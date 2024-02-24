Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 19 to Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Cement Price: FG To Fix Roads, Reduce Import Duties

The Federal Government has promised to focus more on road maintenance and look into ways to reduce import levies and petrol prices in order to lower the exorbitant price of cement across the country.

This was contained in a statement released in Abuja following the Monday meeting with

FG Threatens To Open Border For Cement Importation

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has threatened to open the borders to cement importation if Nigerian cement manufacturers refuse to lower the price of their product in the country.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, who gave the warning on Tuesday, said key

Manufacturers Agree To Drop Cement Price To N7000

Following the meeting between the Federal Government and Cement manufacturers in a bid to stem the hike in price, the manufacturers have agreed to bring down the price of the product to between N7,000 and N8,000 per 50kg depending on the location nationwide.

New Telegraph reports that the manufacturers came to the agreement during a meeting with the Federal

Dry Ports: Train To Freight 32,850 Containers From Lagos To Ibadan

No fewer than 32,850 containers are expected to be moved by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) at the APM Terminals Apapa, Lagos Port to Ibadan dry port before the end of the year.

It was revealed that the decision would ease pressure on the port roads as the Federal

Cyberthreats: Banking Malware attacks in Nigeria Increase By 8%

Following improved measures to guard against attacks by criminals deploying cyber instruments, Nigeria and some other countries in Africa recorded a decline in cyberattacks in 2023.

This comes against a reported increase in banking malware

Forex: ABCON Endorses Raid of Street Dealers By Security Agents

The Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria (AB- CON) has thrown its weight behind the current raids of street currency hawkers by a combined task force.

Its President, Aminu Gwadabe, lauded the effort at an interview with journalists, noting

‘Cement Price Can Be Lower Than FG, Manufacturers’ Projection’

The National Association of Block Moulders of Nigeria (NABMON) says the agreement between the Federal Government and three major cement manufacturers that a 50kg bag of cement, for now, is not supposed to sell for more than N7,000 to N8,000 is faulty.

The National President, Mr Adesegun Banjoko, said this in an interview with the News

Digital Commerce: Nigeria, Other Markets To Hit $72BN By 2026

A new report by EBANX has revealed that digital commerce in Nigeria and four other African countries will hit $72 billion in the next two years.

According to the new annual Beyond Borders digital payments and commerce report by EBANX

3MTT: 270,000 Fellows To Commence Training In March

About 270,000 Nigerian youths selected for the 2nd cohort of its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme will commence their training in March.

This was revealed by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani

FG Completes Rehabilitation of Tincan Port Access Roads

The rehabilitation of the failed portion of Tin the Can Port access road has been completed.

This was achieved two months after the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, reached out to his

Harsh Operating Environment Compels Manufacturers to Sell Plants

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has cried out that recent policies of the current government have compelled some local manufacturers to shut their factories and sell off their product machines, amidst turbulent economic conditions in the country.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, also

FG Stops Cooking Gas Export To Crash Prices

The Federal Government has suspended the export of cooking gas in an apparent strategy to increase the volume of supply, and halt scarcity and high cost of gas in Nigeria. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo, disclosed this to journalists on the sidelines of an “Internal Stakeholders’ workshop,” in Abuja yesterday.

The theme of the workshop was: "Harnessing Nigeria's Proven Gas Reserves

Fuel Scarcity Bites Harder As IPMAN Blames Trend On Panic Buying

Fuel scarcity became worse in many parts of Nigeria yesterday. New Telegraph observed that many filling stations, especially those owned by both major and independent marketers, were not dispensing petrol in Lagos.

Reports across the country also confirmed

Naira Strengthens to N1,860/$1 On Parallel Market

Tony Chukwunyem The naira’s wild free fall on the parallel market in the last few days ended Thursday as the local currency recovered against the dollar to trade at N1,860 per dollar compared with N1,880/$1 on Wednesday, forex traders said.

Analysts had predicted that surging demand for dollars amid increased scarcity of the

Customs Commences Auction Of Rice At Various Commands Today

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will today commence the auction of 25kg bags of rice at N10,000 each as part of the Federal Government’s intervention to reduce hardship in the country.

The exercise will commence at all major Customs units