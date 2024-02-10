Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 5 to Saturday, February 10, 2024.

CAF Confirms Tinubu’s Attendance In 2023 AFCON Final

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday notified the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe that he would be attending the stadium to watch the Africa Cup of Nations final.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Sunday the Super Eagles of Nigeria…

AFCON: Football Cruel To Us, We Deserve To Beat Nigeria – S’Africa Coach

South Africa’s coach, Hugo Broos, has expressed his frustration over his team’s loss against Nigeria in the semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He stated that football had been cruel to his team…

AFCON: Why Eagles Struggled Against Bafana Bafana – Peseiro

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro on Thursday admitted that their semifinal opponents, South Africa tested them beyond the limit. Still, his side deserved to be in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Peseiro's men stormed into the final of the tournament by beating…

AFCON Final: We’ve Revenge To Take Against Nigeria – Haller

Sébastien Teddy Haller, a striker for Borussia Dortmund and Ivory Coast player has made it clear that he and his teammates plan to get revenge on Nigeria in the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) 2023 final.

Due to a foot injury, Haller, 29, was not included in Cote D'ivoire's group stage…

AFCON Final: Peseiro, Players Argue Over Tactics For Cote D’Ivoire

There was a disagreement between Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro and his players during their final strategy session for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Cote d’Ivoire, New Telegraph can report.

The players expressed concerns over the coach's 3-4-3 formation, which has been…

AFCON Final: Fulham Boss Supporting Iwobi, Bassey

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Coach of Fulham, Marco Silva, has disclosed that his team has missed the services of Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, who are now representing Nigeria.

The pair last played for the Cottagers in a Premier League match that took place at…

AFCON 2023: Peseiro’s Visit Gave Me Confidence – Nwabali

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali has disclosed how his motivation to excel for his country in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) came from a visit in December from Nigeria’s head coach, Jose Peseiro.

Due to his outstanding performances for Chippa United in South Africa, Peseiro…

AFCON 2023 Final: We No Dey Gree for Anybody, Eagles Declare War On Hosts

As the stage is set for the highly anticipated 2023 African Cup of Nations final clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the host nation, Cote d’Ivoire, key players from the Nigerian squad have declared their unwavering confidence and determination to secure victory for their country.

The Eagles punched their ticket to the final in a thrilling…

AFCON 2023: Okonjo-Iweala, Obi, Kanu, Others Hail S’Eagles

Following the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s victory over South Africa on Wednesday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final, some eminent Nigerians have taken to their social media pages to hail the Nigeria tactical team.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Super Eagles defeated South Africa in a 4-2 penalty shootout…

AFCON Final: Ex-Senate President Urges S’ Eagles To Win Ivory Coast

Excited by the Super Eagles’ performance in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), former Senate President, David Mark has challenged the Nigerian team to take home the title in Sunday’s game against the host, Ivory Coast.

As a sports enthusiast, he urged the Super Eagles to maintain their winning mentality…

AFCON Final: Tinubu To Shun Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire Cracker, Sends Shettima As Leader Of Delegation

Contrary to the expectations of Super Eagles players, there are strong indications that President Bola Tinubu will not physically be at the stand when they take on the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to start at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Cote d’Ivoire, on Sunday.

The Minister of Sports, John Enoh, had promised the players that the president…

AFCON 2023: Ododo Urges Super Eagles To Aim For Gold

Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Governor of Kogi State, has called on the Nigerian Super Eagles to aim for the gold when they play Ivory Coast on Sunday.

This was as the Governor urged all Nigerians home and abroad…

AFCON: Portable Knocks Nigerians For Celebrating S’Eagles’ Victory

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has berated Nigerians for celebrating the Super Eagles victory over South Africa in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal.

New Telegraph reports that the semi-final tie ended 1-1 after extra time, with the Super Eagles…

AFCON: KWASU Deputy Bursar Dies Watching Nigeria/S’Africa Match

The Deputy Bursar of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Alhaji Ayuba Olaitan Abdullahi is dead.

He was reported to have died on Wednesday night while watching the semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa…

AFCON: Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagosians To Keep Supporting S’Eagles

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

This is as he also urged residents of the state to troop out en-masse on Sunday…