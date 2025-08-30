Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, August 19, to Saturday, August 29, 2025.

Access Holdings Names Innocent Ike New GMD/CEO

On Thursday, Access Holdings Plc announced the appointment of Mr Innocent Ike as its substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective from Friday, August 29, 2025, following regulatory approval.

This is contained in a press statement made available to New Telegraph by

Dangote Group To Build $2.5bn Fertiliser Plant In Ethiopia

Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH), the strategic investment arm of the Government of Ethiopia, and Dangote Group have signed a comprehensive shareholder agreement to develop, construct, and operate a world-class urea fertiliser production complex in Gode, Ethiopia.

Under the partnership structure, EIH will hold a 40 per cent equity stake

CBN Sets 60-Day Deadline For Geo-Tagging Of Payment Terminals

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all licensed payment operators in the country to geo-tag their existing payment terminals within the next 60 days, setting a compliance deadline of October 25, 2025.

The directive was contained in a circular published on the apex bank's

GTCO Pumps ₦365.9bn Into GTBank, Crosses CBN’s Recapitalisation Threshold

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has executed one of the boldest recapitalisation moves in Nigeria’s banking sector, injecting ₦365.85 billion into Guaranty Trust Bank Limited (GTBank) to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) sweeping new capital mandate.

The strategic infusion, disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday and

NNPC Mulls Partnership With Professional Refinery Firm

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bayo Ojulari, has disclosed that the company is considering a partnership with a professional refinery company as part of efforts to revive Nigeria’s moribund refineries and make them sustainably profitable.

Ojulari made this known on Thursday in Abuja while receiving members of

Nigeria, Qatar Hold Talks On Gas Cooperation

The Federal Government has held talks with the Government of Qatar on gas cooperation between both countries.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the Minister of

Tinubu Hails Capital Market Boom, Pledges Deeper Reforms For Investors

Nigeria’s capital market is enjoying an unprecedented renaissance, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is claiming it as proof that his economic reforms are bearing fruit.

Speaking in Brazil on Tuesday during a state visit, President Tinubu commended

FG: Nigeria First Policy To Fetch Nation’s GDP N3tr Earnings From Made-In-Nigeria Goods Campaign

In the quest to drive growth in the country’s industrial sector in line with the launch of the Nigeria First Policy, the Federal Government has disclosed that it is set to generate N3 trillion from the Made-in-Nigeria goods campaign nationwide, aimed at enlightening Nigerians to patronise locally made products.

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator John

Clean Energy: 1.2m Nigerians Benefit As Shell Subsidiary Commits $40m

Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo), Ronald Adams, has said that All On, which was established by Shell in 2016, has achieved over 50 direct investments, committed over $40 million and supported ventures that have brought clean energy to over 1.2 million Nigerians across 190 underserved communities across the country.

He called for more investments and highlighted the importance of

‘AI Can Create 20% Economic Growth, Achieve FG’s $1trn Economy’

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has said with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Nigeria’s economy can witness a 20 per cent growth annually, bringing the vision of a $1 trillion economy closer to reality even before the year 2030.

Inuwa spoke at the 3rd Economic Confidential Lecture themed, 'Agenda for

We’re Under Attack, Ojulari Tells PENGASSAN

Group CEO of NNPC Ltd., Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has disclosed that the company is under attack from individuals opposed to Nigeria’s interests and the ongoing reforms at the corporation.

Ojulari made the remarks on Thursday while hosting a delegation from

Dangote Refinery Reshaping Regional Petroleum Products Flows – MEMAN

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has said the Dangote Refinery is significantly reshaping regional petroleum products flows, even as it stressed that Nigeria still faces import dependence despite the refinery’s operations.

In a communiqué issued Thursday following a joint webinar with S&P Global

Cashew: Improved Production Boosts Nigeria’s Earnings By 81% To N1trn

Nigerian has recorded 81 per cent increase in exports of raw cashew nuts within the first six months of 2025, following an improvement in production.

Comparing the non-oil export product to what was recorded in the same

Import: MAN Flays Customs’ Re-Introduction Of 4% FoB Charge

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has raised the alarm about the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) reintroduction of the controversial four per cent Free-on-Board (FoB) charge on imports.

Following this re-introduction, MAN has predicted doomsday ahead for goods

NIMASA Foils Ship Hijack Around Lome Port

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has foiled an attempt to hijack a chemical tanker close to Lome Port, Togo, with its Special Mission Vessel, DB Lagos.

New Telegraph gathered that the DB Lagos, operated by the Nigerian