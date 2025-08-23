Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, August 17, to Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Fuel Price Increased By 33.02% Y-O-Y In July 2025 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that fuel prices increased by 33.02 per cent in July 2025 on a year-on-year basis.

It explained that Nigerians and other residents in the country paid an average of…Read more

We’re Determined To Make Our Refineries Work, Embrace Sustainable Solutions – Ojulari

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bayo Ojulari has said the company was determined to put in place sustainable solutions that would make all refineries in the country fully operational.

Ojulari spoke at the 4th edition of the PENGASSAN Energy And Labour…Read more

NNPC Ltd, Gas Suppliers Sign 1.29bscf/d Feedgas GSAs With NLNG

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and several upstream gas suppliers have signed long-term Gas Supply Agreements (GSAs) with the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) for the delivery of 1.29 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscf/d) of Feedgas.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday, August 22…Read more

Nationwide Network Faces Strain As Fibre Cuts Exceed 5,400 In 2025

Telecoms networks may be affected nationwide as telcos battle with fibre cuts across the nation, New Telegraph reports.

According to a report by MTN Nigeria, the telco has recorded over 5,000 fibre cuts…Read more

Google Launches AI Mode In Search For Nigeria, Kenya, S’Africa

Google has introduced AI Mode in Search for users in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, ushering in a new era of AI-powered search designed to deliver more intuitive, comprehensive, and helpful results.

The feature, powered by a custom version of Google’s latest Gemini…Read more

NNPCL Remits N7.965trn Statutory Payments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has paid N7.965 trillion in statutory payments between January and June 2025, the company disclosed in its July monthly report released on Thursday.

The report also indicated that NNPC generated N4.406 trillion in revenue…Read more

Oil Prices Fall After US Talks With Ukraine, Allies

Oil prices fell following speculations by traders that a possible ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine could result in easing or the end of sanctions on Russian crude oil, which will in turn boost global supply.

According to Reuters, the price of Brent crude futures fell by 0.75 per cent, to…Read more

Shippers Council Complains Over Inadequate 2% Port Development Levy

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has said that the 2 per cent funding that it currently gets from the 7 per cent Port Development Levy (PDL) is inadequate to meet its statutory responsibilities. The council added that the fund lacks a firm legislative backing, leaving its financial base unstable.

Speaking on Thursday, when the Senate Committee on Marine…Read more

H1’25: Five Banks Rake In N500.91bn Profit

The combined Profit after Tax (PAT) of five of Nigeria’s deposit money banks (DMBs) rose by 5.70 per cent, or N27.02 billion, to N500.91 billion in the first six months of the year, compared to N473.89 billion in the corresponding period of 2024, H1’25 results released by the lenders show.

The five DMBs are Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, Wema Bank…Read more

Customs Records N16bn Revenue With UCMS At Tincan Port

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command, has recorded a landmark revenue collection of ₦16.41 billion in a single day.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Oscar Ivara, disclosed this in…Read more

Foreign Portfolio Inflows Sink 30.7% In July As Outflows Surge

Foreign participation in Nigeria’s equities market slumped in July 2025, with portfolio inflows plunging 30.7% month-on-month to ₦50.48 billion from ₦72.82 billion in June, even as outflows spiked 43.6% to ₦95.47 billion, raising concerns over capital flight and macroeconomic fragility.

According to the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) domestic and foreign…Read more

How We Raised Crude Oil Output From 1.46m Bpd To 1.8m Bpd – NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has attributed the recent rise in crude oil production from 1.46 million barrels per day (bpd) in October 2024 to 1.8 million bpd to strategic interventions, including the reactivation of dormant fields, accelerated approvals, and deployment of improved recovery techniques.

Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe disclosed this…Read more

Kenyon International Unlocks Over 6,000bpd Of Oil

Chief Executive Officer of Kenyon International, Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, has announced that the company recently unlocked more than 6,000 barrels per day of oil from a previously inaccessible well.

He added that the indigenous oilfield service provider also deployed its…Read more

Reviewed Package For Political Office Holders: RMAFC Flags Off Discussions

Despite mounting calls by civil society groups and political parties to suspend plans for a new remuneration package for political office holders, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has commenced discussions to harmonise reports for the review of salaries and allowances of political, public, and judicial officers nationwide.

The retreat, held in Kano State, was declared open by the Chairman of the…Read more

Nigeria Shuts Down 13.5m Social Media Accounts For Offensive Content

In a significant move to regulate online content, the Nigerian government has announced the shutdown of 13,597,057 social media accounts for violations, including offensive content.

The action, which targeted accounts on major platforms such as TikTok…Read more