, 2024…Read more

Amorim Not Different From Ten Hag, Scholes Blasts

Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes, has claimed the “hype” over Ruben Amorim’s potential appointment “feels like” when Erik ten Hag initially joined the club.

Amorim is close to getting the United job after Ten Hag…Read more

Osimhen Dismisses January Exit Talks

Victor Osimhen has dismissed speculations he will break his loan deal with Galatasaray in January to join a bigger European club.

Such speculations have linked him with a transfer to Premier League…Read more

10th Senate President’s U-18 Unity Cup Set To Kick Off In Abuja In a remarkable celebration of unity and talent, the 10th Senate President’s Under 18 Unity Cup is poised to captivate football enthusiasts and supporters of grassroots sports development as it kicks off from November 10 to 17, 2024, in Abuja. Read more Themed the “Renewed Hope Edition,” this groundbreaking…

