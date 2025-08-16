Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, August 11, to Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Dangote Refinery Reduces Ex-Depot Price To N820

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, by N30.00, from N850 to N820 per litre, effective from 12th August 2025.

A statement by the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer…Read more

Inflation Eased Down To 21.88% In July – NBS

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measuring inflation dropped further in July 2025, easing down to 21.88% relative to the June 2025 headline inflation rate of 22.22%, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed in its latest data.

The ease showed a decrease of 0.34% compared to the June 2025…Read more

Trade Talk: Okonjo-Iweala Holds Closed-Door Meeting With CBN Gov

Olayemi Cardoso, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Thursday, hosted the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Bank’s headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement titled “Discussing Trade Matters,” the apex bank noted that…Read more

NNPC Ltd GCEO Commits To NLNG’s Growth, Sustainability Agenda

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Engr. Bayo Ojulari has expressed support for NLNG’s growth and long-term sustainability agenda.

He spoke during a visit to the NLNG plant on Bonny Island, according to…Read more

Oando Delivers 8.3% Yield To Shareholders

Oando Plc, the indigenous energy firm dual-listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), has successfully concluded the first phase of its landmark Share Distribution Programme, issuing over 679 million fully paid shares to eligible shareholders without any dilution.

The distribution, approved at the company’s 45th Annual General Meeting in…Read more

Telecoms: Tariff Increase Spurs Over $1bn Investment In 2025 – NCC

Investment inflows into Nigeria’s telecoms sector have reached approximately $1 billion from January 2025 to date.

This surge follows a 50 per cent increase in voice calls, messages, and data…Read more

World Bank: Nigeria’s Pharma Market To Attract $1.6bn Investment

With a smart policy shift in place, Nigeria’s growing pharma market is ripe for investment with potential to attract $1.6 billion and create over 44,000 jobs that will strengthen health security, World Bank declared in a new report on Nigeria country private sector diagnostic.

The Nigeria Country Private Sector Diagnostic (CPSD) seeks to unlock private…Read more

Nigeria Struggles To Meet N1.22trn Gas Delivery To Europe, Asia

As high demand pushes the price of gas up, Nigeria is battling to meet 2.02 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas orders worth N1.22 trillion ($788 million) to its buyers in Europe and Asia in August and September 2025.

This month, only six vessels have been postioned to load 404,000 tonnes…Read more

Airtel Nigeria Launches ‘Airtel Assist’ On WhatsApp To Enhance Customer Experience

Airtel Nigeria has taken another bold step in its digital transformation and quality of service drive with the launch of Airtel Assist, a WhatsApp-based self-service chatbot designed to offer real-time support to millions of the network’s customers.

Speaking on the launch, Airtel Nigeria CEO, Dinesh Balsingh, said: “This is Airtel…Read more

FG Partners Jumia To Accelerate Nigeria’s E-Commerce Growth, Digital Inclusion

In a decisive move to advance Nigeria’s e-commerce sector and deepen digital inclusion, the Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has met with the leadership of Jumia Nigeria to align private sector innovation with national digital economy reforms under the proposed National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill, 2024.

The meeting in Abuja brought together senior officials from the Ministry and…Read more

Nigeria Signs Mou To Increase Banana Seedlings Production

The National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) has signed an agreement with a grassroots group, One-Hectare One Family (1H1F), to increase banana seedling production in Nigeria.

The spokesperson for the agency’s Director-General, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha…Read more

H1’25: Breweries Return To Profitability With N1.09trn Revenue

Despite the relentless bite of double-digit inflation, a weakened naira, and high operating costs, Nigeria’s leading breweries delivered a robust financial rebound in the first half of 2025, generating a combined N1.09 trillion in revenue from alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage sales.

Unaudited half-year results show that Nigerian Breweries Plc, International…Read more

Nigeria Surpasses OPEC Quota Again

Nigeria’s crude oil production in July exceeded its quota by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), according to the Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) of OPEC published on Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive month that Nigeria exceeded its OPEC…Read more

Trump: Indian Refiners Intensify Interest In Nigeria’s Crude Oil On Sanctions

As sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump on Russia over war with Ukraine continue, Indian refiners have taken more interest in Nigerian crude oil. Reuters reports that India’s biggest state refiners, Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum, have bought at least 22 million barrels of non-Russian crude for delivery in September and October, trade sources said, after the US pressured India to halt purchases from Russia.

The news agency quoted a source close to the purchases as saying:…Read more

Nigeria’s Earnings From Cocoa To Drop By N523bn Despite High Global Price

Despite the favourable weather and high price this year, structural constraints including aging cocoa trees will further make Nigerian cocoa producers and exporters are to lose 39,000 tonne or N523 billion ($337.35 million) from output in this season.

It was learnt that Nigeria’s cocoa output was projected to fall by 11 per cent to…Read more