Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, April 7, to Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals on Thursday announced the reduction of its ex-depot (gantry) loading cost of petrol to ₦865 per litre.

New Telegraph reports that the $20 billion Dangote refinery informed…Read more

Global Oil Prices Crash Below 6% Amid US-China Tariff War

Amid rising tensions between the United States (US) and China over a fresh wave of trade tariffs, the prices of global crude oil fell by as much as 6 per cent on Wednesday, April 9.

According to data from OilPrice.com, West Texas Intermediate…Read more

CBN’s Reforms Earn FG $6.83bn Balance Of Payments Surplus In 2024

The wide range of reforms initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is yielding positive results, with the Federal government recording a $6.83 billion balance of payments surplus in 2024.

This figure marks a significant departure from the deficits of $3.34 billion…Read more

Cooking Gas Price Crashes As 6KG Refill Falls To N7,200

The prices of cooking gas have fallen. Investigation by New Telegraph yesterday showed that it now costs N7,200 to refill a 6kg of gas in some parts of Lagos.

The price for a refill of 6kg of gas was N7,800 as of March 06; N8,400 as of…Read more

US: Retaliatory Tariff’ll Be Disastrous To African Economy, AfDB Warns

President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has warned African Countries against imposing retaliatory tariffs on the United States government, stressing that such action could be disastrous for their economies.

Adesina gave the warning on Friday while delivering a convocation…Read more

Nigeria’s Gas Reserves Hit 210.54 TCF, To Last 93 Years

Nigeria’s crude oil and gas reserves have reached a record high of 37.28 billion barrels and 210.54 trillion cubic feet (TCF), respectively.

The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC)…Read more

APM Terminals Reinforces Commitment To Invest $500m In Nigeria

APM Terminals, a leading global port operator, on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to invest $500 million to expand its operations in Nigeria.

The pledge was made during a courtesy visit by a high-level delegation…Read more

US Tariffs: Abbas Proposes China Option

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for a stronger bilateral relationship between Nigeria and China, as the United States imposes higher tariffs on foreign commodities.

Abbas, while addressing a delegation from the China People’s Political…Read more

Akpabio Hails Nigeria-China Partnership, Lauds FOCAC, BRI

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed delight over the tangible benefits Nigeria is reaping from the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2000 and 2013, respectively.

Akpabio on Thursday during a courtesy visit by a Chinese delegation…Read more

Tinubu Lauds Dangote’s Industrialization Efforts At 68

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has celebrated Africa’s leading industrialist and philanthropist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his birthday, praising his immense contributions to Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic transformation across the continent.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and…Read more

FG, Chinese Firm Sign $328.8m Deal To Improve Power

The Federal Government of Nigeria Power Company has signed a $328,818,916.99 agreement with a Chinese company, China Machinery Engineering Corporation, CMEC, for the improvement of power services in Nigeria.

The contract involved the engineering, procurement, construction…Read more

Nigeria To Exit Grey List Soon – SEC

With the inclusion of digital assets regulation in the recently signed Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, Nigeria may soon exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Emomotimi Agama, has said.

Speaking in Abuja, Agama noted that the inclusion of digital assets in…Read more

Tariff War: China Moves To Defend Currency, Orders Banks To Curb Dollar Purchases

In a strategic move to stabilise its national currency, the Central Bank of the People’s Republic of China has issued fresh directives aimed at curbing the decline of the Yuan.

New Telegraph gathered that the development followed the…Read more

FG Affirms Commitment To Customs Modernization

The Federal government has renewed its commitment to customs modernization and trade facilitation as key drivers of economic growth and diversification.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy…Read more

Power Sector: Elumelu Blames President’s Aides For Woes

The Chairman of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), Tony Elumelu, has expressed concerns that those responsible for helping President Bola Ahmed Tinubu achieve his mandate on power sector efficiency are unwilling to act.

He also explaiend that the Federal government’s indebtedness…Read more

