Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 24, to Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Petrol Landing Cost Jumps From N888.89/L To N891.91/L

The landing cost of petrol has skyrocketed to N892.9 per litre as of Wednesday against N891.91 per litre on Tuesday, according to a bulletin of the Major Energies Marketers Association (MEMAN).

According to the data which was made available to journalists in…Read more

US Imports 2M Barrels Of Jet Fuel From Dangote Refinery

The United States has imported over two million barrels of jet fuel from Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals this month, according to a statement from the refinery yesterday.

It stated that this gave credence to the growing influence of the…Read more

Elumelu, Others Make IMF MD’s Advisory Council

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, on Thursday, convened an inaugural meeting with her new Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth.

According to a press statement, the establishment of the council is …Read more

Cardoso: Women Constitute 35% Of CBN Directors

Women constitute 35% of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directors and half of its Non-Executive Board, the Apex bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso has said.

The new trend, he said, underscores the institution’s deepened…Read more

NNPC Ltd Ready For Initial Public Offer

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) is at the final stage of getting listed in the capital market in keeping with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

This was disclosed by the company’s Chief Finance and Investor Relations…Read more

Report: US Suspends Financial Contributions To WTO

As the Donald Trump-led administration in the United States ramps up efforts to cut government spending, Reuters, yesterday, citing three trade sources, reported that the country had paused contributions to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

According to the report, “The Trump administration is…Read more

FG Grants 2-Year VAT Exemption To Pharmaceutical Raw Materials

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a two-year exemption from import duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) for critical raw materials essential for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The exemption, granted under a presidential executive order, was disclosed on…Read more

NNPCL, SNEPCo Donate Vehicles, Ambulances In Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) on Friday donated vehicles, including a specialized ambulance, to support security and healthcare services in Lagos State.

Read more The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) received two vehicles…

Dangote Feeds 40,000 Families In Borno No fewer than 40,000 families in Borno State are set to benefit from the Aliko Dangote Food Intervention Programme, aimed at alleviating the economic hardship currently faced by many households. The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) recently commenced the distribution… Read more Germans Eye Nigerian Beverage Segments For Investments A representative of the food processing and packaging machinery branch of Germany’s Association of Mechanical Engineering Industry (VDMA), Mr. Daniel Dellemann, has disclosed that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) members of VDMA are eager to invest more in Nigeria and other African countries with projection showing that global sales volume of soft drinks will increase by 16 per cent to 972 billion litres by 2028. Dellemann, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in…Read more FG Bows To OPS, Halts 10% Penalty Charged By FRCN Following concerns raised by the organised private sector (OPS), the Federal Government yesterday slammed a halt on annual dues imposed on public interest enterprises by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN). Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, announced…Read more Abbas Decries Non-Remittance Of 5% Petrol, Diesel Pump Price To FERMA The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed dismay over the continued violation of Section 14(1)(h) of the FERMA Amendment Act 2007, which mandates that 5% of the pump price of petrol and diesel be allocated to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and State Maintenance Agencies in a 40% and 60% ratio, respectively. He made this statement during the inauguration of the ad hoc…Read more Senate Confirms Ayogu Member Of CBN Board Of Directors The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Melvin Ayogu as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of a…Read more FG Uncovers 457 Suspected Illegal Mining Sites The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has said that the Mining Marshal under his ministry inaugurated on March 21, 2024 has identified 457 suspected illegal mining sites. He also said the MM arrested announced the arrest of “327 illegal mining”…Read more Airport: AfDB Enters $7.8bn Deal To Transform Ethiopian Aviation Landscape Ethiopian Airlines Group, in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB), has embarked on an ambitious project to construct the Bishoftu International Airport near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This $7.8 billion initiative aims to transform Ethiopia’s aviation landscape by…Read more

