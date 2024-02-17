Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 12 to Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Asisat Oshoala Blasts Tunde Ednut Over Iwobi’s Criticism

Asisat Oshoala, a Super Falcons striker, has taken issue with Nigerian blogger and social media influencer, Tunde Ednut for making derogatory remarks about Alex Iwobi, a midfield player for the Super Eagles.

Ednut mocked Iwobi on social media after Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations… Read more

Tinubu Hosts S’Eagles, Awards Players, Coaches National Honours, Plots Of Land

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, received in audience the players and coaches of the Super Eagles at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The reception follows the team’s tenacious performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament… Read more

Alex Iwobi: NFF Reacts To Online Attacks

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has decried the cyber attacks that were directed at one of the Super Eagles players, Alex Iwobi.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the NFF claimed that the player’s long history of devotion to serving his country… Read more

AFCON: Three Govs Host Moses Simon

Three Governors in Nigeria, Kaduna, Benue, and Plateau State will on Tuesday and Wednesday receive Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon.

At the recently concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, Simon was a member… Read more

Toriola Leads Nigeria Team To ITTF WTTC In Korea

Africa’s most decorated table tennis legend Segun Toriola will lead Nigeria’s contingent to the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) taking place in Busan, South Korea from February 16 to 25.

According to the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Toriola was picked based on his wealth of experience coupled with his cordial relationships… Read more

2025 AFCON To Hold Summer As Morocco, CAF Agree On Timing

Barely three days to the completion of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, the African soccer governing body and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in Morocco seem to have reached an agreement with FIFA on the timing of the next edition in Morocco in 2025, BSNS- ports.com.ng reports.

Morocco under the Federation President Fouza Lekja last week announced that the competition… Read more

Mourinho Reveals Why He Can’t Go To Africa

Former coach of Chelsea FC and AS Roma, Jose Mourinho has revealed that the reason he is unable to travel to Africa is because of the insane supporters.

According to Mourinho, he is unable to walk… Read more

EPL: Iwobi, Bassey Resume Fulham Training

Premier League club, Fulham has announced that their Nigerian duo, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, have resumed training at the club.

Iwobi and Bassey were part of Nigeria’s squad for the just concluded 2023 Africa Cup… Read more

Yusuf Alli Excited As Edo Gets Best Facilities Award

The joy of Edo State Sports Commission Chairman, Olympian Yusuf Alli, knows no bounds this morning as Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, prepares to receive the above award courtesy of Sportsville on March 1st, 2024 in Lagos.

The longer jumper whose National Record of 8.27m is yet to be broken to date… Read more

Minister Hails Eagles As Nigeria Moves To 14 in FIFA Rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been congratulated by the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, for their impressive climb of 14 places in the latest FIFA men’s ranking released yesterday.

The rankings were released by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on February 15th, a few days… Read more

NFF Official: Govt To Decide Peseiro’s Fate

The Chairman of the NFF Technical Committee, Sherif Inuwa Ahlan, has stated that the Federal Government will decide on whether or not to retain Jose Peseiro as the coach of the Super Eagles.

Peseiro’s contract with the NFF ended with the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire, where Nigeria reached the championship…Read more

Super Eagles Rise On FIFA Rankings

Nigeria on Thursday recorded a remarkable improvement in the latest rankings released by the world football body, FIFA.

The latest FIFA Men’s World Rankings released shows that Morocco leads all African men’s national football teams… Read more

EPL: I Don’t Care About Pressure, Pochettino Reacts To Rumours

Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Chelsea, has revealed that he is not afraid about losing his job.

The former PSG manager who spoke during biIN Sports interview… Read more

Algeria Bid To Hijack Deal For Peseiro

Out-of-contract Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has emerged as a potential candidate to take over the reins of Algeria’s national football team following the conclusion of his contract with the Nigerian squad after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Reports from Algeria indicate that the 63-year-old Portuguese coach is seriously considered for the leadership role… Read more

C’League: Carragher Reveals Only Team That Can Stop Man City

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool legend has revealed that only Arsenal club can defeat Manchester City in the ongoing Champions League.

Speaking on the most recent Stick To Football podcast, Carragher made the remarks, saying he feels that City has a great… Read more