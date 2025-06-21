Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, June 16, to Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Dropped To 22.97% In May

Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped to 22.97 per cent in May 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics has said. The figure represents a decline of 0.74 percentage points when compared to the 23.71 per cent recorded in April 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, headline inflation fell by 10.98 percentage points from

Fuel Crisis Looms As IPMAN, NARTO Reject N12,500 Levy

Nigeria may be on the brink of another fuel crisis following a coordinated boycott by petroleum marketers and truck owners protesting the Lagos State Government’s enforcement of a controversial N12,500 e-call-up levy on trucks operating along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

The protest was confirmed in separate statements to journalists on

Dangote: Scarcity Of Domestic Crude Oil Forced Us To Import From US

President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said scarcity of domestic crude oil forced his refinery to rely on imports from the United States.

He stressed the importance of bold investment in strategic sectors as

SEC Flags Zugacoin, Samzuga GPT As High-Risk Meme Coins

In a decisive move to protect investors from emerging threats within the digital asset space, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared Zugacoin and Samzuga GPT—along with their variants SZCB and SZCB2—as unlicensed and unauthorized to operate within Nigeria’s capital market.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, the Commission warned that these

MEMAN Confirms Increase In Fuel Ex-Depot Prices

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) on Wednesday confirmed a hike in ex-depot fuel prices across the country, attributing the increase to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Secretary of MEMAN

Zenith Bank Pledges Dividend Resumption By Mid-Year, Says Forbearance Exit Imminent

Zenith Bank Plc has moved swiftly to calm investor anxieties following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent directive suspending dividend payments and capital outflows for banks still under regulatory forbearance arrangements.

In a regulatory filing to the Nigerian Exchange(NGX) dated June 17, 2025

NUPRC Issues New Guidelines For Advanced Cargo Declaration

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced new guidelines for the advanced cargo declaration regime.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Public Affairs and Corporate

CBN Issues Transitional Guidelines For Banks Rounding Up COVID 19 Support Measures

In the continuous efforts to strengthen and safeguard the banking sector, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has Introduced time-bound measures for a small number of banks still completing their transition from the temporary regulatory support provided, mostly in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure, confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday night by the apex

Israel/Iran War: Nigerian Ports, Others To Experience 25% Rise In Shipping Cost

Cost of shipping is to witness 25 per cent rise in Nigeria and other West African ports following the latest Israel’s attack on Iran as ships’ voyage time is expected to increase by 10 days around the red sea axis.

Also, it was revealed that underwritters were assessing coverage terms

Nigeria Imports Wheat Worth N789bn From Poland, Russia

Poland and Russian exported 908,000 tonnes of wheat valued at N789 billion ($493 million) to Nigeria in three months. The exports were shipped to Nigeria ports between January and April 2025.

Also, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)'s Shipping Position revealed that three

Tinubu Inaugurates Mabushi Bus Terminal

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed Mabushi Bus Terminal in Abuja, describing it as a major step toward enhancing public transportation in the Federal Capital Territory.

Represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas

PCNGI Targets Additional CNG-Powered Vehicles In 2025

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) has announced plans to add between 125,000 and 200,000 compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles to Nigerian roads before the end of 2025.

Programme Director and Chief Executive of PCNGI, Michael Oluwagbemi, disclosed

Infrastructure Master Plan’ll Raise Nigeria’s Infrastructure Stock — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed that the full implementation of Nigeria’s National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (2020–2043) will raise the country’s infrastructure stock from its current 35 percent of GDP to at least 70 percent by 2043.

However, the president emphasized that neither plans nor policies alone can

Elumelu: Young Africans Digitally Native, Entrepreneurial, Hungry To Build

The Chairman, United Bank for Africa, Mr. Tony Elumelu, has demanded a stronger partnership to fully exploit the potential in African youths, whom he described as digitally savvy and yearning to be at the top.

Elumelu stated these in his X handle while reflecting on his dinner session with

Nigeria’s Fuel Import Bill Declined By 54% In Q1’25 –NBS

The petrol imports bill of Nigeria in the first quarter of 2025, significantly declined to N1.76 trillion ($1.2 billion) from N3.81 trillion ($2.6 billion) recorded in the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest foreign trade statistics report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report which was seen by New Telegraph showed that the

