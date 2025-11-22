Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, November 17, to Saturday, November 22, 2025.

2025 Licensing Round Bid Portal On NUPRC’s Website Dec 1

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, has said that the bid portal for the 2025 licensing round would go live on the NUPRC’s website on December 1, 2025.

He promised to deliver a transparent 2025 licensing round and further

IMPI Links Rising PMI To Nigeria’s Inflation Decline, Maintains 14% Year-End Forecast

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI), a prominent policy think tank, has drawn a direct connection between Nigeria’s steadily improving Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) and the country’s declining inflation rate, now easing for the seventh straight month.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Omoniyi Akinsiju, on Friday

Oil Prices Fall Sharply Over US’ Plan To End Russia-Ukraine War

Prices of oil at the international market declined sharply after a report of a United States proposal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and as oversupply concerns continued to weigh on prices.

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures fell by $1.72, or 2.65 per cent, to trade at

Federation Revenue Increases As FAAC Disburses N2.094trn

Revenue inflows into the federation purse increased in the month of October by N36.832 billion, thus upping total revenue available for sharing to the three tiers of government in October 2025 to N2.094 trillion.

The sum approved for sharing yesterday by Federation Account Allocation

Union Pleads With NASS To Reconsider Ban On Satchet Beverages

The Food Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, (FOBTOB) has pleaded with the National Assembly to reconsider the ban on alcoholic drinks in sachets and bottles below 200 mililitres.

The ban is expected to take effect in the new year. Briefing journalists in Lagos

NSW: Edun Kicks Off Acceptance Testing Ahead Of 2026 Operation

The Federal Government has commenced the National Single Window (NSW) User Acceptance Testing (UAT) with the first cohort of participating stakeholders to ensure the unified and technology-driven trade ecosystem becomes operational by March 2026.

A statement said the technology vendor, CrimsonLogic, walked each

Global Cloudflare Outage Disables X, ChatGPT, Others

Software company, Cloudflare, yesterday experienced an outage, disabling access to several major websites for users across the globe. ChatGPT, Spotify, X, and more were affected by the technical issue.

Cloudflare said shortly before 7 a.m. ET yesterday morning, that

CBN: Net Forex Flows Up 3.80% To $29.77bn In H1’25

Net foreign exchange flows through economy rose by 3.80 per cent, or $1.09 billion, to $29.77 billion in the first six months of the year compared with $28.68 billion in the corresponding period of 2024, according to latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

New Telegraph's analysis of the economic reports for Q1'25 and Q2'25 released

FG To Cut N2.76trn Wheat Import By 38% In 2026

The Federal Government is making a new move to further trim N2.76 trillion ($1.8 billion) wheat import by 33 per cent by in 2026, following plans to boost domestic production by N160 billion. The country currently depends on 6.7 million tonnes of wheat imports to meet industrial and domestic demand.

However, it was gathered that the government's decision was part of

Tobacco: BATN Faces $110m Sanction As Nigeria Steps Up WHO FCTC Enforcement

Nigeria has announced major enforcement actions against the tobacco industry, including a $110 million sanction imposed on British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN), as the country outlined significant progress in implementing the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

The disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare

Inflows Boost Nigeria’s Reserves To $46.7bn

Nigeria’s external reserves have risen to $46.7 billion as of November 14, 2025 the highest since 2018, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) confirmed on Tuesday.

The apex bank stated that the current reserves level is sufficient to provide

13-Year-Old SS2 Student Wins UBA Essay Competition, Receives N10m Scholarship

A 13-year-old Senior Secondary School (SS2) student of Igando Community Senior High School, Lagos State, Ebunoluwa Seth Oluwatimilehin, has emerged as the overall winner of the 2025 UBA National Essay Competition.

Ebunoluwa was crowned the winner of the 15th edition of the competition

Fuel: Dangote Refinery Faults Reports Attributing Pump Price Slash To 15% Tariff Halt

The attention of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has been drawn to a series of misleading publications claiming that the recent reduction in pump prices by oil marketers is a consequence of the Federal Government’s reversal of the 15 per cent import tariff.

A statement said the narrative was entirely false, deliberately

Nigeria, Others Receive $21.57bn For Clean Energy

Nigeria and some other developing countries have received $21.57 billion for clean energy development. This is an increase from $12.14 billion they received in 2015, according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which revealed that global financial flows to developing countries, including Nigeria, for clean energy projects have surged to $21.57 billion.

This was contained in a newly released Yearbook of Global Climate Action

‘Policy Makers Must Drive Transformation To End Poverty In Africa’

The Global Board Chairman, Africa International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AICCI), Brig. Gen. Wallace W. Williams, has advised that to break the cycle of poverty in the continent, policy makers must drive transformation in Africa’s through structural and policy reforms that are consistent, predictable, and create investment-friendly environments.

He also declared that they must ensure regional integration, innovation