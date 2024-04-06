Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, April 1 to Saturday, April 6, 2024.

EPL: Klopp Reveals How Liverpool Can Defeat Man United At Old Trafford

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool has said his team needs to perform at their peak this weekend at Old Trafford in order to defeat Manchester United.

Klopp believes that Liverpool has to frustrate the Red Devils in… Read more

Napoli President Faces Prosecutors Over Osimhen’s Transfer

The President of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis faced prosecutors earlier this week over the transfer of Victor Osimhen from French Ligue 1 side, Lille.

President De Laurentiis and his lawyer, Fabio Fulgeri, were at… Read more

Eagles Fall In Latest FIFA Rankings

Despite recording a victory against the Black Stars of Ghana in Marrakech, Morocco, Nigeria’s Super Eagles dropped two places in the latest FIFA ranking.

The 2-0 defeat suffered in the second match against the Eagles… Read more

MTN Champ 2: 2,600 Athletes To Compete In Four Categories In Ibadan

Organisers of the MTN CHAMPS Athletics Championship, Season 2, Making of Champions, has revealed that 2,600 athletes are going to be competing at the Ibadan centre starting from Friday, April 5.

The four-day championships will see the athletes in Cadet, Youth, Junior and Senior Categories competing in… Read more

Boniface Happy To Return After Three-month Lay off

Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface, has admitted it was nightmarish for him to be unavailable to help his national team and club due to injury which kept him out of action for three months.

The 23-year-old missed out on representing Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2024) held in Ivory Coast and was unable to contribute to Leverkusen’s matches following… Read more

Paris 2024: Falcons, Bayana In Epic Showdown For Olympic Ticket

Two of Africa’s best teams will clash when Nigeria’s Super Falcons host South Africa at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja today in the first leg of the final qualifying playoff for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Super Falcons have been dominating women’s football for nearly four decades, clinching nine out of eleven African… Read more

EPL: Ten Hag Blasts Man Utd Players After Chelsea Defeat

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has hit out at his players following a 4-3 defeat at Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Red Devils looked set to win the game 3-2 after Alejandro Garnacho scored… Read more

EPL: Keown Tips Liverpool To Win Title

Martin Keown, a former defender for Arsenal has tipped Liverpool to win the Premier League.

While speaking on TNT Sports, Keown suggested that Sunday’s matchup between the Reds and Manchester United might… Read more

EPL: Felix Reveals Man City Player Who Enquires About Barcelona

Barcelona and Portuguese forward, Joao Felix, has claimed his international team-mate, Bernardo Silva, always asks him about life in Barcelona.

Felix has now asked Silva to leave Manchester City… Read more

Crisis Rocks Cameroon Football Over New National Coach

Cameroon’s Football Federation (FECAFOOT) did not know about the appointment of a new national team coach and was surprised by the sports ministry announcement naming Belgian Marc Brys.

Cameroon Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said 61-year-old Brys was taking over as… Read more

Ex-spanish Fa Boss Arrested In Corruption Investigation

Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), was arrested yesterday as part of a corruption investigation.

He was released soon after being detained on arrival in Madrid from the… Read more

Falcons Will Break 15-year Olympic Curse – Waldrum

Coach Randy Waldrum has expressed confidence the Super Falcons will finally break a 15-year curse by qualifying for the Olympics at the expense of South Africa.

The American coach said the current Super Falcons are a “generational team” that… Read more

Ten Hag Vows To ‘Deal’ With Man United Injuries

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has claimed he has an “idea” of the cause of injuries within the team.

Just this week, the Premier League confirmed Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof will… Read more

Guardiola Defends Haaland Against Ex-Footballers

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, is surprised that former players are at the forefront of bashing his current players.

From his days at FC Barcelona as a manager, to his days at Bayern Munich, and now at Manchester City, Guardiola has… Read more

Why Eagles Yet To Receive Unpaid Bonuses

Super Eagles are yet to receive their unpaid bonuses going back to several years because of the huge disparity between the naira and US dollar between the time the cash was approved by the government and now, officials have revealed.

President Bola Tinubu was generous enough to approve N12 billion Naira to be paid to the Super Eagles as well as… Read more