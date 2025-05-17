Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, May 12, to Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price To N825 Per Litre

In a strategic move to enhance market competitiveness and provide greater value to consumers, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has once again reduced the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, to N825 per litre, down from the previous rate of N835 per litre.

This marks the second price reduction in recent weeks by the 650,000…Read more

NNPCL Reduces Petrol Pump Price To N910 Per Litre In Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has once again reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol in Abuja from N935

to N910 per litre.

The price adjustment however, is yet to be implemented in Lagos and…Read more

CBN: Consumer Credit Fell By 6.93% To N3.84trn In February

Consumer credit outstanding decreased by 6.93 per cent to N3.84 trillion in February 2025 from N4.12 trillion at the end of the preceding month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

The apex bank, which disclosed this in its economic report for…Read more

Slight Drop In Food Prices Drag Down Inflation By 23.71% In April

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), also known as headline inflation, eased to 23.71% in April 2025, representing a 9.99% decline year-on-year from the 24.23% recorded in March 2025, according to the latest inflation report released on Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Both year-on-year and month-on-month food inflation eased, a development…Read more

Nigeria Gets $5.34bn Highest Payment Globally From Shell In 2024

Nigeria received $5.34 billion from Shell in 2024, marking the highest payment the energy giant made to any country worldwide in 2024.

This amount represents a significant increase from the $3.8 billion…Read more

High Price: Importers Cut N1.5trn Sugar Shipment From Brazil

High price of raw sugar from Brazil to Nigeria has affected smooth deliveries of about 1.9 million tonnes valued at N1.5 trillion ($954 million) needed for local consumption.

It was gathered that the price of the commodity had soared from…Read more

Excitement As Keystone Bank Reopens Revamped Ketu Branch In Lagos

Keystone Bank Limited, a leading financial services provider in Nigeria, has officially reopened its fully revamped branch located at Plot 584, Ikorodu Road, Ketu, Lagos.

The reopening ceremony, held on Friday, May 16, 2024, drew the attention of…Read more

Nigeria Set To Lead Africa In Raw Materials Export

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerians that the passage and eventual signing into law of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) Amendment Bill will position Nigeria as a moral and strategic leader for Africa in the area of raw materials export.

Akpabio made this assertion on Wednesday when he received a delegation from..Read more

Nigeria Becomes Member of European Bank for Reconstruction

Nigeria has been formally admitted as a member of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), marking a significant step towards boosting private sector access to international capital and supporting the country’s long-term economic transformation.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy…Read more

Bagudu: Tinubu’s Economic Reforms Delivering Positive Outcomes

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s determination to bring development to the grassroots by transforming local government areas into centres of economic growth.

The minister, optimistic about the incremental and positive outcome…Read more

FG Confirms Redemption Of N100b 2017 Sukuk

The Federal Government has confirmed the full redemption of the first ₦100 billion Sukuk bond issued in 2017 to creditors.

Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience…Read more

How We Crashed Food Prices – Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, has revealed that his company leveraged the duty waiver policy granted by President Bola Tinubu on certain food items to massively import commodities, significantly reducing the rising cost of food in Nigeria.

Rabiu made this disclosure while responding to questions from State House…Read more

FG Approves Grid Upgrade With New Substations In Oyo

The Federal Government has approved two major energy projects in Oyo State aimed at fortifying the national grid and addressing persistent power challenges.

The decisions, ratified during Monday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC)…Read more

Shettima To Islamic Bank: It’s Best Time To Invest In Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasized that now is the best time to invest in Nigeria, as the administration of President Bola Tinubu has addressed key disincentives that previously hindered investment in the country.

During a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Islamic Development Bank…Read more

