Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 31, to Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Tinubu Sacks NNPCL GCEO, Kyari, Akinyelure, Others

President Bola Tinubu has approved a reconstitution of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) board, removing the Chairman, Pius Akinyelure, and the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kolo Kyari.

According to a statement released on Wednesday morning by

World Bank Approves $1.08bn Loan For Nigeria

The World Bank announced on Wednesday that it had approved a total of $1.08 billion in concessional financing for Nigeria to enhance education quality, build household and community resilience, and improve nutrition for underserved groups.

In a statement, the world's largest multilateral development bank said

NNPCL: Ojulari Takes Over From Kyari, Announces New Senior Mgt Team

The new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bayo Ojulari, has officially taken over the reins of the company from his predecessor, Mele Kolo Kyari.

In a brief handover ceremony held at the NNPC Towers on

Sterling Bank Leads Protest For Removal Of Transfer Charges

In a landmark move that sets a new benchmark for customer-focused banking in Nigeria, Sterling Bank has championed the cancellation of bank transfer fees by major banks, announcing it will no longer take any money for itself for any local online transactions by its customers.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, April 1st, initially sparked

Trump’s Tariffs Pose Risk To Global Economic Outlook – IMF

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has raised concerns over the recent introduction of new tariffs by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, warning that the move poses a “significant risk” to the global economy.

In a brief statement released on Friday and sourced from the IMF's

Oil Prices Fall 3-Year Low On Tariffs, OPEC+ Supply Boost

Oil prices crashed yesterday to reach their steepest percentage loss since 2022.

This occured after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries

Dangote Packaging Limited Launches Advanced Technology In a significant step, Dangote Packaging Limited (DPL) has commissioned some state-of-the-art machinery to enhance its production capabilities. At the commissioning of the machinery on Wednesday, the Managing

Power Supply Disrupted In Parts Of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Others

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday confirmed that power supply has been disrupted in some parts of Lagos, Oyo, Osun, and other States.

The TCN who made this disclosure explained that the power disruptions

Nigeria, Japan Launch Youth-Focused Venture Fund

Nigeria and Japan have launched a strategic venture capital initiative to channel Naira-denominated investments into high-growth startups, shielding them from currency risks while providing access to long-term concessional financing.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Customs Kicks Off PAAR Under B’Odogwu

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has confirmed the issuance of the first Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) under the B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to technology-driven trade reforms.

The Service announced this development on Friday, April 4, in a

IMF Endorses Nigeria's Single Window Trade Project, Lauds FG's Economic Reforms The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has endorsed the Single Window Trade Project, with the Fund committing to its support. The Fund stated this yesterday in Abuja at a meeting between the…

Seplat Energy Joins EITI As Supporting Company Seplat Energy Plc, on Thursday said it has become a registered Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Supporting Company in 2024, reinforcing the company's commitment to transparency, accountability, and global best practices It added that this milestone was recognized on the EITI website and…

Transcorp Hotels Approves 64 Kobo Dividend, Plans Expansion Into Lagos Transcorp Hotels Plc has approved a final dividend payment of 64 kobo per share to its shareholders for the 2024 financial year. This brings the total dividend payout for the year to 74 kobo per share, amounting to ₦7.57 billion, following an earlier 10 kobo interim dividend per share. The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Emmanuel Nnorom, announced…

Oil Resumption: Ogoni Demands 20% Revenue From FG The people of Ogoni have demanded 20 per cent revenue from the Federal Government as proceeds of oil mining for the development of Ogoni, stressing that the funds should be administered by the Ogoni Development Authority (ODA). The Forum of Kingdom Coordinators and Chapter leaders of the…

Power: FG Cautioned on Planned Ban of Solar Panel Importation The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has expressed concern over a plan by the Federal Government to ban the importation of solar panels. The Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, had announced

