Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 26 to Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Forex: Govt Clamp Down On BDC Operators Wrongly Advised – Obi

The National leader of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said the recent attacks on Bureau de Change (BDC) operators, by agencies of the Federal Government is ill-advised and wrongly directed.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), reportedly launched attacks on BDC operators in different urban… Read more

Forex Seller Above $10,000 Must Declare Source – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Saturday directed all foreign exchange sellers who sell to Bureau De Change (BDC) for the equivalent of 10,000 dollars and above to declare their forex sources.

The Apex Bank issued this directive in a revised regulatory framework to curtail… Read more

Naira Appreciates To N1,595.11/$1 On Official Market

The naira strengthened further against the dollar on the official market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window- on Thursday, closing at N1,595.11/$1 compared to N1,609.51 per dollar on Wednesday, data published by FMDQ Group shows.

The naira also continued its recovery against the dollar on the parallel market on Thursday as it traded at N1,440/$1… Read more

US: We’re Committed To Supporting Nigeria’s Journey To Prosperity

As the Federal Government strengthens institutions in the country to chart path for economic growth, the United States Government has reaffirmed its commitment to seeing Nigeria through its journey to prosperity.

Making the declaration yesterday in Lagos, the U.S. Consul General, Will Stevens, in his keynote…Read more

Nigeria Gets Afreximbank’s 60% Of $30bn Oil & Gas Funding

The African Export-Import Bank, AfreximBank on Wednesday said so far, it has spent $30 billion to fund projects in the industry with Nigeria getting 60 percent of the funding.

President, Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah who made the disclosure during the National Oil...Read more

Gas: Consumers Groan Over High Price, Low Import

Despite Federal Government’s waivers on the payment of Customs duty and Value Added Tax on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) importation, shippers are unable to import an average of 50,000 tonnes valued at $23.5 million (N44.7 billion) cooking gas monthly because of the high exchange rate of naira to the… Read more

‘Africa’s Debt To Stay Above Pre-Pandemic Levels Through 2025’

Africa’s public debt will stay above pre- pandemic levels in 2024 and 2025, with many countries still at risk of falling into debt dis- tress as they continue to struggle to service international loans, a U.N. official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

Addressing a United Nations Commission for Africa (UNECA) conference in Victoria Falls…Read more

Nigeria’s Rice Production Exceeds Consumption By 700,000tons

Rice production in Nigeria has exceeded consumption by 700,000 tonnes valued at N837 billion ($441 million) as parboiled rice reaches $630 per metric tonne.

Findings from Index Mundi, a trade portal, revealed that Nigeria produced 8.3 million milled rice in….Read more

‘ATM Market To Grow By $5.64bn’

Between 2022 and 2027, the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market will likely grow by $5.64 billion and also record a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.56 per cent, according to a press release from Technavio.

The statement said that the primary factors driving growth were increase in multifunctional ATMs and demand for banking…Read more

Japan Reaffirms Commitment To Partnering AfDB On Poverty Reduction

Masato Kanda, Japan’s Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs, recently visited the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) headquarters, during which he affirmed Japan’s intent to continue supporting the Bank’s poverty reduction and resilience-building interventions amid global challenges.

According to a press release, his delegation met for discussions with the President of the Bank…Read more

FCTA Taskforce Storms, Demolishes Abuja Street Forex Market Shanties

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) task force on Wednesday stormed the Abuja popular Bureau de Change Street market, located in Wuse Zone 4, demolishing all the Shanties used by operators.

The operation which apparently was targeted at dispersing illegal forex traders in the areas, lasted…Read more

Telecoms: Crisis Imminent As Operators Insist On Increasing Tariffs

The lingering economic hardship may be compounded as telecom operators insist on increasing their tariffs.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has been advocating… Read more

Report: Nigeria Detains Binance Executives In Cryptocurrency Crackdown

Two senior execu- tives at Binance have been detained in Nigeria as the country cracks down on cryptocurrency exchanges, Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to Reuters, the report said that the executives flew to Nigeria….Read more

FG Craves For More Support From AfDB

The Federal Government is craving for more support from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to enable effective implementation of economic reforms.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, called for the regional bank’s support during the consultation mission… Read more

Harvard Business School Launches Tony Elumelu Foundation Case Study

The Founder, the Tony Elumelu Foundation and Group Chairman, UBA, Tony O. Elumelu and Faculty member and Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School (HBS), Professor Paul Gompers, during the introduction of Tony Elumelu Foundation Case Study as part of Harvard’s Curriculum in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday.

At a time of renewed geopolitical interest in Africa, and an increasing questioning of traditional development finance models, Harvard Business School today released a case study examining the… Read more