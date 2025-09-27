Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, September 22, to Saturday, September 27, 2025.

NNPC Ltd Monthly Profit Increases By 91% To N539bn

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that it achieved a 91.3 per cent increase in its monthly profit.

It stated that it rose to N539 billion in August 2025 from N185 billion in July.

This was contained in its Monthly Report Summary for August 2025

CBN Cuts Lending Rate By 50 Basis Points To 27%

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points to 27 percent from 27.5 percent.

The decision was announced at the ongoing policy meeting of the apex bank

Price Of Gas Dropped By 21.42% In August

The average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of LPG (Cooking Gas) decreased by 21.42% on a month-on-month basis from N20,609.48 in July 2025 to N16,195.07 in August 2025, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed.

On a year-on-year basis, this represents a 0.40% decrease from N6,430.02 in

NUPRC Denies N8.4trn Oil Theft Report

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has dismissed a report claiming that the nation lost N8.41 trillion to oil theft, describing it as misleading and lacking context.

In a statement signed by its Head of Media and Strategic Communications

CBN Launches Naira Handling Campaign, Assures Cash Supply For Yuletide

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched a nationwide sensitisation campaign to educate Nigerians on proper handling of the naira, warning against practices such as spraying, selling, writing on, or mutilating banknotes.

The roadshow, themed "Naira Our Pride: Handle with Care," kicked off in

Ogoni Re-Entry, Beacon Of Reconciliation Through Collaboration – NNPC Ltd

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that the re-entry into Ogoniland marks a historic turning point for Nigeria — not just in terms of oil production, but more broadly, that the milestone reflects the spirit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which commits to building a stronger country, attracting responsible investment, and ensuring that community development is at the heart of national progress.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the Chief Corporate

NNPC Ltd Secures N318bn To Fund New Oil Exploration

The September 2025 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting reports showed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) received N318.05 billion between January and August 2025 for frontier oil exploration.

According to findings by The Punch, the deductions represent 30 per cent

H1’25: GTCO Posts N600.9bn Pre-Tax Profit

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has reported a profit before tax of N600.9 billion for the first half of 2025, underlining the strength of its core banking and financial services operations despite the absence of last year’s windfall from fair value gains.

The Board of Directors has also declared an interim dividend of N1.00 per share

APMT, NPA Sign $60m MoU On Port Electrification Roadmap

APM Terminals Nigeria and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive port electrification and decarbonisation in line with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy’s policies.

The agreement, sealed in New York, sets the framework for a phased

UNGA: FG Urges Global Investors To Explore Opportunities In Reformed Oil Sector

The Federal Government has called on global investors to capitalise on new opportunities in Nigeria’s reformed oil sector, citing bold reforms, enhanced production capacity, and a favourable investment climate as key attractions.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, made

NUPRC Approves TotalEnergies’ $510m Divestment Deal With Shell, Agip

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has approved the $510 million Sales Purchase Agreement (SPA) by TotalEnergies Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited to transfer its entire 12.5 percent contractor interest in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 118 to Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE).

Under the terms of the deal, TotalEnergies will assign 10 percent of its interest

Naira For Crude Oil Policy Has Implications For Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has said the Naira-for-Crude Oil Policy carries significant implications for Nigeria’s foreign exchange stability and revenue generation.

Abbas, who stated this on Monday while inaugurating the Ad hoc Committee

AfDB, Republic Of Congo Sign MoU On Hosting 2026 Annual Meetings

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the Republic of Congo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the hosting and organization of the Bank’s 2026 Annual Meetings, scheduled to take place in May next year, according to a press release.

The statement said that Ludovic Ngatsé, Congo's Minister of the Economy

CBN: Food Imports Gulp $1.80bn In 5 Months

The country spent $1.80 billion on the importation of food products in the five months of 2025, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown.

Specifically, in its economic report for May 2025, the

Gateway Airport: Value Jet To Begin Passenger Flights October 7

Excitement is building as Value Jet Airlines is set to commence commercial operations at the Gateway International Airport (GWI) in Ogun State from Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The airline will operate two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays, flying