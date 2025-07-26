Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, July 21, to Saturday, July 26, 2025.

NNPCL Dismantling Bottlenecks In Africa – Ojulari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd)., Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to dismantling structural bottlenecks towards laying a solid foundation for a self-sufficient refining ecosystem in Africa.

Ojulari disclosed this while delivering a keynote address titled…Read more

SEC Affirms Due Process In First HoldCo Transaction

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has broken its silence on the recent controversy surrounding the First HoldCo transaction, asserting that the deal followed due regulatory process and was in full compliance with extant laws and market regulations.

In a press statement signed by Mrs. Efe Ebelo, Head of External Relations…Read more

Forex: CBN’s Restrictions Cut Vessel Importation By 97% To $3.45bn

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s reluctance to grant foreign exchange on barges and special purpose vessels, which can be manufactured locally, has cut importation by 97 per cent or $3.45 billion to $118 million between 2019 and 2024.

Findings revealed that barge imports would remain at low levels of…Read more

Dangote Sugar Returns To Profitability On Soaring Half-Year Revenue

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has bounced back to profitability in the first half of 2025, reporting a revenue of ₦430.21 billion, a 45.5% surge from ₦295.62 billion in the same period in 2024.

The rebound was more pronounced in Q2, where the company recorded…Read more

Google Unveils $37m AI Investment In Africa

Google has announced a $37 million investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) across Africa.

The investment, unveiled on Thursday, is a cumulative package comprising both…Read more

LCCI: Over 3000 Nigerian Products Now To Enter UK Easily

As President Donald Trump prepares to slam an extra 10 per cent tariff on Nigeria due to its alignment with BRICS, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised President Bola Tinubu to adopt a multi-pronged policy response that safeguards its national interest, asserts its development priorities, while avoiding being caught in great power rivalries.

The LCCI recommends that the government should engage in dialogue with…Read more

Power: Islamic Bank Mulls Partnership With FG On Infrastructure

The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has expressed interest in partnering the Federal Government to address critical infrastructure gaps in the power sector, with ready funds to support the country’s energy development as part of a new country engagement framework.

Officials from the Jeddah-based financial institution, led by Alagi Gaye…Read more

Market Reforms: SEC Targets $500bn Windfall From Dormant Assets

The Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has revealed that Nigeria’s capital market could unlock up to $500 billion in dormant agricultural and mineral assets through the formalisation of commodities and warehouse receipts, positioning the country on a clear path towards wealth creation and sustainable economic diversification.

Speaking at the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) National…Read more

Dangote: Africa Losing $90bn Annually To Imported Substandard Fuel

Africa is increasingly becoming a destination for cheap, often toxic petroleum products — many of which are blended to substandard levels that would not be permitted in Europe or North America.

This concern was raised by the President/Chief Executive…Read more

Illicit Financial Flows: FG Rallies FIRS, CBN, Others To Combat Menace

Ahead of enforcement of the new tax laws next year, the Federal Government is rallying all key agencies in building a united front to address tax-related crimes and cross-border financial misconducts.

The onboard agencies include the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)…Read more

CBN: 8 Banks Meet Recapitalisation Threshold

Despite the December 2026 deadline given for Nigerian banks to meet the new recapitalisation thresholds, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso has, however, disclosed that eight banks have fully met the set figures.

He disclosed this while briefing members of the press at…Read more

Value Of Frozen Fish Export From Chile To Nigeria Increases By 23% To N29bn

As global aquatic value chain development programme FISH4ACP launches an input finance initiative aimed at scaling fish farming, Chile’s frozen fish export to Nigeria has gone up by 23 per cent from $14.4 million in April 2025 to N29 billion ($18.6 millionl in May.

Importation of frozen fish from Chile reached N450 billion ($291 million) l inbetween…Read more

NMDPRA Advocates Oil Pricing Template For Africa

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has called for the creation of a regional oil pricing benchmark tailored to the peculiarities of the West African market.

The Authority Chief Executive (ACE), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, made the call on…Read more

Offshore Lomé Fuel Trade Greatest Obstacle To Africa’s Refining Independence – Dangote

Africa’s foremost industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has identified the offshore Lomé floating fuel market as the biggest threat to Sub-Saharan Africa’s ambition of attaining refining self-sufficiency.

Delivering the keynote address at the West Africa Refined Fuel Market: Pathway to…Read more

CBN MPC Retains Nigeria’s Interest Rate At 27.50%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday retained the country’s interest rate at 27.50 percent.

The Governor of CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this at the end of the…Read more