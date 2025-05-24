Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, May 19, to Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Prices By N15 Nationwide

Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Thursday announced a new reduction in the pump prices of petrol across Nigeria on Thursday.

According to the new template, the new prices now range from N875 to…Read more

CBN Dismisses Fears Of Instability In Banking Sector

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once again reaffirmed the resilience and stability of the country’s banking sector, describing it as safe and sound.

In a statement released by the Acting Director of Corporate Communications…Read more

Nigeria Ranks Lowest In Africa Infrastructure Devt Index

Nigeria has ranked the lowest among 26 African countries in the latest Africa Infrastructure Development Index (AIDI), scoring just 25.70 per cent. The index, released by data analytics agency Satisense, was shared on Thursday via its official X handle.

Topping the rankings are Seychelles with a score of 99.77 per cent, followed by…Read more

Nigeria, Others Lose $2bn To Illegal Fishing

Nigeria, Benin and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) are losing $2 billion to Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing yearly, following the growing numbers of illegal European and Asian fishermen in West African waters.

Also, it was revealed that IUU fishing costs African countries more than…Read more

CBN Retains MPR At 27.5%

Amid signs of relative economic stability and renewed investor confidence driven by ongoing reforms, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has, at its 300th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday, unanimously voted to retain all key monetary parameters—keeping the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) steady at 27.5%.

CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, who briefed the media on the outcome of…Read more

CNG: Nigeria Attracts Over $160m Investment In 2025 – PCNGI

The Programme Director of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), Michael Oluwagbemi, has disclosed that Nigeria has attracted over $160 million in investments in the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector so far in 2025.

Speaking during a webinar organized by the Major Energies Marketers…Read more

FY’24: Shell Reports 122% Increase In Oil Spills In Nigeria

Shell Plc has said that in 2024, its Nigerian subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), the operator of the SPDC joint venture, reported 20 operational spill incidents of more than 100 kilograms of crude oil.

According to it, this represents a 122 per cent increase when compared to…Read more

Dangote Assures Of Petrol Price Stability

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has said that, despite the fluctuations in global crude oil prices, it has consistently reduced the price of petrol.

The company, in a statement on Monday, signed by its Group Chief Branding…Read more

Time Magazine Names Dangote Among Top 100 Philanthropists

Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Aliko Dangote Foundation and President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, has been named in the inaugural 2025 TIME100 Philanthropy list.

This list recognises the 100 most influential leaders shaping the future of…Read more

Ibadan Airport To Begin International Flights In 2026

The Oyo State Government says Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Alakia, Ibadan, will begin international flight operations by June 2026.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Dotun Oyelade…Read more

Tinubu To NNPCL Board: Consolidate Gains Of Economic Reforms

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to consolidate the gains of his administration’s ongoing economic reforms, which have been widely acknowledged for boosting the resilience and competitiveness of the Nigerian economy.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the Board on Thursday at the…Read more

We’ll Secure Investment Policies That Foster Transparent Business Environment – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured both local and foreign investors that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to securing investment policies that promote a transparent and stable business environment in Nigeria.

Speaking during a meeting with senior executives from Citibank’s…Read more

Tinubu Inaugurates New NNPCL Board

President Bola Tinubu has officially sworn in the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), appointing Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the Group Chief Executive Officer and Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Thursday at the President’s office in…Read more

FG Reviews Trade Policy Amid Proposed U.S Tariff On Nigerian Exports

Nigeria’s Economic Management Team (EMT) has reviewed the country’s ongoing trade engagement with the United States following a recent proposal by the U.S. Trade Representative to impose a 14% tariff on Nigerian exports.

The development was discussed during an EMT meeting chaired by the…Read more

Edun Unveils ISA 2025, SEC New Website At CMC Meeting

Nigeria’s capital market is emerging as a central pillar in the Federal Government’s strategy to transform the national economy into a $1 trillion powerhouse, Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said on Monday.

Speaking through the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite…Read more

