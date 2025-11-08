Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, November 3, to Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Dangote Refinery Has Increased Diesel Ex-Depot Price – PETROAN

The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, has said that the Dangote Refinery has increased its ex-depot diesel price.

He also explained in an interview with New Telegraph that the increment…Read more

$1trn Economy: Bagudu Advocates Nigeria, Germany Collaboration

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has called for collaboration between Nigeria and Germany to achieve the former’s $1 trillion economy target by 2030.

The minister spoke in Abuja on Wednesday during the visit by a high-level…Read more

Cheque Transactions Up 0.64% To N2.52trn In 9 Months

The total value of cheque transactions across the country rose marginally by 0.64 per cent, or N16.10 billion, to N2.52 trillion in the first nine months of this year, compared with N2.50 trillion in the corresponding period of 2024, findings by New Telegraph show.

An analysis of data provided by Financial Derivatives Company Limited…Read more

Tax Ombud Will Safeguard Women, Other Taxpayers – Oyedele

The newly established Office of the Tax Ombud (OTO) will safeguard the rights of women and other taxpayers while curbing harassment in Nigeria’s tax system, the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Dr. Taiwo Oyedele, has said.

Oyedele noted that women play a pivotal role in sustaining families, supporting…Read more

Nigeria Assumes G-24 Chair

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has been elected Chairman of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G-24), a coalition of developing countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

In his acceptance speech, obtained by New Telegraph, Edun pledged that…Read more

15% Tariff On Imported Fuel, Diesel Too High – MEMAN Tells FG

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has described the recently approved 15 percent ad-valorem tariff on imported fuel and diesel as excessive and urged the Federal Government to review it downward.

Chief Executive Officer of MEMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, stated this on…Read more

NAICOM Ends Review Of Insurers’ Recapitalisation Plans

The Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission, Olusegun Omosehin, has revealed that the commission has completed its review of the recapitalisation plans submitted by insurance companies.

Omosehin provided this update on Wednesday during his…Read more

FCCPC Closes Textile Warehouses In Kano Over Exploitation

For their indulgence in cheating unsuspecting consumers by selling underweight and shortened fabric materials, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) yesterday shutdown five textile warehouses in Kano.

The misconducts, the Commission said, breached the provisions of the…Read more

MAN Backs FG’s 15% Import Tariff On PMS, AGO

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has commended the Federal Government for its recent approval of a 15 per cent import tariff on petrol and diesel.

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who disclosed this in Lagos…Read more

CBN: Consumer Credit Down 17.10% To N3.54trn In July

Total consumer credit outstanding dropped by 17.10 per cent to N3.54 trillion at the end of July 2025, from N4.27 trillion at the end of the preceding month, latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

In its economic report for July 2025, released, on Wednesday, the apex bank…Read more

Trump: Markets Shrug Off Threat As Nigeria Sells $2.35bn Eurobond

Despite threat by United States President, Donald Trump, to sanction and invade Nigeria over alleged killing of Christians by terrorists, Nigeria successfully priced and sold a $2.35 billion Eurobond issuance in the international capital markets yesterday, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO).

In a statement, the DMO said that the issuance was split into two tranches…Read more

FG To Develop Four New Ports In S’South

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that the Federal Government was working with state governments in the South-South region to develop four new deep-seaports.

He noted that the Agge Deep Seaport in Bayelsa State, the Ibom Deep Seaport…Read more

FG Inaugurates Sugarcane Outgrower Devt Programme

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Sugarcane Outgrower Development Programme (SODP), a flagship initiative designed to accelerate local sugar production and strengthen the national sugar value chain.

Speaking in Abuja, Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development…Read more

Tax Reforms’ll Boost IGR, Strengthen States’ Economies – Adedeji

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Zacch Adedeji, has said the Federal Government’s ongoing tax reforms are designed to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and strengthen subnational economies across the country.

Adedeji stated this in Kano at the Northern Revenue Conference…Read more

PMS Import: Landing Cost Falls Further To N827.24/L

The landing cost of imported fuel fell to N827.24 while the average for 30 days was N827.04/L according to the Energy Bulletin from the Competence Centre of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) for Monday released yesterday.

It also stated that the landing cost for diesel was N972.33 while for the average…Read more