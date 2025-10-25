Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, October 20, to Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Naira Weakens Marginally As Money Market Rates Rise

The foreign exchange market witnessed a marginal depreciation in the value of the naira, as the official exchange rate weakened by three basis points (bps) to close at N1,465.00 per US dollar.

The slight weakening reflects continued pressures in the FX market amid…Read more

Tax Reform: British-Nigeria Chamber Seeks Predictable, Transparent Policy

In line with its mandate to promote and strengthen trade and investment between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has called for clarity and effective communication in the Federal Government’s tax reform policy for better understanding of all key stakeholders in the country.

With this, the NBCC is recommending that the Federal Inland Revenue Service…Read more

FATF Grey List Exit: Nigeria Demonstrated Political Will In Fighting Financial Crimes Under Tinubu – Madrazo

President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Elisa de Anda Madrazo, has said that Nigeria has demonstrated strong political will and inter-agency collaboration in combating financial crimes over the last two years under President Bola Tinubu, since the country was placed on the grey list.

Madrazo, who congratulated the country, said this on Friday at the FATF‘s plenary in…Read more

Savanah Energy Posts $185.2m As Total Revenue In 9 Months

Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company, has recorded an increase in its Total Revenues and cash collections in the nine months of 2025.

A statement said Total Revenue during the period was $185.2 million…Read more

Reps Seek To Protect Bank Customers From Fraudulent Practices

The House of Representatives Committee on Banking Regulations has commenced moves to strengthen Nigeria’s financial system by expanding access to funding for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and protecting bank customers from fraudulent activities.

This was revealed on Thursday at a public hearing on two key bills: A Bill to…Read more

Nigeria’s Eurobonds Record Mixed Performance Amid Global Market Caution

Nigeria’s Eurobonds traded on a mixed note on Monday, as global investors balanced higher-forlonger interest rate expectations in advanced economies with improving sentiment around Nigeria’s fiscal outlook.

According to data from the Debt Management Office (DMO), prices across the…Read more

Dangote To Sell 10% Stake In Refinery, Targets 1.4mbpd

Aliko Dangote, founder of Dangote Group, has revealed plans to sell a minority stake in his multi-billion-dollar refinery as part of a plan to double its capacity, transforming it into the world’s largest refining complex.

Speaking in an interview with S&P Global, Dangote said the move will…Read more

Elumelu Underscores Critical Role Of Private Sector As Engine Of Transformation

The Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, and Heirs Holdings Limited, Tony Elumelu, CFR has challenged African policymakers to create environments that reward enterprise and unlock the continent’s vast potential.

Elumelu, who stated this while delivering a keynote address during the…Read more

FG Unveils Treasury Receipts To Boost Revenue Collection

To boost revenue and ensure transparent collection, the Federal Government of Nigeria has launched the Federal Treasury Receipt (FTR). FTR provides a single, standardised, and digitally verifiable proof of all payments made into Federal Government account.

It is to ensure that every government-issued receipt directly corresponds to…Read more

Arkas Line Commences Direct Weekly Service To Nigeria, Other Ports

Arkas Line has commenced a new direct weekly service, the Med Africa Service (MAS), connecting ports in the Eastern Mediterranean and Italy with Apapa and Tincan Island ports and other West African ports.

Operating 10 vessels with capacities between 1,600 and 2,500 TEU, the first…Read more

Freight Forwarders Fret Over Rising Export Charges At Onne Port

Freight forwarders and exporters have said new charges and layers of bureaucracy at Onne Port export terminal, Rivers State have affected their businesses.

They noted that new challenges being experiences by them and other…Read more

Russia Earns N282bn From Increased Wheat Supply To Nigeria

Russia has exported 372,000 tonnes of wheat worth N282 billion ($188 million) in less than two months to Nigeria.

The grain was shipped to the country between July 1 and…Read more

Reps Intervene In Dangote Refinery–PENGASSAN Dispute

The House of Representatives has resolved to intervene in the ongoing dispute between Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

The decision followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by former…Read more

CNG: Nigeria Attracts $1bn In Private Sector Investments

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG), Ismaeel Ahmed, has said that Nigeria’s CNG value chain attracted over $1 billion in private sector investments.

He added that more conversion and refuelling stations would be…Read more

Elumelu: Unlock Pension Funds To Bridge Power Gap

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, has urged African governments to unlock the continent’s vast pension funds.

Elumelu made the call during the inauguration of the white paper on…Read more