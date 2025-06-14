Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, June 9, to Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Dangote Set To Retire As Chairman, DSR

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) has announced that its Chairman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, will retire from the Board effective June 16.

The announcement, made through a corporate disclosure to the…Read more

Nigeria’s Petrol Import Bill Declines By 54% In Q1 2025

Nigeria’s petrol import bill fell significantly in the first quarter of 2025, dropping by 54% year-on-year to ₦1.76 trillion ($1.2 billion) from ₦3.81 trillion ($2.6 billion) recorded in Q1 2024, according to the latest Foreign Trade Statistics report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report, obtained by New Telegraph on Thursday, also showed a 47%…Read more

Dangote Promises Major Shake-Up In Nigeria’s Downstream Oil Sector

Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has announced plans for a significant overhaul of Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector, promising a transformative shift that will redefine the country’s energy landscape.

Dangote made this known while speaking to journalists after President…Read more

NNPCL Posts N5.89tn Revenue For April

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced a revenue generation of ₦5.891 trillion for April 2025.

The company also reported a profit after tax of ₦748 billion and statutory…Read more

Public Debt Nearing 100% Of Global GDP – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that global public debt could approach 100 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of this decade, surpassing even the record highs witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its latest release, the IMF warned that governments, particularly those…Read more

Used Vehicle Imports Slump By 51% At Seaports

As the foreign exchange crisis drives up the cost of imports, shipments of used vehicles have dropped to 5,918 units in four months of 2025.

Data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that…Read more

Fitch, GCR Upgrade Wema Bank’s National Ratings

Wema Bank has received rating upgrades from two leading credit rating agencies, Fitch and GCR, in recognition of its strong performance and resilience amid industry challenges.

Fitch Ratings upgraded the bank’s National Long-Term Rating to ‘A-(nga)’ from…Read more

Multi-Choice Stumbles To $45.13m Loss As Shocks, Regulatory Heat Intensify In Nigeria

MultiChoice Group, the Johannesburg-based pay television behemoth, has plunged into a headline loss of 800 million Rand, about $45.13 million, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025—an abrupt reversal from the 1.3 billion rand ($73.37 million) in profit posted a year earlier.

The loss, disclosed in its latest earnings statement on Wednesday…Read more

SOZEA Slaughters 3,000 Cows For Eid, Cites Insecurity For Shortfall

The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Agency (SOZEA), in collaboration with the Islamic Education Trust (IET), has tendered an unreserved apology to residents of the state for slaughtering 3,000 cows instead of the 4,000 initially targeted during the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The Chairman of the Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission…Read more

Recapitalisation: CBN Faults Reports On Deadline Extension For BDCs

Deadline for the recapitalisation of Bureau De Change (BDC) operators is not extended, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) affirmed yesterday, debunking the assertion suggesting the deadline had been extended to December 31, 2025.

A statement issued by the CBN Acting Director of Corporate Communications…Read more

FG Welcomes Petrobras’ Interest In Re-Entering Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector

The Federal Government has expressed readiness to partner with the Brazilian delegation, including Petrobras, which has shown interest in re-entering Nigeria’s oil and gas sector through upstream, midstream, and ethanol production opportunities.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, disclosed this during…Read more

AirPeace Condemns Disruption Of Operations By Prominent Politician

Air Peace on Wednesday condemned the disruption of airport operations by a prominent Nigerian politician after missing a scheduled flight.

In a statement signed by AirPeace spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, the…Read more

FG Dismisses Fear Of Forward Crude Oil

The federal government has dismissed fears being expressed with respect to the forward sale of crude oil involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The clarification is against the backdrop of recent media reports concerning a…Read more

Tariff War: China, Africa Strengthen Global South Economic Alliance

In a significant diplomatic development, the People’s Republic of China, 53 African countries, and the African Union Commission have reaffirmed their commitment to building an “all-weather China-Africa community” rooted in solidarity, mutual respect, and multilateral cooperation for a shared global future.

The resolution followed a high-level meeting in Changsha, convened to…Read more

NNPCL Warns Of Fraudsters

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd), has alerted Nigerians and international oil companies of the activities of fraudsters.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye…Read more

Share