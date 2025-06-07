Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, June 2, to Saturday, June 7, 2025.

CBN: Bank Customers’ Demand Deposits Hit N36.44trn In April

Demand deposits rose by 7.31 per cent, or N2.48 trillion, to N36.44 trillion in April this year from N33.96 trillion in the preceding month, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

Demand deposits are customers’ funds in current and savings accounts, which…Read more

Oando’s Profit Rises By 267% To N220bn

Oando Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy companies, has reported a profit after tax of N220 billion for the 2024 financial year, marking a 267 percent increase from N60 billion in 2023.

The impressive growth followed the company’s acquisition of the Nigerian…Read more

NGX Consumer Goods Index Up 37.4%, Defy Market Headwinds

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Consumer Goods Index emerged as the best-performing sectoral benchmark in the first five months of 2025, soaring by 37.44 per cent year-to-date, far eclipsing the NGX All-Share Index, which recorded a modest 8.56 per cent gain over the same period.

The index’s stellar performance was driven by a remarkable surge in demand for…Read more

Nigeria, Japan Seal $110m Deal To Boost Food Security

In a bid to strengthen Nigeria’s food security, the Federal Government has entered into a partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which will see JICA commit $110 million to support food production in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Information at the Ministry…Read more

Tinubu Inaugurates 180MW Power Plant In Rivers

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday virtually from Abuja inaugurated the 180MW Afam II Power Plant located in Okoloma village, Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

The project which was conceived, managed, and delivered in 16 months…Read more

US Funding Cut From ADF, Others To Impact Africa’s Infrastructure Drive’

The announcement of deep cuts in United States development assistance has cast a deep shadow over Africa’s infrastructure ambitions as indications emerged that the African Development Fund (ADF), the continent’s principal vehicle for concessional financing, now faces a possible 37 per cent drop in donor contributions, with Washington potentially withdrawing entirely.

Managing Director, Project Management Institute, Sub-Saharan Africa…Read more

NUPRC Dismisses Claims Of Guidelines Violation In 2024 Oil Block Licensing Round

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has dismissed allegations of irregularities in the ongoing 2024 oil block licensing round, affirming that the process has been transparent, competitive, and fully compliant with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and all relevant licensing guidelines.

In a statement on Thursday, the Commission Chief Executive, Mr. Gbenga…Read more

Why Nigeria Must Account For Natural Resources – NBS

As the world marks the 2025 World Environment Day, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stressed the urgent need for Nigeria to account for its natural resources.

The Bureau said this is essential for national growth and development…Read more

Counterfeit Products: FCCPC Inaugurates C’ttee For Nat’l Traceability Portal

In a bid to enhance product integrity and consumer protection, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has inaugurated a Joint Inter-Agency Committee to develop a National Digital Traceability Portal aimed at combating counterfeit products and strengthening supply chain transparency across Nigeria.

The Traceability Portal, a flagship initiative of the Commission, will assign…Read more

AEC: Stifling Capital Pushes Africans Lacking Electricity To 600m

With report revealing about 600 million Africans are currently lacking electricity and another 900 million without clean cooking fuel, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) has reaffirmed that Africa’s energy future must be defined by pragmatism, partnership and progress, including concurrent investment.

Indeed, the development imperative is clear: without investment there can…Read more

Telecoms: Minister’s Progress Claims Spark Backlash From Nigerians

A celebratory statement by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, marking President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary in office, has ignited significant criticism and skepticism from Nigerian netizens and industry stakeholders who disputed his portrayal of sector progress.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Minister had…Read more

N104m Fine: We’re Committed To Protecting Nigerians Against Scammers — Airtel

Airtel Nigeria has affirmed its collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to close all loopholes in SIM card registration.

The company highlighted its newly introduced AI Spam Alert Service…Read mor

Edun: Participation Of State Owned Coys Key To Inclusive Growth

Increase in participation of Nigerianowned companies in key sectors of the economy is a reflection of a broader shift toward homegrown solutions and inclusive economic growth, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has said.

Edun, while receiving a delegation from Renaissance Africa Energy…Read more

Ekpo Flags Off First LCNG Plant In North East

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, on Tuesday inaugurated the first-ever Liquefied to Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) hub in the North-East region of Nigeria. The facility, located in Yola, Adamawa State, was developed by Greenville LNG.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ekpo described the project as a testament to…Read more

Presidency To Clear N2tn Power Debt

Nigeria’s presidency on Monday reaffirmed its stance to clear the country’s N2 trillion legacy debt owed to electricity generation companies before the end of the third quarter of 2025.

A representative of the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Eriye…Read more

Share