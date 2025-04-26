Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, April 21, to Saturday, April 26, 2025.

CBEX Collapse: Dabiri Compares Victims To Irregular Migrants

Following the sudden collapse of the cryptocurrency platform, CBEX, which reportedly left thousands of Nigerians stranded and over ₦1.3 trillion in investor funds unaccounted for, many Nigerians have taken to social media to express outrage, blaming the incident on rising poverty and lack of economic opportunities in the country.

On X, some users called on President Bola Tinubu to address the root cause of…Read more

Dangote Refinery Denies Reports Of Halt In Product Loading

The management of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals has dismissed reports suggesting a suspension of petroleum product loading at its 650,000 barrels-per-day facility in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, describing the claims as false and misleading.

Reacting to the report in an interview with New Telegraph on Friday…Read more

CBN Approves Cash-Based BTA For 2025 Hajj Pilgrims

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the use of cash for Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) for Nigerian pilgrims participating in the 2025 Hajj.

This decision aims to ensure seamless Hajj operations following the…Read more

FG To Launch Nat’l Agribusiness Policy Mechanism

Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced that the Federal Government is set to launch the National Agribusiness Policy Mechanism (NAPM)—a comprehensive framework aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity, stabilising food prices, and accelerating economic development across Nigeria.

Speaking at a meeting of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit…Read more

Lawmakers, Experts Seek Improved Access To Digital Economy

Lawmakers, security experts, and ICT professionals have called on stakeholders across government and private sectors to expand access to digital infrastructure and innovation as a means of accelerating the development of Nigeria’s digital economy.

This call was made during a seminar organized by the Association of…Read more

SEC Storms Wuse Market To Warn Traders Against Ponzi Schemes

In a renewed effort to curb the proliferation of Ponzi schemes and protect Nigerians from falling victim to fraudulent investment platforms, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday launched a grassroots sensitization campaign at Wuse Market, Abuja.

Led by the Director General of the SEC, Emomotimi Agama, the team…Read more

NAHCON Chair Commends Tinubu, Shettima Over Resolution Of Pilgrims’ BTA Via ATM Issue

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Saleh Usman Pakistan, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their timely intervention in resolving the controversy surrounding the mode of disbursement of Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) to Nigerian pilgrims.

Pakistan made the commendation following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s…Read more

DMO To Reopen Auction Of N350bn FGN Bonds

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced plans to reopen two Federal Government bonds for auction, valued at N350 billion, for subscriptions of N1,000 per unit.

The offers will be auctioned on April 28 and have their settlement date by…Read more

Report Suspected Illegal Investment Schemes To SEC

In light of the recent collapse of CBEX, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged Nigerians to report any suspected illegal investment schemes to the commission for proper investigation and necessary action.

The Commission issued a notice on Thursday to the investing public, warning that…Read more

Q1’25: Customs Generates N1.75trn Revenue

The Nigeria Customs Service’s (NCS) in the first quarter of 2025 exceeded its revenue target for the quarter by N106.5 billion, achieving 106.47 per cent of its quarterly projection.

The Service’s revenue collection for Q1’25 totaled N1.75 trillion …Read more

Customs Waiver Crashes Food Prices

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has granted duty exemptions on essential food imports amounting to over ₦95.1 billion between 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

This move has significantly contributed to the recent drop in the prices of…Read more

Power Minister Clarifies Position On Siemens Project

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has clarified his statement on the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), emphasising that President Tinubu’s administration intervention has helped to further galvanise the project.

According to a statement which highlighted the major milestones of…Read more

SEC Warns Social Media Influencers Against Promoting Ponzi Schemes

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned social media influencers and bloggers against promoting unregistered investment schemes. SEC’s Director-General, Dr Emomotimi Agama, gave the warning in a notice issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the commission was working closely with the Economic and Financial…Read more

Agbakoba: Nigeria Losing Huge Resources From Untapped Maritime Potential

Senior Partner, Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has said that Nigeria is losing resources worth trillions of dollars as it has failed to take full advantage of its maritime potential.

He also said the country was still not in congruent with modern…Read more

