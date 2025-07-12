Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, July 7, to Saturday, July 12, 2025.

NNPC Ltd, Others Reduce Pump Price To N885 In Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and some other oil marketers in Lagos have reduced their fuel pump prices from N925 and above to N885. This may not be unconnected with the price war to match Dangote refinery fuel outlets, such as MRS and APP, that had for some days reduced their fuel pump prices to N885.

Investigations by New Telegraph showed that many filling stations in

Dangote Refinery Eyes 100% Nigerian Crude Refining

Vice President, Dangote Industries, Devakumar Edwin, has said that the management of the 650,000 barrel-a-day Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals at Free Zone, Lekki, Lagos, expects the refinery to rely 100 per cent on local crude for its refining operations by the end of 2025.

According to Bloomberg's report, he added that the plant was currently

Ponzi: Again, New Investment Platform Lures Gullible Nigerians

A fraudulent investment scheme operating under the guise of “Sure Grace Investment Platform” has come under public scrutiny after being flagged by concerned citizens for its deceptive practices and brazen solicitation of unsuspecting Nigerians through mobile messaging.

The platform, which employs the MTN Nigeria mobile number

Stanbic IBTC Surpasses N500b CBN Recapitalisation Target

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced that it has surpassed the ₦500 billion minimum capital requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), following a successful ₦148.7 billion Rights Issue, which was oversubscribed.

This achievement positions the bank alongside Access Bank, GTCO, UBA

Job Creation: UK’s DFI Commits £1.09bn To African Companies

A report from the stable of British International Investment (BII), the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) development finance institution (DFI) and impact investor, has disclosed that it committed £1.09 billion to African companies in 2024 to create jobs, reduce aid dependence and combat the climate emergency.

The report showed that the sum was nearly 40 per cent more than its 2023 total of

Sustained FPI Inflows Propel Naira’s Marginal Rise In 4 Months

The naira climbed to its strongest level in nearly four months last week, buoyed by steady foreign portfolio inflows and improved liquidity conditions, even as Nigeria’s external reserves continued their downward drift.

At the close of trading on Friday, the naira appreciated by 0.9 per cent

China Backs Nigeria On Enforcement Of Cybersecurity Laws The People's Republic of China has thrown its weight behind Nigeria's efforts to combat telecommunications and online fraud in the country. This commitment, China said, is guided by the consensus reached between the leadership of both countries. In a strongly worded statement issued by its Embassy in Nigeria

Mission 300 Compact To Gulp $32.8bn, Says FG The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has said that the estimated investment required for the Mission 300 Compact is $32.8 billion, with $15.5 billion expected from the private sector. He spoke at the Mission 300 Stakeholders Engagement meeting in Abuja

IMF: Effective Tax System, Spending Will Reduce Nigeria, Others' Debt The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that Sub-Saharan countries, such as Nigeria, which are aiming to sustainably reduce their debt, should "tax and spend more efficiently." In a blog post titled: "How to stabilise Africa's debt," published on Tuesday, the Fund

Ease Of Doing Business Cuts Container Haulage By 71% To N700bn Implementation of ease of doing business by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has reduce the annual cost of freighting containers out of ports from N1.7 trillion to N700 billion within the last six months. Prior to the latest development, it cost between about N1.2 million to move a 20

Tinubu Opens Conference On Public Accounts, Pledges Transparency In Public Finances President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to transparency and accountability in public finance management, declaring that funds saved from the removal of fuel subsidy will be channelled into critical infrastructure, social safety nets, and targeted economic reforms. The President gave the assurance in Abuja when he declared open

Court Halts Council's Attempt To Collect N2bn Fee On Containers At Ports Bid by the Council of Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) to generate N2 billion on each container transiting from the port to various destinations across the country has been halted by a Lagos High Court. Findings revealed that about two million Twenty Equivalent Units of

EMTL: FAAC Disbursements Hit N151.88bn In 5 Months Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue component of disbursements by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government-Federal Government, states and Local Government Councils (LGCs), amounted to N151.88 billion in the first five months of this year, according to findings by New Telegraph. The amount is 92.25 per cent , or N72.88 billion, higher than the N79 billion disbursed by

NERC: International Customers Owed Nigeria $11m In Q1'25 The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that international bilateral customers owe Nigeria $11.44 million for electricity used in the first quarter of 2025. It stated that out of the $17.24 million invoiced to all six international bilateral

Bulls Hold Steady As NGX Crosses 120,000 Mark Amid Sectoral Gains The Nigerian equities market extended its bullish trajectory into a sixth consecutive week, firmly crossing the psychologically significant 120,000 mark, buoyed by renewed investor appetite across key bellwether stocks. The NGX All-Share Index advanced by 0.83% week-on-week to close at