Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, May 26, to Saturday, May 31, 2025.

TotalEnergies Sells Stake In Bonga Oil Field To SNEPCo For $510m

TotalEnergies has announced the divestment of its 12.5 per cent non-operated interest in the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 118 Production Sharing Contract (PSC), which includes Nigeria’s prolific Bonga oil field, to Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo).

The oil multinational explained in a statement that its Nigerian…Read more

Sidi Ould Tah Of Mauritania Elected As AfDB President

Sidi Ould Tah of Mauritania has been elected as the new President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Tah was elected yesterday by the Bank’s Board of Directors at the…Read more

CBN Commences Auction Of Non-Interest Asset-Backed Securities

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, announced that it had commenced the auction of “CBN Non-Interest Asset-Backed Securities (CNI-ABS) and “CBN Non-Interest Note CNIN).”

In a circular to all NonInterest Banks, conventional banks with NonInterest banking window and Authorised Dealers, posted on its website, the apex bank also…Read more

NEPZA, Public Account C’ttee To Enforce Regulations On FTZs Businesses

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts have resolved to intensify enforcement of regulations governing Free Trade Zones (FTZs) and the enterprises operating within them, with a focus on ensuring maximum remittances to the Federation Account.

This decision was reached during the committee’s oversight visit to…Read more

African Banker Awards: Cardoso Named Central Bank Governor Of The Year

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has been named Central Bank Governor of the Year at the 2025 African Banker Awards Gala, held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The award, presented by African Banker magazine, recognized Cardoso’s…Read more

MDGIF Signs Pact With 10 Firms

In a bold move to position Nigeria at the forefront of global energy transition efforts, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) has signed agreements with ten equity partners to accelerate the development of gas infrastructure across the country.

This follows an earlier partnership in 2024 with six gas promotion firms aimed at transforming Nigeria’s midstream gas value…Read more

NLNG Launches Human Capital Devt Programme Under Train 7 Project

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has reaffirmed its commitment to building Nigerian capacity with the launch of its Train 7 Project Human Capital Development (HCD) Basic Training Supplementary Programme in Port Harcourt.

The launch event, held at The Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, brought together key stakeholders including officials from the Nigerian Content Development and…Read more

NNPCL Disclaims Fake Financial Scheme

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) has disowned a fake AI-generated video circulating on social media, which features a cloned voice of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bayo Bashir Ojulari, promoting a fictitious poverty alleviation scheme.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, NNPC Ltd clarified that it has no…Read more

Dangote Splashes N11bn Worth Of Cash, Gifts, Vehicles On Distributors

For their continued loyalty and patronage, Dangote Cement Plc has rewarded its distributors and customers with various choice gift items and cash worth N11 billion.

At the 2025 edition of its Customers Awards & Gala Nite held in Lagos, a premium celebration dedicated to recognising and rewarding its highest-performing distributors…Read more

SEC Alerts Public On Trending Dubious Investment Schemes

The Securities and Exchange Commission has warned the public against investing in unregistered investment schemes, including Silverkuun Investment Cooperative Society/Silverkuun Limited.

In a circular issued in Abuja, Wednesday, the commission said its attention had been drawn to the activities of these entities, which falsely present themselves as…Read more

FG Inaugurates Committees On National Industrial Training, Development Summit

The Federal Government has inaugurated seven planning committees for the forthcoming National Industrial Manpower Summit.

Inaugurating the Committees in Abuja, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh said the move became necessary to…Read more

Q1 2025: Global Tourism Records Over 300m Int’l Tourist Arrivals

Ahead of the Executive Council meeting of UN Tourism scheduled for May 30, 2025, in Madrid, Spain, to nominate and elect a new Secretary-General, the World Tourism Barometer has reported a robust performance for the sector in the first quarter of 2025.

Over 300 million international tourists were recorded globally between January and March 2025 — 14 million more than during the same period in…Read more

Germany Depends On Nigeria For Transition To Green Energy, Says Envoy

The German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Gunther, has said Germany is depending on Nigeria among a few other countries to meet its transition to green energy and hydrogen needs.

She stated that for her country to attain its climate goals, including net-zero 2045, it was essential to maintain strong and reliable international partnerships with…Read more

China To Establish Electric Vehicle Factories In Nigeria

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has said that plans are underway by China to establish electric vehicle factories and other manufacturing ventures in Nigeria.

He stated that Chinese companies were already deeply involved in Nigeria’s mining sector, from exploration to processing…Read more

Operators Of Ponzi Schemes Risk N10m Fine – Azi

The Chairman of the Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST), Amos Azi, has disclosed that the newly enacted Investments and Securities Act now prescribes punitive measures of no less than ten million naira against operators of Ponzi schemes.

Azi made this known in Abuja during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting towards unveiling the Tribunal’s new e-filing platform…Read more

Share