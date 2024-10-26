Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, October 20th to Saturday, October 26th, 2024.

CAF Announces Date, Location For 2024 Awards

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially declared that the 2024 CAF Awards will take place in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 16, 2024.

The awards recognize exceptional achievements in both club and national football…Read more

African Player Of The Year: CAF Names Lookman, Troost-Ekong, Snubs Osimhen

Captain Williams Troost-Ekong and Ademola Lookman are the two Nigerians considered as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) officially announced 10 nominees for the prestigious Africa Player of the Year award.

The Super Eagles stars would fight for the prestigious award…Read more

Eagles Move 3 Places Up In FIFA Rankings

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have improved on their FIFA rankings following their performance in the recent 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier. The Nigerian side defeated the Mediterranean Knights of Libya 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Despite the second leg not taking place, the Super Eagles…Read more

Tinubu Scraps Sport Ministry, Restores NSC, Appoints Dikko DG

President Bola Tinubu yesterday approved the return of the National Sports Commission to actualise his dream of revamping the sector.

The President scrapped the Ministry of Sports which hitherto…Read more

UCL: Barcelona Beat Bayern Munich 4-1, Man City, Other Results

Raphael Dias Belloli Raphinha’s hat-trick gave Barcelona a 4-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League match on Wednesday night.

Read more The Brazilian winger opened the scoring in the first minute…

NFF Changes Venue For Falcons, Algeria Friendly The first leg of the international friendly between the Super Falcons and their Algerian counterpart will now be played at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne…Read more

WAFU B U-20: Flying Eagles Through To Semis, Face Niger

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday secured their passage to the semifinal stage of this year’s WAFU B U-20 Championship currently ongoing in Lome, Togo and would be facing off against the Niger U-20 team in the semifinal game on Saturday.

Nigeria came from behind to edge a flaming battle with Cote d’Ivoire 2-1…Read more

Europa League: Why Man Utd Failed To Defeat Fenerbahce – Ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has revealed why is side failed to control the game, as they drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Red Devils took the lead through Christian Eriksen…Read more

Four Arrested Over Alleged Racist Vinicius Jr Campaign

Four people have been arrested in Spain over allegedly conducting an online campaign of hate and racism against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

The campaign is said to have encouraged supporters…Read more

Dortmund Eye Real Revenge As Gunners Seek Return To Winning Ways

Borussia Dortmund excelled in Europe but struggled domestically last season and that has again been the case this campaign as they prepare for a repeat of last term’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Dortmund lost 2-0 to Los Blancos in June’s Wembley…Read more

ITTF Africa, Ethiopian Airlines Sign Groundbreaking Agreement Just three days after taking office, the newly elected African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) Executive Council, led by President Wahid Enitan Oshodi, has achieved a significant milestone in engaging the corporate sector. In a vibrant ceremony held at the Ethiopian Airlines Headquarters…Read more Chelsea Must Not Lose Out On Osimhen –Johnson Former Liverpool and Chelsea fullback, Glen Johnson, has backed Enzo Maresca’s side to go all out for Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker, Victor James Osimhen, Soccernet. ng reports. The 25-year-old was linked with a plethora of clubs during the summer transfer window…Read more My Vision As ATTF President’s To Make African Kids Compete With World’s Best –Oshodi Wahid Oshodi’s journey in sports administration has been very remarkable. From his early days as a member of the Lagos State Sports Council…Read more Boniface To Miss Bayer Leverkusen’s UCL Clash With Brest Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, has confirmed that Nigerian striker Victor Boniface will miss the UEFA Champions League match against Brest following a car accident. New Telegraph reported that the Super Eagles striker survived a car accident…Read more AFCON Winner, Ideye May Follow Musa To Local League’s Just like Ahmed Musa rejoined the Nigerian local league two weeks ago, another Super Eagles forward, Brown Ideye is on the verge of joining Rivers United if the words of the club’s coach, Finidi George, are anything to go by…Read road

