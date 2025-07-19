Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, July 14, to Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Marketers Reduce Fuel Pump Price From N885 To N865 In Lagos

Many filling stations of the MRS have reduced their pump price from N885 to N865 in Lagos.

Investigation by New Telegraph yesterday showed that MRS stations along…Read more

Nigeria’s Oil Production Hit 1.505mbdp In June – OPEC

Nigeria’s crude oil production hit 1.505 million barrels per day in June 2025, using direct communication, according to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

This was contained in OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for June…Read more

Significant Drop In Price Of Food Crashes Inflation To 22.2%

Inflation trended down in the month of June to 22.22 per cent relative to the May headline rate of 22.97 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed in its Consumer Price Index ( CPI) report released yesterday.

The latest CPI figure shows a decrease of 0.76 per cent compared to the May…Read more

OPEC: World Needs $18.2trn In Oil, Gas Investments By 2050

The world needs $18.2 trillion in oil and gas investments through 2050 to ensure energy supply by the middle of the century, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, has told Energy Connects in an exclusive interview.

Oil demand is set to continue rising through 2050, with consumption expected at…Read more

Lekki Port Boosting Regional Transhipment Hub

The $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport has expanded its reach with transhipment to Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana, Abidjan and several landlocked countries, with the expectation to reclaim about three million tonnes of cargoes hitherto lost to neighbouring countries, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport has officially positioned Nigeria as a…Read more

FG: Tax Administration Still Grappling With Challenges

The Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zach Adedeji, has said the country’s tax administration is still grappling with challenges despite technological advances recorded with GIFMIS and on TaxPro MAX platform.

Speaking in Abuja at stakeholders’ engagement involving the…Read more

NIMASA Shuts ShellPlux, TMDK Terminals Over ISPS Code Violations

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has shut down ShellPlux and TMDK terminals in the Ijegun-Egba area of Lagos over persistent violations of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

NIMASA, which serves as the Designated Authority (DA) for implementing the…Read more

Multiple Regulations, Taxations Killing Telecoms Service Quality – Operators

Telecommunications operators in Nigeria are raising alarms over the adverse effects of multiple regulations and taxation on service quality, warning that the sector’s growth is being stifled by overlapping mandates from federal, state, and local agencies.

Industry stakeholders argued that the burden of compliance with…Read more

Facebook Cracks Down On Unoriginal Content, Demotes Spam Accounts

Meta has taken aggressive steps to prioritise original creators and reduce spam, impersonation, and content recycling.

Facebook has intensified its fight against spam and unoriginal content, taking…Read more

Customs, NAFDAC Battle Annual Shipment Of N800bn Fake Drugs To Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and control (NAFDAC) are battling with importers of fake and Illicit drugs estimated at N800 billion ($500 million) annually.

Also, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), said that Illegal…Read more

Tariff Crisis: World Bank Predicts Imminent Lull In Global Trade As countries battle the United States over the tariff crisis introduced by President Donald Trump, the World Bank has projected a possible slowdown in global trade as a major part of the outcome. In a report released recently, the global lender said as the world crosses…Read more Dangote To Global CEOs: Africans’ll Develop Africa President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has urged African entrepreneurs, business leaders and wealthy individuals to invest in the development of the continent. Speaking while hosting participants of the Global CEO Africa Programme…Read more FG, Qatar Charity Sign Pact On Sustainable Development The Federal Government and Qatar Charity have agreed to collaborate on implementing humanitarian interventions, programmes, and development initiatives that meet local needs. Signed in Doha recently by the Minister of Budget and Economic…Read more IMF: How Nigeria Can Unleash Economic Potential As the Federal Government takes steps to put the economy in shape, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has again advised on the proper decisions to get everything in order. According to the global lender in a blog, increasing revenues, establishing…Read more Food Crisis: Only 20% Nigerians Sure Of Next Meal, Says FAO The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) says Nigeria’s situation has worsened as over 161 million Nigerians are not food insecure. The United Nations agency, in its latest report, projected 30.6 million more…Read more