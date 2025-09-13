Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, September 8, to Saturday, September 13, 2025.

Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Price, Begins Direct Supply Monday

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery will, on Monday, September 15, commence the direct distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as Petrol or fuel, to filling stations across the country.

Announcing the development in a statement issued on Thursday, the

Oil Price Rises Above $67 As Israel Attacks Hamas

Brent crude futures rose to $67.37 a barrel yesterday after Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Qatar. Poland, however, shot down drones in its airspace and the U.S. made a push for new sanctions on buyers of Russian oil, although concerns about excess crude supply capped gains.

The price of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also increased and

PMS Import From Malta Crashes By 72% To N1.04trn

Fluctuations in landing cost and exchange rate of naira to the dollar have heavily impacted the importation of blended Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from Malta to Nigeria, crashing it by 72 per cent to N1.04 trillion.

Findings revealed that the total volume of recent purchases was lower than

Naira Strengthens To N1,506.84/$1 On Official Market

The naira maintained its recent upward trend on Monday, appreciating to N1,506.84/$1 on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), compared with N1,514.87 per dollar last Thursday, data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

The local currency also appreciated on the parallel market as it

Crypto: Tinubu Urges SEC, CBN To Keep Tabs On Rise In Digital Currencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked key financial regulators, the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to track the growing use of stablecoins and digital currencies in Nigeria, warning that the shift away from traditional banking channels poses challenges that must be managed proactively.

He gave this charge on Tuesday at the 18th Annual Banking and Finance

NUPENG, Dangote Agree To Maintain Status Quo After Meeting At DSS Headquarters

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and representatives of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Friday agreed to maintain the status quo preceding the resolution of September 9/25.

According to NUPENG General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olufemi, this was

Nigeria Records N7.4trn Trade Surplus In Q2 2025 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday disclosed that Nigeria recorded a trade surplus of N7.46 trillion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

The NBS, in its foreign trade report for Q2 of 2025, revealed that Nigeria's exports

CBN: Purchasing Manager Index Eases To 51.7 In August

The country’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 51.7 in August 2025, down from 52.7 in the preceding month, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) PMI report for last month.

The report, which was released however, said that the composite

Wema Bank Surpasses CBN’s Capital Thresholds

Wema Bank Plc (“the Bank”) has announced the successful completion of its ₦150 billion Rights Issue, which opened on April 14, 2025, and closed on May 21, 2025.

The bank said in a statement that the exercise had received formal approval from

Nigeria’s Oil Production Slumped In August – OPEC

Nigeria’s oil production slumped in August, according to the Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) released on Thursday.

Using OPEC crude oil production based on direct communication, Nigeria's

Sterling HoldCo Projects Strong Year-End Performance

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc ("Sterling HoldCo" or " the Group") has sustained its growth momentum, projecting gross earnings of N149.27

billion for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025.

This projection builds on the Group's performance in the first half of the year

NUPENG Strike: Fuel Scarcity Hits Abakaliki, Calabar

Fuel scarcity hit Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital. Many filling stations owned by major marketers and independent marketers closed operations in compliance with the now-suspended strike by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over a dispute between the union and the Dangote Group.

It was discovered that only a few stations along Ogoja Road, Afikpo Road, and

Nigeria’s Currency Gains Mask Fragile Underpinnings

Nigeria’s financial markets trended curiously display last week. On the surface, the naira strengthened, government securities rallied, and liquidity was plentiful. Yet, beneath the veneer of stability lies an economy still tethered to fickle foreign inflows and heavyhanded central bank interventions.

For casual observers, the gains might suggest that President Bola Tinubu's

PETROAN Calls Off Nationwide Strike

The National President of Petroleum Products Retailers Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr. Billy Gillis Harry, has announced the call-off of the union’s nationwide strike.

According to a statement on Tuesday by National Public Relations Officer

Dangote Refinery Bows To Pressure, Signs MoU Recognising Unionisation

There are strong indications that the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) will direct its members to resume work immediately, as Dangote Refinery has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), granting recognition for unionisation.

After a breakdown of talks on Monday night, September 8, all parties had