Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, September 29, to Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Cardoso: $7bn Forex Backlog Settlement Contributed To External Reserves Growth

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has said that the apex bank’s settlement of the over $7 billion foreign exchange backlog inherited from the previous leadership of the bank contributed to the recent surge in the country’s external reserves.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the maiden CBN Governor Annual Lecture

Naira Appreciates To N1,455.24/$1 On Official Market

The naira strengthened further yesterday, appreciating to N1,455.24/$1 on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) up from N1,475.35/$1 on Tuesday, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

On the parallel market, the local currency appreciated

CBN To Embark On Overhaul Of Fixed Income Market

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a phased operational overhaul of the Nigerian Fixed Income Market in its bid to deepen transparency and efficiency in the country’s financial ecosystem, Nairametrics reported yesterday, citing a statement signed by Okey Umeano, Acting Director of the Financial Markets Department at the CBN.

According to the report, the first phase of the reform will see the apex bank

Oil Prices Fall To 16-Week Low As Nigerian Crude Price Declines

Oil prices fell to a 16-week low as a United States government shutdown fed worries about the global economy, while traders expected more oil supply to come on the market with a planned output boost by OPEC+ next month.

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures fell to $65.39 a barrel while US

Dangote Accuses PENGASSAN, TUC Of Pushing For Check-Off Dues

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has accused the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of prioritising union dues and personal interests over workers’ welfare, following fresh calls by the unions for industrial action.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the refinery berated TUC for declaring

CBN: External Debt Service Gulps $2.87bn In 8 Months

The Federal Government spent a total of $2.87 billion on foreign debt service between January and August this year, the latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. The figure represents a 6.42 per cent drop— equivalent to $196.71 million—compared to the $3.06 billion recorded for the corresponding period of 2024.

According to the international payments data released by the apex bank

Maritime: NGX Dangling Blue Bond To Boost Investment

As the blue economy requires urgent financing to move from paper to practice, the blue bond, the sustainability-linked financial instrument targeted at financing ocean-related projects, has been introduced to both government and corporates in the sector by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports.

In May 2025, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved Nigeria's first

Nigeria To Showcase 105 Innovations In London To Attract Investments

The National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) says Nigeria is ready to showcase 105 innovations in London that will attract foreign investments and provide solutions to some challenges facing humans.

The Director-General of NBTI, Dr Kazeem Raji made this known

Boost 1.0 Monthly Pension Hits N14.84bn In June – PenCom

Monthly pension payments under the Pension Boost 1.0 initiative surged to ₦14.837 billion in June 2025, the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, disclosed on Thursday in Abuja.

The initiative has enhanced pensions for over 241,000 retirees, representing

NDIC’s Enhanced Coverage Now Protects Nearly All Depositors – MD

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has disclosed that nearly all depositors in the country’s financial system are now protected under its enhanced coverage framework.

Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Corporation, Mr Thompson

CBN: Private Sector Credit Falls 0.40% To N75.83trn In August

Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) declined marginally by 0.40 per cent (₦302 billion) to ₦75.83 trillion in August 2025, compared with ₦76.14 trillion recorded in June 2025, according to the latest “Money and Credit Statistics” published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on its website on Thursday.

However, on a year-on-year basis, PSCE increased by 1.48 per cent

No Agreement Signed With Dangote Refinery – PENGASSAN

Following the suspension of its industrial action on Wednesday, October 1, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has said it did not sign the communiqué that ended its nationwide strike against the Dangote refinery.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the strike, which began on Sunday was

No More Account Maintenance Fees: Sterling Bank Gifts Nigerians On Independence Day

Sterling Bank has once again redefined the boundaries of customer-first banking in Nigeria by scrapping Account Maintenance Fees (AMF) across all

personal accounts.

Just months after abolishing transfer fees on local online transactions in

Nigeria, South Africa Set To Exit FATF Grey List

Nigeria and South Africa may be removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list as early as this month, a move expected to strengthen investor confidence in Africa’s two largest economies, according to Bloomberg.

The Paris-based FATF, which oversees global measures against money

Value Of PoS Transactions Hit N38.01trn In 8 Months

The total value of Point of Sale (PoS) transactions in the country surged by 411.71 per cent, or N30. 58 trillion, to N38.01 trillion between January and August 2025, compared with N7.43 trillion in the corresponding period of last year, findings by New Telegraph show.

According to a report released by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC)