Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, April 14, to Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Dangote Refinery Slashes Fuel Price Again To N835 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the gantry/exdepot price of petrol, from N865 to N835, effective from yesterday The N30 reduction was contained in a statement yesterday by Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina.

It was titled: “Dangote Petroleum Refinery Announces Reduction…Read more

Shettima Inaugurates Panel To Build Innovation Driven Economy

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has inaugurated the Interministerial Committee on Research and Innovation aimed at ensuring food and energy security, reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imports, and driving the nation toward becoming a trillion-dollar economy within the next decade.

The inauguration, which took place on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in…Read more

CBN Commences Mystery Shopping Exercises To Monitor BDCs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has notified all Bureax De Change (BDC) operators in the country that it will, “With immediate effect,” commence mystery shopping exercises, “As part of its enhanced efforts to combat money laundering, the financing of terrorism, proliferation financing and other illicit financial activities.”

In a letter to BDCs posted on its website on Thursday, the apex bank…Read more

FG Launches BisonFly Project To Cut Air Travel Costs For Public Officials

In a bid to curb rising air travel expenses across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), the Federal Government on Thursday officially launched the BisonFly Project, a centralized, technology-driven initiative aimed at optimizing and reducing the cost of official air travel.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy…Read more

Youths Shift Video Consumption To Digital Platforms, Dump TV

Nigeria’s media habits are undergoing a seismic shift as digital-savvy youths increasingly turn to smartphones and online platforms like YouTube, challenging the dominance of traditional television.

Driven by Gen Z’s demand for flexibility and interactivity, this transition…Read more

IMF Urges Nigeria To Use Fuel Subsidy Savings For Budget

To ensure Nigeria safeguards key spending priorities amid a decline in international oil prices triggered by trade tariff uncertainty, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the Federal Government to channel savings from the removal of fuel subsidies into funding the national budget.

Specifically, the IMF recommended that the government make adjustments…Read more

Niger Govt, Overland Airways Partner To Launch Flights From Minna

Niger State Government has announced a partnership with Overland Airways Limited to begin scheduled flight operations from the newly inaugurated Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna.

A statement issued by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Overland Airways…Read more

LCCI: US Tariff’ll Be Tougher On Manufacturing Sector’s Projections

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has warned of severe implications for the manufacturing sector over the US 14 per cent tariff policy on Nigeria.

The Chamber said the tariff would make Nigeria a less attractive…Read more

Millions Of WhatsApp Users To Be cut Off In May

Millions of WhatsApp users in Nigeria and around the world may be cut off from using the platform, especially those using old-fashioned smartphones and iPhones running iOS versions below 15.1.

This was announced by Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp…Read more

Edun Urges Resilient Approach To Sustainable Food Security

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to food security while also urging a more agile and resilient approach to agricultural planning.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Agricultural Sector…Read more

Ojulari Pledges Strategic Collaboration To Deliver Mandate

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has reaffirmed his commitment to forging strong and effective partnerships with key stakeholders to successfully deliver on the strategic mandate entrusted to him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ojulari made this pledge during a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of…Read more

Illegal Revenue Collections Have No Place In Kogi – Enehe

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has once again warned illegal revenue collectors in the State to desist from the unconstitutional act or face the full wrath of the law.

The Executive Chairman of KGIRS, Sule Salihu Enehe, gave the warning in…Read more

MAN: Trump’s Tariff To Disrupt N9.59trn Nigeria-US Trade

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has revealed that the United States’ 14 per cent tariff imposed on Nigeria has triggered widespread concern across Nigeria’s trade and industrial landscape, saying it is expected to disrupt the N9.59 trillion achieved last year from bilateral trade between both countries.

Similarly, MAN stated that the new tariff regime directly threatened…Read more

Revenue Boost Raises March FAAC Allocation To N1.578tn

An additional gross revenue of N65.422 billion realized in March has raised the total revenue shared by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to the three tiers of government to N1.578 trillion, up from the N1.513 trillion shared in February 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday night by Bawa Mokwa…Read more

Lagos Assembly Calls For Full Implementation Of Tenancy Law

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to fully implement the 2015 Tenancy Law in order to curb illegal and unfair practices by landlords across the State.

The House also resolved to call on the Commissioner for Information…Read more

