Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, May 5, to Saturday, May 10, 2025.

SEC Launches Tech Audit Of Capital Market Operators

In a bid to strengthen technological integration across Nigeria’s financial ecosystem, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has commenced a sweeping assessment of technology adoption among registered Capital Market Operators (CMOs), signaling a fresh drive toward innovation-led market regulation.

In a circular released Monday, the apex capital market regulator said the…Read more

NNPCL, Dangote Strengthen Strategic Partnership

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals (DPRP) have pledged to deepen collaboration aimed at ensuring Nigeria’s energy security and promoting shared prosperity for Nigerians.

This commitment is part of ongoing efforts to foster mutually beneficial…Read more

N54.99trn Budget Projections Threatened As Oil Price Sustains Decline

The continued oil prices fall at the global market is gradually worsening Federal Government’s projections with regard to the the N54.99 trillion 2025 budget.

Oil prices again crashed yesterday by more than $1 per barrel following…Read more

DMO Confirms Nigeria’s Full Repayment Of $3.4b IMF Debt

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has confirmed that Nigeria has fully repaid the $3.4 billion loan obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020 to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DMO Director General, Patience Oniha, disclosed this in response to…Read more

Edun Lauds CBN Reforms, Hails Net Foreign Exchange Reserve At $23bn

The Economic Management Team (EMT) has lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its interventions in the economy. EMT recalled such interventions implemented at a crucial stage of the economy, which restored confidence in the external sector.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy…Read more

Ethiopian Airlines Offers Two Daily Flights To Lagos

Africa’s most profitable airline, Ethiopian Airlines, has concluded plans to begin daily two flights to Lagos, further expanding its network to the city. The airline in a statement said as of July 1, 2025, Nigerian passengers will have increased options out of Lagos with an extra daily flight.

The extra flights will offer immediate connection to many African and…Read more

Trade War: China Cuts Rates, Injects Liquidity

In a decisive move to revive its weakening economy amid an intensifying trade war with the United States, China on Wednesday unveiled a package of monetary easing measures—including interest rate cuts, large-scale liquidity injections, and targeted sectoral support.

At a high-level press briefing in Beijing, the Governor of the People’s Bank of…Read more

Tariff Hike: Nigeria’s Internet Users Decline –NCC

Nigeria’s telecommunications sector witnessed a notable decline in internet users following a 50 per cent tariff hike on voice, data, and SMS services implemented in January 2025.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) made this known in…Read more

FG Adopts Nat’l Integrated Electricity Policy

The Federal Government has officially ratified the National Integrated Electricity Policy (NIEP)—a comprehensive roadmap aimed at overhauling the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The policy was approved during the Federal Executive Council (FEC)…Read more

NCAA Sanctions Kenya Airways Over Consumer Protection Violations

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially sanctioned Kenya Airways for multiple consumer protection infractions involving the mishandling of passengers’ rights and failure to comply with regulatory directives.

In a statement released on Friday and signed by Michael Achimugu, Director of…Read more

FG Inaugurates Governing Board To Strengthen Sugar Council

The government has inaugurated a Governing Board for the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), to strengthen and enhance its activities.

Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Owan Enoh, while inaugurating the…Read more

Court Dismisses MultiChoice Suit, Rules FCCPC Lacks Authority To Fix Prices

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a lawsuit filed by MultiChoice Nigeria, the operator of DStv and GOtv, challenging the regulatory intervention of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in its recent subscription price hike.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice James Kolawole Omotoso ruled that…Read more

Power: FG Wants 1,200 Engineers Trained To Boost Manpower

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has unveiled an urgent 10-year rescue plan to revive the manpower shortage in the electricity sector. He mandated the training of not less than 1,200 electrical engineers within the next decade and prioritising local contractors under a strict “Nigeria First” procurement policy.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the management retreat of the…Read more

Nollywood’s Inroad Into US Market To Drop As Trump Plans 100% Tariff

The Nigerian movie industry is likely to suffer some setbacks, especially on the international scene as the United States President, Donald Trump, moves to impose a 100 per cent tariff on non-US movies circulated in the country.

According to reports, the US president said he was authorising the…Read more

Dangote Lauds Tinubu For New NNPCL Team

The Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has praised President Bola Tinubu for assembling a capable leadership team at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

He specifically highlighted the appointments of Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari as…Read more

