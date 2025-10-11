Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, October 6, to Saturday, October 11, 2025.

NNPC Has Responded To Queries On Unaccounted N210trn – Wadada

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday disclosed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has responded to the 19 audit queries raised against it in the Auditor General’s reports covering 2017 to 2023.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Aliyu Wadada (PDP/Nasarawa West)

Recapitalization: Greenwich Merchant Bank Surpasses N50bn Threshold

Greenwich Merchant Bank has announced that it has successfully achieved the N50 billion minimum capital requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reaffirming its financial strength and long-term growth ambitions.

Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, had recently disclosed that

NEPZA Clarifies 10-Year Strike Ban In Free Trade Zones

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has reaffirmed that its law enforces a 10-year ban on industrial strikes and lockouts within Free Trade Zones (FTZs), including the Dangote Refinery. NEPZA’s Managing Director, Dr Olufemi Ogunyemi, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said this was to protect industrial harmony and investment stability.

Ogunyemi's remark followed the recent disruption of operations at the

Yuletide: N1.4trn Worth Of Imported Rice Trapped In Benin Republic

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s anti-smuggling drive and weak exchange rate of the naira to CFA have affected the transhipment of 2.23 million tonnes of foreign parboiled rice valued at N1.4 trillion ($912.07 million) from Benin to Nigeria. The price of rice had crumbled from N37,575 ($25) to N30,675 ($20) per 50-kilogramme bag.

However, findings revealed that unscrupulous businessmen are now

CBN: We Have Done Well In Two Years

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has expressed satisfaction with its performance over the past two years, saying its policies have helped transform the financial sector and given more Nigerians, especially those in underserved communities, access to financial services.

Speaking on the theme "Driving Alternative Payment as Tools for

Reps To Probe Comatose State Of P’Harcourt, Kaduna, Warri Refineries

The House of Representatives on Thursday directed its joint Committees on Gas Resources, Public Assets, Petroleum Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream to investigate all funds appropriated and spent on the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries between 2010 and 2024.

The lawmakers expressed concern over the continued non-functionality of

CBN: Demand Deposits Down 1.48% To N34.85trn In August

Demand deposits continued their recent downward trend, dropping marginally by 1.4 per cent, or N524.36 billion, to N34.85 trillion in August 2025, from N35.42 trillion in June, the latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.

According to the apex bank, "A demand deposit is money deposited into

NERC: DisCos Rake In N399bn Revenue In Q2, 2025

The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have remitted a total sum of N399.20 billion to the electricity market in the second quarter of 2025. This development was contained in the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission, NERC, Quarterly Report (Q2) for the power sector released in Abuja.

The report said, the cumulative upstream invoice payable by DisCos was

TCN: Parts Of Lagos To Witness Four-Day Blackout

The Transmission Company of Nigeria yesterday announced a four-day blackout in Lekki, Ikoyi, Jakande, and surrounding parts of Lagos State. TCN’s spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement that the outage would take effect on October 11, 12, 18, and 19, 2025 and would last for eight hours daily.

She explained that the planned outage was due to preventive maintenance of

Telecoms: NCC Clarifies Regulatory Mandate On Price Fixing

In a definitive clarification of its regulatory mandate, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated it does not possess the authority to fix prices within the telecommunications sector.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Dr Aminu Maida

N1.5 Trillion Owed To Federation Could Fund Energy, Education, Health – NEITI

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, has revealed that about ₦1.5 trillion owed to the Federation by some companies and government agencies could significantly support key sectors such as energy infrastructure, education, and healthcare if recovered.

Dr. Orji disclosed this on Thursday during the 2025 Conference of the

MANEG: Nigerian Exporters Facing Cross Border Bottleneck

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) has deplored the recurring cross border bottleneck Nigerian exporters are encountering under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) despite the scheme’s implementation being in existing since 1978.

Chairman of MANEG, Mrs. Odiri Erewa-Meggison, stated this at the

NUPRC Attracts Over $4.9bn Capex In Non-Associated Gas

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said since the enactment of the PIA, the Commission has approved over 25 Non-Associated Gas (NAG) Field Development Plans, unlocking nearly 9,790 BSCF of reserves, 3.54 BSCF/D of gas, and attracting over $4.9 billion dollars in CAPEX investments.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE) NUPRC, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, who

Q2’25: Customers Paid N564.71bn To DisCos For Electricity Billings

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has said that N742.34 billion was billed to public electricity users in Nigeria in the second quarter of 2025. It explained that out of the amount, the total revenue collected by all distribution companies (DisCos) in 2025/Q2 was N564.71 billion.

It added that this translated to a collection efficiency of 76.07 per cent

Price Crash: Nigerian Cocoa Exporters To Suffer N156bn Loss

The sudden crash in the price of cocoa beans is expected to slash the projected earnings for farmers and exporters by N156 billion ($104 million) from this month. Reports indicated that the price of the beans crashed by 45 per cent from $12,540 in December 2024 to $6,936 per tonne in October 2025.

Exporters of the commodity had projected their earnings to N3.43 trillion