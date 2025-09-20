Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, September 15, to Saturday, September 20, 2025.

CBN: Consumer Credit Up 25.47% To N4.63trn In May

Total consumer credit outstanding rose by 25.47 per cent to N4.63 trillion at the end of May 2025, from N3.69 trillion at the end of the preceding month, latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

In its economic report for May 2025, released on Friday, the apex bank said that…Read more

Dangote Refinery: Marketers Wanted Us To Increase Pump Price By N75

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has revealed that the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) requested it to increase the price of petrol and diesel by N75 per litre, to allow its members to match the refinery’s gantry prices at their respective depots.

If implemented, this would result in the pump price of… Read more

Minister Woos Investors To Nigerian Maritime At Global Shipping Week

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has called on international investors to explore the vast opportunities in Nigeria’s marine and blue economy, describing the sector as a gateway to Africa’s economic transformation.

The Special Adviser, Media and Communications, to the Minister…Read more

Airtel Africa’s AI-Powered Spam Alert Service Detects Over 205m SMS In 6-Month

More than 205 million spam SMS messages were detected by Airtel Africa’s pioneering Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered spam detection service, Spam Alert, in 13 (thirteen) of its markets over the last 6 months.

The Spam Alert Service, which is available to all subscribers at no cost, identifies…Read more

IMPI Projects Further Drop In Inflation Rate To 17%

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) has projected that Nigeria’s headline inflation would further drop to 17 per cent by December 2025 after consecutive declines that took the figure to 20.12 per cent in August.

The think tank in a release signed by its Chairman, Dr. Omoniyi Akinsiju…Read more

Zenith Bank Posts N532bn H1 2025 Profit

Zenith Bank Plc has reaffirmed its status as Nigeria’s dividend powerhouse, reporting a half-year profit of ₦532.2 billion and approving an interim dividend that handed its founder and chairman, Jim Ovia, a record ₦7.25 billion, the single largest shareholder payout this season.

The bank’s audited results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, showed…Read more

China, Nigeria Advocate Reform Of Global Political, Economic Order

China and Nigeria have called for comprehensive reforms of the United Nations and other global institutions established after the Second World War, arguing that bodies such as the UN Security Council, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund have become instruments of domination for the United States and other Western powers.

The call came during a one-day seminar on the Global Governance Initiative…Read more

Kenya Airways Pays Fine Over Consumer Protection Violations

Kenya Airways has paid an undisclosed fine for passenger abuse and other consumer protection-related infractions.

Earlier in 2025, the airline violated the rights of Nigerian passenger Gloria Omisore…Read more

Savannah Energy Signs SPA To Acquire Interests In Three East African Power Projects

Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Savannah Energy EA Limited, has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Norfund, the Norwegian investment fund for developing countries, to acquire its current 50.1% interest in Klinchenberg BV for a total consideration of up to US$65.4 million.

The SPA was signed this morning during a ceremony attended by…Read more

FG, Japanese Agency To Woo Investors To Nigeria

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has urged the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to attract Japanese investors to Nigeria.

Bagudu spoke during a courtesy call on him by the new Chief Representative…Read more

Dangote Cement Engages Drivers On Road Safety At Obajana Retreat

Dangote Cement Plc has convened a special retreat for its drivers at the company’s plant in Obajana, Kogi State, as part of efforts to strengthen road safety and entrench best practices in fleet management.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, the Group Managing Director of…Read more

ARISE IIP, Ogun Govt Secure $700m Saudi Investment

In a landmark boost for African industrial growth, ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), developer of the IPR Free Zone, has secured a $700 million investment from Saudi Arabia’s Vision Invest in partnership with the Ogun State Government.

The deal, finalised on September 11, 2025, ranks among the largest private…Read more

Dry Lease: Nigeria To Receive First Aircraft 15 Years After Blacklist

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said that the first aircraft under a dry lease agreement will arrive in Nigeria on October 6, 2025, more than 20 years after the country was blacklisted from dry aircraft agreements.

He stated that the reforms of the Federal Government on aviation…Read more

FG, States, LGs Share N2.25trn August Revenue

The Federal Government, states, and local government councils shared a total sum of ₦2.25 trillion from the federation account as revenue for August 2025.

The disbursement was made during the Federation Account Allocation…Read more

4% Levy: AIR Peace Reciprocated FG’s Gesture With Job Creation

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has announced the creation of 1,000 fresh graduate jobs through its 2025/2026 Graduate Trainee Programme, in direct reciprocation of the Federal Government’s suspension of the four per cent Free on Board (FOB) levy on imports.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, praised…Read more