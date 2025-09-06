Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, September 1, to Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Tax Law: Nigerians To Pay N45 Extra On Petrol

Following the establishment of the new tax law, Nigerians buying petrol across the country will now pay an additional N45 for each litre of fuel they purchase from 2026 if the price remains unchanged at the rate of N900.

New Telegraph reports that the development is due to the provision of a

N1.3trn Worth Of Fuel Used In June –NMDPRA

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority revealed that in June, Nigerians spent about N1.3 trillion to buy fuel (petrol) for their vehicles and electricity generators.

The agency also stated that a total of 1.44 billion litres of fuel

Odeh Becomes New NNPC Spokesman, Adewunmi CRO

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has announced the appointment of two seasoned executives, Mr. Andy Odeh and Mrs. Morenike Adewunmi, to key leadership positions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company said Odeh has assumed

No Directive, Policy To Alter CNG Pump Price – PiCNG

The Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) has dismissed reports suggesting that the Federal Government has removed subsidies or increased the pump price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, PiCNG's Brands and Corporate

ECA Balance Rises 13.10% On Back Of Subsidy Removal

The Federal Government’s reform in the oil sector, with the halting of fuel subsidy, has positively impacted the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) with a rise of 13. 10 per cent in August 2025.

From a net balance position of $473,754.57 in January 2024, funds in ECA

Declining Price Attracts N554bn Raw Sugar Import Into Nigeria

Nigerian bakers and dairy manufacturers have taken delivery of N554 billion ($357.3 million) raw sugar from Brazil at Lagos Port, following the falling price of the commodity.

Findings from the International Sugar Organisation (ISO) revealed

FG Targets 10bn SCF Gas Production By 2030

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving 10 billion standard cubic feet (SCF) of gas production by 2030, in line with recent strategic agreements.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, made

Dangote Issues Fresh Warning To Truckers Over Unauthorised Use Of Logo

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has reiterated its warning to truck operators against the unauthorised display of its logo on vehicles, noting that such actions have caused serious embarrassment to the brand.

In a statement released on Thursday, the company expressed concern

GITEX NIGERIA Kicks Off Four-Day Event In Abuja, Lagos

Lagos experienced the tech innovation storm of a lifetime with local and international investors, tech enthusiasts, builders, and government officials living at Eko hotel, courtesy of West Africa’s largest start-up show, GITEX NIGERIA.

The event finally showed up in Lagos after it's premiere at Abuja

Customs Begins Implementation Of Automated Excise Registration System

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced the pilot phase of the Automated Excise Register System (ERS) as part of its ongoing trade modernization agenda.

The activation of the ERS follows a series of field activities, including rigorous

FG Unveils PTAD’s Revised Service Charter

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to pension reforms and renewed dedication to Nigeria’s senior citizens with the launch of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) revised Service Charter.

The Charter, themed: "Renewed Commitment to Service Excellence," sets clear

Sterling Bank Marks One Year Of Zero Downtime With Groundbreaking SeaBaas

Number one Best Workplace in Banking in Nigeria and recognised as Africa’s most agile company, Sterling Bank Limited celebrated the first anniversary of SeaBaas, the revolutionary core banking system designed and built in Africa.

In just twelve months since its go-live, SeaBaas has processed over 2 billion

CORAN Seeks More Indigenous Petroleum Products Refining

The Crude Oil Refiners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has said that it is imperative for more indigenous refining of petroleum products.

President of CORAN, Mr. Momoh Jimah Oyarekhua, in a statement said

I Didn’t Inherit Wealth From My Father – Dangote

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has revealed that his success was not built on inherited wealth but on personal effort and determination.

Speaking in an interview originally published by Bloomberg on January 8, 2020

FG Threatens To Disconnect GenCos From National Grid

The Federal Government has threatened to disconnect power-generating companies from the national grid if they fail to implement the Free Governor Control across their generating units. This was disclosed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in its order referenced NERC/2025/094.

The order, which was seen by New Telegraph, was signed by the