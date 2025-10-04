Top 15 Weekly Entertainment News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top 15 weekly Entertainment news roundup, making headlines from Saturday, September 27th, to Saturday, October 4th, 2025.

Wizkid, Asake, Tyla To Headline Afro Nation Portugal 2026

Global Afrobeats superstars, Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid and Ahmed Ololade, also known by his stage name Asake, alongside South African sensation Tyla, have been unveiled as headliners for the Afro Nation Portugal 2026 festival.

New Telegraph reports that the three-day music spectacle will run from July 3 to July 5, 2026, at…Read more

BBNaijaS10: Faith Disqualified From Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 housemate, Faith, has been officially disqualified from the reality TV show following a violent altercation with fellow contestant, Sultana.

New Telegraph reports that the announcement was made by Big Brother during an emergency meeting in the main lounge, leaving the housemates stunned by the decision to…Read more

2Baba Opens Up On Why He Didn’t Attend UK Show

Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has taken to his social media page to explain why he was absent from the first show on his UK Tour on Thursday.

Read more 2Baba’s explanation is in response to reports circulating on social media alleging that he was arrested in the UK…

Joke Silva Celebrates 64th Birthday With Gratitude To God Fans, friends and industry colleagues have taken to their social media pages to celebrate veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, as she marks her 64th birthday on Monday, September 29. Showering her economium on Instagram, the legendary Nigerian actress was lauded for elegance, talent…Read more

Oscars Award: Why Nigeria Will Not Submit Film – NOSC On Monday, the Nigerzian Official Selection Committee(NOSC) announced that Nigeria will not be submitting an entry for the 2026 Academy Awards’ International Feature Fsilm prize. According to the statement, six films were…Read more US Prosecutors Seek Over 11-Year Jail Term For Diddy Federal prosecutors in New York, United States (US) have called on District Judge, Arun Subramanian to impose a sentence of at least 11 years on American music executive Sean “Diddy” Combs following his conviction on prostitution-related charges. Read more This was contained in a court document filed on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and reported by Reuters and ABC News. According to… Gunna, Wizkid’s Song Surpasses 200,000 US Units Multi-award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known by his stage name Wizkid, and American rapper, Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, also known as Gunna, collaborated track titled “Forever Be Mine,” which has surpassed 200,000 Units in the United States (US). New Telegraph reports that the song, which was released on August 8…Read more

Bimbo Akintola Reveals Why Women Should Embrace Polygamy Ace Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola, has voiced her support for polygamy, urging society to “embrace” the practice. In a recent interview on Talk To B, the film star argued that polygamy is “part of our tradition”, recalling how many in the older Yoruba generation grew up in homes where men had multiple wives. Read more The 55-year-old also claimed there is a shortage of men, adding that it makes sense for two women to… Don Jazzy Reveals Why He’s Single In His 40s Prolific music producer and Mavin Records chief, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has shared a rare insight into his personal life, admitting that his long-standing dedication to music may have cost him marriage. The 42-year-old entertainment mogul opened up during an interview on the Echo Podcast, where he reflected on his journey to the top of Nigeria’s music industry and…Read more Rudeboy, Ivy Ifeoma Celebrate Daughter’s First Birthday Nigerian music star, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy of Psquare, and his partner, Ivy Ifeoma, celebrate their daughter, Imani Okoye, on her first birthday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ivy Ifeoma shared an emotional tribute to…Read more Elon Musk Urges Parents to Cancel Netflix For Kids

South African billionaire business mogul, Elon Musk, has ignited a new culture war online after urging parents to boycott Netflix over what he described as harmful content for children.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 1, the Tesla and SpaceX chief reposted a clip from “Dead End: Paranormal Park”, an animated series that ran on Netflix in 2022, alongside a blunt message…Read more

Lagos Govt Appoints Mandy Kiss Ambassador For Drug Abuse The Lagos State Government has appointed popular Nigerian content creator, Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, popularly known as Mandykiss, as the ambassador of the Lagos State Kicks Against Drug Abuse (LASKADA). Read more The announcement was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday, September 30, by the Lagos Commissioner for Youth and Social Development…

Finally, Iyabo Ojo Breaks Silence On Lizzy Anjorin’s Alleged Curses Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has broken her silence on why she has chosen not to publicly respond to the alleged attacks and curses directed at her family by fellow actress, Lizzy Anjorin. In a heartfelt post shared via Instagram on Sunday, Iyabo revealed that her decision to remain silent was intentional, stressing that although it has been difficult, she prefers to focus on her family’s well-being. The actress, who recently became a grandmother…Read more BBNaija S10: Mide, Zita, Rooboy Evicted From Big Brother’s House Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 has witnessed yet another emotional moment as three housemates, Mide, Zita and Rooboy have been evicted from the Big Brother’s house. Their journey started with high energy and charisma as they pulled their…Read more Energy Goddess Raises Concerns Over TikTok’s Treatment Of African Creators

Nigerian social media creator and marketer Energy Goddess, also known as Queenlight, has raised concerns about what she describes as a growing trend of African creators losing their accounts on TikTok.

Read more Born Ushie Delight on August 9, 2000, Energy Goddess began her career in 2021 and quickly established a strong following. By the time her account was banned, she had over 2.2 million followers and more than…