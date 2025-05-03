Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, April 28, to Saturday, May 3, 2025.

SEC Warns Nigerians About Another Suspected Ponzi Scheme

In a move to safeguard the investing public, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has raised a red flag over the operations of TOFRO.COM (Tofro), a suspected illegal investment platform claiming to offer cryptocurrency trading services.

In an official notice issued on Thursday, the Commission warned Nigerians

NCAA Summons Air Peace Over Flight Disruptions

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Chris Najomo, has issued a stern directive to Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest domestic airline, to immediately improve its service delivery following a wave of complaints from passengers over persistent flight delays and cancellations.

Speaking during a meeting with senior management staff of Air Peace

CAC Issues Six-Week Ultimatum For Unregistered Businesses

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on Tuesday issued a six-week notice to unregistered businesses to register with the Commission.

This is contained in a statement titled: "PUBLIC NOTICE: CARRYING ON

AfDB Commits $3.25bn To Drive Nigeria’s Economic Transformation

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a new five-year Country Strategy Paper (2025-2030) for Nigeria, committing about $650 million annually to drive economic transformation, build resilience, and foster broad-based prosperity across the country.

According to a press release, under the new strategy, the bank will provide

Cryptocurrency: Nigeria’s Market Size At Risk As Inflow Grosses $59bn

With over $59 billion inflows in crypto currency between July 2023 and June 2024, ranking Nigeria a top lead in crypto space in Africa, the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in an advisory report on crypto raised concerns about Nigeria’s market size, which puts it at the risk of abuse by criminals.

This was as it listed agriculture and real estate as the next most common

Minister: Gender Inclusion Key To Trade Policy

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, has stated the reason for mainstreaming gender inclusion in industrial and trade policy.

Oduwole made this known on Thursday in Lagos at The Covenant Nation

SEC: CAC, EFCC Certificates No Guarantee Of Investment Legitimacy

The Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has issued a stern warning to Nigerians, asserting that registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and possession of the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) certificate from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) do not confer legitimacy on any investment scheme.

Speaking during a sensitisation campaign against ponzi schemes at

Telecoms: Subscribers’ Outcry Over Low Mobile Network Quality Intensifies

Growing frustration among Nigerian mobile users has reached a boiling point as frequent call drops, sluggish internet speeds, and inconsistent connectivity plague major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and others.

Subscribers across leading networks, MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile, reported

Tinubu Commends Wema Bank For Resilience At 80

President Bola Tinubu has commended Wema Bank, Nigeria’s oldest surviving indigenous bank, for its unwavering resilience and technological innovations as it marks its 80th anniversary on Friday.

Wema Bank began operations on May 2, 1945, as Agbonmagbe Bank in

MAN Kicks Over Customs’ Planned Reintroduction Of 4% FOB Levy

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has expressed concerns over reported plans by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to reintroduce the suspended four per cent Free-on-Board (FOB) levy at the ports.

Customs had promised to suspend the levy after the Minister of Finance and

Tinubu Hails Dangote’s Appointment To World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab

President Bola Tinubu has described the appointment of Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab as “apt,” citing his extensive private sector experience and transformative contributions to job creation in Africa.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu

Global Commodity Prices To Drop To Six-Year Low By 2026 – World Bank The World Bank has projected that global commodity prices will fall to their lowest levels since 2020 by 2026, according to its latest Commodity Markets Outlook report. The annual forecast indicates that prices of energy and food are European Reconstruction Bank Sits First W'African Office In Lagos The Nigerian government has reiterated its strong commitment to a strategic partnership with the European Union, as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) prepares to open its first West African office in Lagos. Nigeria officially became the EBRD's 77th shareholder in February NBS Unveils Crowdsourcing Initiative For Accurate Statistical Data The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has introduced a crowd-sourcing initiative aimed at providing more accurate statistical information and data to policymakers and the general public. According to a statement issued by Folorunso Alesanmi, Head of Public Telecoms: 22 Years After, Nigeria Set To Review NCA 2003 After 22 years of its enactment, the Nigerian government and other stakeholders are set to review the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, which is described as obsolete in coping with the new trends in the technology ecosystem and emerging disruptive technologies. Speaking at a Colloquium on Legislative Agenda in Lagos on Tuesday, with

