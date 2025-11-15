Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, November 10, to Saturday, November 15, 2025.

FG Halts Proposed 15% Import Tariff On Petrol, Diesel

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) yesterday announced the cancellation of the 15 per cent ad-valorem import tariff on imported petrol and diesel approved by President Bola Tinubu.

The Director of Public Affairs, NMDPRA, George Ene-Ita, made this known…Read more

Nigeria Earns $10.01bn From Gas Export In 9 Months

As demand for gas thickens, Nigeria has exported 13.53 million metric tonnes (697,182.64 mmscf) of liquefied natural gas valued at $10.01 billion in nine months to Spain, France, Portugal, The Netherlands, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, Jamaica, The Philippines, India, China, Taiwan and other destinations.

It was gathered that the average price of the fuel fluctuates between $740 and…Read more

NCI Fund To Support Global Oil, Gas Operations, Says Lokpobiri

The Minister of State Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has stated that the Nigerian Content Intervention (NCI) Fund is not limited to local operations but can also support Nigerian companies providing oil and gas services globally.

Speaking in Yenagoa during Tamrose Limited’s growth celebration…Read more

SEC To Begin T+2 Settlement Cycle In Nigerian Capital Market On Nov 28

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that the Nigerian capital market will officially transition to a T+2 settlement cycle for equities transactions starting Friday, November 28, 2025, in a move aimed at aligning with global best practices and improving market efficiency.

The Commission disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, noting that the…Read more

Reps: CGT Triggered N2trn Loss In Capital Market

The planned increase in Capital Gains Tax (CGT) on share sales above N150 million as provided in the Nigerian Tax Act billed for operation in 2026 triggered panic sale off stock that caused N2 trillion loss in market capitalization within one week, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market, Senator Osita Izunaso, said.

While conceding that taxation is vital for revenue generation, he said…Read more

MAN Expresses Concern Over Ban On Sachet Alcoholic Beverages

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised concerns that the country’s manufacturing sector is about to witness another crisis over the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)’s decision to ban the production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and PET bottles by December 31, 2025.

Director General of the Association, Segun AjayiKadir, in a statement…Read more

Telecoms: 3G Network Slumps To 6.6% Share As 4G, 5G Lead

The latest industry statistics from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed a telecommunications landscape in the midst of a profound technological shift, with the 3G network rapidly fading into obsolescence.

The data for September 2025 showed that 3G now accounts for a…Read more

NDIC To Depositors: Ensure Accuracy Of Account Information

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr Thompson Oludare Sunday, has urged bank depositors to always ensure that their account information is up-to-date.

In his speech at the NDIC’s Special Day at the ongoing Lagos International…Read more

Nigeria Fails To Meet OPEC Quota For 3 Consecutive Months

Nigeria has failed to meet its quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for three consecutive months.

According to the OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for October, 2025…Read more

Senate Orders NNPCL To Refund ₦210trn Unaccounted Funds To Federation Account

On Wednesday, the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to refund the N210 trillion unaccounted fund to the Federation Account.

New Telegraph reports that the development followed the explanations provided…Read more

NUPRC: 2025 Oil Licensing Round To Begin December 1

Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr Gbenga Komolafe, has announced that the 2025 Oil Licensing Round will officially commence on December 1, 2025. He spoke yesterday at the Project 1MMBOPD Additional Production Investment Forum held in London.

He said: “We are announcing that we are ready under the approval of…Read more

Yuletide: Marketers Intensify Fuel, Diesel Imports With 73,801mts

Oil marketers have intensified importation of fuel and diesel, a development, viewed as a strategic measure to avoid fuel and diesel scarcities during the yuletide.

Findings revealed there had been seamless vessel transitions in…Read more

Oando Discontinues Free Electricity Supply To Rivers Community

Paradigm shift in Omoku, Rivers State, as residents face a swift return to paid electricity supply after Oando Energy Resources Nigeria Limited (OERNL) has formally dissolved decades-long free electricity supply provided under a legacy agreement by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

This was contained in a letter dated Thursday, 30 October 2025…Read more

Nigeria Unveils Africa’s Largest Fibre Optic Factory With Local Funding

Nigeria’s digital infrastructure has taken a significant step forward with the commissioning of Africa’s largest fibre optic cable factory and the continent’s first fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) manufacturing facility.

The plant, built by Coleman Technical Industries Limited (CTIL) in Sagamu…Read more

NNPCL, Others Reduce Fuel Pump Price

Some retail outlets owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and some other major marketers have reduced their fuel pump prices in Lagos.

Investigation by New Telegraph yesterday revealed that some NNPC…Read more