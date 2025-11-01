Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, October 27, to Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Tinubu Approves 15% Import Duty On Petrol, Diesel

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu approved the introduction of a 15 per cent ad-valorem import duty on petrol and diesel imports into Nigeria.

President Tinubu, in a letter dated October 21, 2025, reported publicly on

Petroleum Ministry, NUPRC, NNPC Reject Bill To Create Decommissioning, Abandonment Commission

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) have jointly opposed a proposed bill seeking to establish the National Commission for the Decommissioning of Oil and Gas Installations (NC-DOGI), 2024.

Their positions, according to a statement signed by NUPRC's Head, Corporate

15% Import Duty: Be Alert Against Monopoly, PETROAN Urges NMDPRA

The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, has called on regulatory agencies such as the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to be on red alert against monopoly, over the 15% import duty on imported petroleum products approved by President Bola Tinubu.

He also warned that if local refineries are not properly regulated, it could lead

15% Import Tariff: Petrol Soars Above N1,000/ltr

Following President Bola Tinubu’s approval of a 15 per cent ad valorem import tariff on fuel imports, the petroleum marketers have warned that the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, could exceed N1,000 per litre.

New Telegraph gathered that the new policy, which takes effect after a 30-day

Money Laundering: SEC, CBN Partner To Freeze Illicit Digital Wallets

To combat the spate of money laundering through deployment of digital tools, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are going into collaboration to track and freeze illicit digital wallets.

To this end, SEC is deploying blockchain analytics tools and

US Tariff: LCCI Urges FG To Intensify Reforms To Attract Foreign Capital

As the effects of tariff measures put in place by United States President, Donald Trump, keep manifesting globally, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the Federal Government to intensify economic reforms to enhance the country’s capacity to attract more capital into critical sectors.

President/Chairman of Council, LCCI, Mr Gabriel Idahosa, who

Inflation Decline: FG Shifts Attention To Making Agric Inputs More Affordable

Following a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that food inflation moderated significantly to 16.87 per cent in September from 21.87 per cent in August, reflecting a 5.0 percentage-point decline, the Federal Government has disclosed it is going to intensify efforts to make agricultural inputs more affordable and accessible to farmers.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari

Nigeria, India To Deepen $60bn Investment Portfolio

The Federal Government and the Republic of India have agreed to deepen their business relationship in key sectors such as power, infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology, aimed at consolidating India’s existing $60 billion investment portfolio in Nigeria.

The agreement was reached on Thursday in Abuja when the Minister of

Nigeria Emerges Second Largest Importer Of Synthetic Fabrics From China

Nigeria has become the second largest importers of synthetic filament yarn woven fabrics from China after Vietnam as imports peaked at N306 billion ($204 million) in two months.

The product emerged the top exports from China in August. Electrical and

NNPCL Targets Efficient, Profitable Operations At PH, Warri, Kaduna Refineries

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has said the company is focused on ensuring efficient and profitable operations at the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries.

Ojulari stated that NNPC Ltd is also working to meet the requirements of the

CBN Faults Report On Fund Disbursement To PMS Importers

The Central Bank of Nigeria has faulted media reports that it disbursed $1.259 billion to major oil sector operators for the importation of refined petroleum products and related items. It described the report to be inaccurate and misleading.

In a statement issued last night by its spokesperson, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali

Bagudu Optimistic About $1trn Economy Target By 2030

The $1 trillion economy target set by the President Bola Tinubu administration for 2030 is achievable, according to Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu.

Bagudu made the remarks in Abuja during a courtesy call by the

New Tax Law Could Boost States’ VAT Revenue To Over N4trn – Oyedele

The new tax law, set to take effect in January 2026, could see Nigerian states generating over N4 trillion from Value Added Tax (VAT), the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, forecast on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of the BudgIT State of States 2025 Report in Abuja,

FG Attributes Drop In Food Prices To Rising Production, Interventions

The Federal Government has attributed the recent drop in food prices across the country to increased local production, targeted interventions, and the commencement of the harvest season.

Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security

FATF: ‘Nigeria’s Delisting From Grey List’ll Attract More Investors’

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Emomotimi Agama, has said Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list will serve as a strong catalyst for attracting foreign investors and rebuilding global confidence in the nation’s financial system.

Dr. Agama described the FATF decision as a major milestone that signals