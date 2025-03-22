Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 17, to Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Dangote Refinery Suspends Sale Of Petrol In Naira

There is palpable tension in the oil sector as Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced the suspension of the sale of petroleum products in naira.

The announcement was made via a notice sent to petroleum marketers on…Read more

NNPC Ltd: PHRC Fully Operational, Refining Products

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) yesterday reassured Nigerians that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers State remained operational and continued to produce on-spec petroleum products, despite a minor incident at a section of the refinery.

This was contained in a statement by Chief Corporate Communications…Read more

Standard Bank Eyes Business Opportunities In Africa

Standard Bank, South Africa’s largest lender by capital and assets, has said it remains optimistic about the year ahead – despite potential trade disruptions as a result of US policy changes and a possible negative impact on consumer finances following a proposed Value-Added Tax (VAT) hike in the 2025 Budget Review, adding that it sees significant opportunity across Africa.

Read more Moneyweb reported Deputy CEO of the bank, Kenny Fihla, as saying that the…

Nothing Is Impossible, Dangote Tells Harvard Scholars

The President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has urged young entrepreneurs and scholars to rise above limitations and push their ambitions to help transform the world into a better place.

He made this appeal on Wednesday when a delegation of Harvard…Read more

FG Urges ILO, IMO To Prevent Labour Exploitation

The Federal Government has called for a harmonized framework among the International Labour Organisation (ILO), International Maritime Organisation (IMO), and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to support safe working conditions, prevent labour exploitation, and reinforce international labour standards across the maritime sector.

At the 353rd session of the ILO governing body, held between March 10…Read more

She-Fix 2025: NNPC Retail Celebrates Female Mechanics

NNPC Retail Limited (NRL) marked another milestone with the successful hosting of She-Fix 2025, a landmark event dedicated to empowering women in automotive, technical, and energy sectors and commemorating International Women’s Day.

Read more The event, which took place recently at The Stable Center, Surulere…

SON Warns Dealers Against Sale Of Substandard Tyres The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has stepped up the campaign against sale and circulation of substandard tyres in the country. Speaking at a Tyre Stakeholders’ Forum held at Apo Mechanic Village yesterday, SON’s DirectorGeneral, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, emphasised the critical need for dealers to ensure that only high quality tyres reach consumers. At the event with the theme: ‘Tyre Awareness -A National Imperative,’ Okeke urged retailers to uphold…Read more Mining: Nigeria, Others Revolutionise Licensing To Attract Investors African countries rich in minerals are accelerating the digitalisation of their mining licensing processes to attract investment and maximize resource exploitation for economic growth. As part of this push, Nigeria introduced its Mineral Resources Decision…Read more Singaporean Firm Moves To Drive N3trn Ibom Port After many years of delays and financial constraints, Global Maritime & Port Services PTE Limited, a Singapore-based firm is to drive the construction of the N3 trillion ($2.02 billion) Ibom Deepsea Port project in Akwa Ibom State. Also, bid to encourage private investors to participate in the construction of…Read more Customs Commits 4% Of Annual Wage Bill To Fund CSR TheMinister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edunhas lauded men and officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for electing, to commit approximately 4 per cebt of their annual wage bill (equivalent to 50 per cent of each officer’s one month salary) to fund Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)-customs cares. Edun described the customs gestures a rare initiative as he lauded the…Read more PTAD Pays N1.6bn To 776 NOK Of Deceased Customs, Immigration, Others In continuation of paying pensioners under its purview, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has disbursed ₦1.6 billion to 776 verified and eligible Next of Kin (NOK) of deceased pensioners from the Civil Service, Police, Parastatals, Customs, Immigration, and Prisons Pension Departments. PTAD spokesperson, Gbenga Ajayi, confirmed the payment in a…Read more Patronize Registered Surveyors, APPSN Advises Nigerians The Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), Lagos Chapter, has urged its members to enhance their knowledge of surveying practices while reaffirming its commitment to advocating for public awareness of the benefits of patronizing registered surveyors. This call was made during the swearing-in of the new Executive Council…Read more

FG Reaffirms Commitment To Business-Friendly Environment

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to creating a safe and conducive environment that will foster private sector investments aimed at unlocking new economic potentials as well as creating job opportunities for the teeming youth in the country.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy…Read more

Nigeria’s Oil Production Threatened As Explosions Rock 450,000 Bpd TNP

Nigeria’s oil production and export have been threatened following the explosions that rocked oil facilities in Rivers State. The development is also expected to negatively impact foreign exchange earnings for the country.

The first was the explosion at the TransNiger Pipeline (TNP), which is one of…Read more

FirstBank Ghana Launches Private Banking, Wealth Mgt Service FirstBank Ghana has launched its Private Banking and Wealth Management Service in Kumasi, which it said, was designed to offer personalised banking experiences that cater to the unique financial needs and aspirations of high net-worth individuals and families across the West African country. In a press release, the bank said that the service promised to deliver…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

