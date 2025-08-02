Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, July 27, to Saturday, August 2, 2025.

P’Harcourt Refinery Not For Sale – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has officially ruled out the sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, reaffirming its commitment to completing high-graded rehabilitation and retention of the plant.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPC Limited, Bayo Ojulari…Read more

NBS: Petrol Price Increased By 38.32% Y-O-Y

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the average retail price of a litre of petrol increased 38.32 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) from June 2024 to June 2025 in Nigeria.

According to the report, the pump price increased from N750.17 in…Read more

IMF Raises Nigeria’s 2025 Growth Forecast To 3.4%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its economic growth forecast for Nigeria in 2025 to 3.4 per cent, up from the 3.0 per cent it projected in April.

This was disclosed in an update to the IMF’s flagship World Economic Outlook…Read more

Loan Recovery: FMBN Raked In N18.9bn In 2024

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Mr Shehu Osidi, said the bank raked in N18.9 billion in 2024 from the recovery of bad loans.

Osidi made this known on FMBN Day at the ongoing Africa International…Read more

H1’25: MTN Nigeria’s Subscribers Rise By 6.7% To 84.7m

The subscriber base of the telecoms giant, MTN Nigeria, has continued to rise as it recorded 84.7 million subscribers as of June 30, 2025.

The latest financial results of the telecommunications company… Read more

Elumelu: Power, Youth, Infrastructure’ll Define Africa’s Destiny

In a rousing keynote address that blended candour, urgency, and vision, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, UBA, and Transcorp, and Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation, challenged African leaders and global institutions to reimagine the continent’s development trajectory, placing resilient infrastructure, youth empowerment, and energy access at the centre of a bold new agenda.

Delivering the headline speech at the African Caucus Meeting of the IMF and…Read more

Dangote Set To Commission 3MTA Grinding Plant In Côte D’ivoire

The management of Dangote Cement has announced that it will commission the 3Mta grinding plant in Côte d’Ivoire by the third quarter of this year, which is expected to strengthen the company’s position in Africa and contribute significantly to its exports.

Chief Executive of Dangote Cement, Arvind Pathak, in a note to the Nigerian…Read more

Seplat Energy Declares $4.6 Interim Dividend Amid N2.17trn Revenue Surge

Seplat Energy Plc, Nigeria’s leading independent energy company dual-listed on the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, has declared an interim dividend of $4.6 cents per share for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, on the back of stellar unaudited financial results that underscore its resilience and strategic execution in a volatile macroeconomic environment.

The interim dividend—equivalent to approximately N7.00 per share…Read more

NAHCO’s Profit Surge To N8.88bn In H1, 2025 Amid Diversification Push

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has delivered a commanding financial performance in the first half of 2025, leveraging a doubling in revenue and enhanced operational efficiency to record a 166.7% leap in net profit to ₦8.88 billion.

The remarkable earnings upswing underscores the firm’s growing…Read more

NigComSat Targets $3bn Annual Revenue

The Director-General, Nigeria Communication Satellite Limited (NigComSat), Jane Egerton-Idehen, says that the organisation is projecting an average annual revenue of three billion dollars.

Egerton-Idehen said this in Abuja at the July edition of DevsInGovernment…Read more

Internet Subscriptions Rate Declines By 418,037 In Nigeria

About 418,037 subscribers refused to use internet between April and May, 2025. Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) stated that the country’s internet subscribers dropped to 141,567,170 in May from 141,985,207 recorded in April 2025.

This means the country’s internet subscribers reduced by 0.29 per cent in…Read more

PETROAN PRO Faults NNPCL Over Decision Not To Sell P’Harcourt Refinery

The National Public Relations Officer of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (Petrol), Dr. Joseph Obele, has faulted the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) for its recent declaration that it would not sell the Port Harcourt Refinery.

In a statement on Wednesday, Obele advocated for the refinery’s…Read more

Sterling HoldCo Delivers 157% Profit Growth In Half-Year 2025

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (“Sterling HoldCo” or “the Group”) has reported a 157% year-on-year surge in profit-after-tax (PAT) in its unaudited results for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, demonstrating continued momentum in revenue growth, operational efficiency, and capital position.

The Group’s PAT reached ₦41.78 billion, up from ₦16.26 billion in the same…Read more

Nigerian Port Intensifies Move To Reclaim 3mt Of Cargoes Lost To Togo

Despite the presence of United States at the Lome Container Terminal (LCT), Lekki Port in Nigeria is moving faster to grab about three million tonnes of transhipment cargoes previously lost to neighbouring ports of Lome in Togo and Tema in Ghana.

Prior to the inauguration of Lekki Port, the Port of Lome was a major connection…Read more

Minister Commends Dangote Refinery For Engineering Excellence

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has lauded the Dangote Petroleum Refinery for its exceptional engineering accomplishments and significant investment in the development of Nigerian talent.

Read more Oduwole, who spoke during an official visit to the refinery in Lagos, said she was…