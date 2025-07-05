Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, June 30, to Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Dangote Refinery Reduces Ex-Depot Price By N40 As Partnership Grows

With assurance of a steady supply of petroleum products, more independent marketers have joined the growing list of distributors retailing Dangote Refinery’s high-quality petroleum products across the country.

New marketers signed the partnership deal with Dangote Refinery just as…Read more

CBN: Nigeria Posts $3.73bn Trade Surplus Amid Rising Non-Oil Exports

Nigeria recorded a robust trade surplus of $3.73 billion in the first quarter of 2025, underscoring the growing resilience of its external sector amid persistent global volatility and the far-reaching effects of domestic economic reforms.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest Balance of Payments…Read more

Telecoms: 9mobile To Leverage MTN Infrastructure To Boost Data Service

In a landmark move for Nigeria’s telecoms industry, 9mobile has entered into a national roaming agreement with MTN Nigeria, allowing it to leverage MTN’s extensive infrastructure to enhance its service delivery, particularly in underserved areas.

The collaboration, approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)…Read more

Raw Cocoa Exports Hit N2.89trn As FG Pursues $15bn Revenue

Nigeria’s earnings from raw cocoa beans export to The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and France have reached N2.89 trillion within two years as the Federal Government is targeting 500,000 tonnes of processed cocoa valued at $15 billion for export.

Currently, the price of raw cocoa beans is fluctuating between $8,700 and…Read more

Shell Confirms Plans To Acquire TotalEnergies’ Stake In Bonga Field

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), yesterday confirmed its interest to acquire TotalEnergies’ 12.5 per cent stake in deepwater Bonga Field. Sources said that an agreement has already been signed by the two parties.

However, the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other…Read more

Trade Volume Improves Amid Port Challenges

Despite unstable global shipping, among other challenges, there has been a steady growth in the nation’s maritime industry in the last six months, following the 10- year National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy put in place by the Federal Government to address challenges in the industry. BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The global maritime industry in the second quarter of 2025 saw mixed trends…Read more

Nigeria’s Debt-To-GDP Ratio Breaches Threshold, Surges Past 55%

Nigeria’s public debt profile has taken a worrisome turn as the nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio surged beyond the 55 percent mark in the first quarter of 2025—significantly overshooting the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) self-imposed 40 percent ceiling and setting alarm bells ringing among economists and investors alike.

According to the DMO’s latest data, total public debt rose to N149.39 trillion as…Read more

NOG: Minister Urges NASS To Stop Frivolous Summons On IOCs, Others

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has called on the National Assembly to refrain from issuing what he described as frivolous summons to international oil companies (IOCs) and other stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at the 24th Edition of the NOG Energy Week…Read more

India Accelerates Energy Push Into Nigeria, Others As Global Markets Shift

India is increasingly turning to Africa as a strategic partner in its efforts to diversify energy sources and secure future supply.

This shift in focus comes as India’s crude oil imports from Russia fell to a…Read more

Nigeria Attracted Over $16bn Investment In Two Years – NUPRC

The Chief Executive of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, has said within the last two years of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the energy sector attracted over $16 billion investment.

Speaking on the theme: “Positioning Nigeria’s Upstream Oil & Gas for…Read more

Minister: 47% North West Lack Access To Financial Services

The Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman, says the North-West region has the highest rate of financial exclusion, as 47 per cent lack access to formal and informal financial services.

The minister disclosed this at the launching of a two-day NorthWest Governors’…Read more

Performance, Integration’ll Unlock Africa’s Gas Potential – NLNG

NLNG has said that natural gas holds the key to accelerating Africa’s and Nigeria’s development, but only if stakeholders across the value chain embrace a culture of performance and integration to drive real, measurable results.

Speaking at a strategic panel discussion session titled “Accelerating Gas…Read more

FG Agencies’ Revenue Collection Costs Up 33.31% To N495.21

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)-now known as the Nigeria Revenue Service- and other key revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government, such as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), received a total of N495.21 billion as cost of collection from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the first five months of 2025, findings by New Telegraph show.

The amount is 33.31 per cent, or N123.75 billion, higher than the N371.46 billion…Read more

AKK Gas Pipeline: NNPC Announces Successful Crossing Of R’Niger

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced a major milestone in the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline project with the successful crossing of the River Niger—significantly advancing the completion target set for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, made the…Read more

‘Why We’re Slow In Paying Liquidation Dividends’ – NDIC Explains

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has attributed delays in the payment of liquidation dividends to the failure of debtors of closed banks to repay their loans.

The Corporation, while reaffirming its commitment to ensuring full…Read more