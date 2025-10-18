Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, October 12, to Saturday, October 18, 2025.

NNPCL: Increase In Ex-Depot Arrangement Caused Fuel Pump Price Hike

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that it increased its fuel pump price because of a hike in the ex-depot price. Chief Corporate Communication Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mr Andy Odeh, stated this in a response to New Telegraph inquiry.

He said: “The price increase by retail outlets is due to an increase in ex-depot…Read more

Cardoso: The World Now Bullish On Nigeria

The bold but painful reforms undertaken over the past two years made Nigeria the cynosure of all eyes at the just concluded 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this on…Read more

CBN, Bank Of Angola Sign MOU To Deepen Central Banking Collaboration

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Angola have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote technical cooperation and capacity building in central banking operations.

This is expected to strengthen financial diplomacy across Africa…Read more

IMF To Nigeria: Tackle Debt Liabilities, Illicit Financial Flows

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Nigeria to intensify fiscal and institutional reforms to tackle debt vulnerabilities and illicit financial flows.

It also stressed the need for Nigeria to uphold stronger public services to…Read more

NBS: Inflation Rate Drops For Sixth Consecutive Time

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s headline inflation, on Tuesday, dropped to 18.02 per cent in September 2025, from 20.12 per cent in August.

New Telegraph reports that this is the sixth consecutive headline inflation drop in…Read more

FG: ‘Nigeria First’ Policy To Grow Manufacturing Sector By 30%

As the Federal Government projects to make N3 trillion from Made-In-Nigeria goods and services following the launch of the Nigeria First policy, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan, has disclosed that the scheme is expected to grow the manufacturing sector by 30 per cent within the next two or three years.

He also said it would contribute about 500,000 additional jobs to the…Read more

AI: Elumelu Seeks Urgent Action On $4trn Capital Mobilisation, Electricity, Youth Empowerment

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr Tony Elumelu, has called for Africa’s deliberate inclusion in the global conversation shaping Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital ethics and governance, warning that exclusion will amount to a new form of economic marginalisation.

Speaking at the launch of a United Bank for Africa (UBA) white paper on…Read more

MAN: Nigerian Exporters May Shun US Market Despite AGOA Extension

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said the one year extension approved by United States President Donald Trump on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) programme will enable Nigerian exporters to scale up exports even though Nigeria didn’t achieve much in the past.

The US extension of AGOA for one year is expected to…Read more

FG Unveils Gas Vehicle Monitoring System

The Federal Government has unveiled the Nigerian Gas Vehicle Monitoring System (NGVMS), a major step toward ensuring safety, accountability, and environmental sustainability in the country’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, launched the…Read more

Tinubu: SEC, SMEDAN Partner To Boost SME Access To Capital Market

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at improving access to long-term financing for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through the Nigerian capital market.

The partnership is designed to create alternative sources of capital for…Read more

Cardoso Assures Int’l Investors Of Nigeria’s Readiness For Business at IMF Meetings

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has assured international investors of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the economy and ensuring sustainable growth.

Cardoso gave the assurance on Wednesday at the Nigeria Investors’ Forum, held on…Read more

UBA Set To Unveil Whitepaper On Africa’s Financial Infrastructure

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to reinforce its role in shaping the continent’s financial ecosystem with the launch of its landmark whitepaper.

The whitepaper, titled “Banking on Africa’s Future: Unlocking Capital and…Read more

FG Woos Investors, Targets Additional 600,000bpd Crude Investments

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said the 28 Field Development Plans (FDPs) so far approved in 2025, were expected to add 600,000 barrels of oil per day, and more than two billion standard cubic feet of gas daily.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the NUPRC, Engr Gbenga Komolafe…Read more

Equities Market Gains N19bn As Inflation Eases To 18.02%

The Nigerian equities market closed positive yesterday, adding N19 billion in market capitalization, buoyed by improved investor sentiment following a slowdown in inflation.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), headline inflation eased to…Read more

Strategic Alliances Crucial For Downstream Sector Growth – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has emphasized that forging strategic partnerships is essential to unlocking value, achieving sustainability, and advancing commercialization in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

The statement was made by Group Chief Executive Officer…Read more