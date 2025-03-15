Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 10, to Saturday, March 15, 2025.

We’re Unaware Of New Fuel Price Reduction By Dangote – IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that it is incorrect that Dangote refinery has again reduced its ex-depot price for fuel.

IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, Chinedu Ukadike, in an…Read more

CBN Raises Alarm Over Commoditization Of Naria In Commercial Cities

There is prevalence of naira commoditization and abuse in some Nigeria’s commercial hubs, including Abuja, Asaba, Awka, Benin, Ilorin, Kano, and Ibadan, the Central Bank has alerted.

The growing trend of this illicit transactions involving banknotes requires…Read more

Naira Weakens Further To N1,530.1451/$1 On Official Market

The naira depreciated further on the official market on Monday as it fell to N1,530.1451 per dollar compared with N1,517.24/$1 last Friday, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

Dealers attribute the decline to renewed dollar shortage at the official…Read more

FG Partners UK Bio-Tech Firm To Tackle Desertification

The Federal Government is set to partner with the United Kingdom’s Zander Corporation to transform agricultural practices and restore degraded lands in the country’s most vulnerable ecological zones.

This came just as Vice President Kashim Shettima said the…Read more

Reps Pass Insurance Reform Bill

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, passed the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act Bill, 2025 (SB. 393).

According to the House of Representatives Releases Order Paper, the Bill…Read more

Aliko Dangote Foundation Targets 1M Nigerians With N16bn Worth Of Rice

Over one million Nigerians nationwide will receive a 10kg bag of rice each as the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) Thursday launched the 2025 Annual National Food Intervention Project valued at N16billion.

Speaking at the ceremony in Kano, Chairman of Aliko Dangote Foundation…Read more

TEF Announces 2025 Entrepreneurship Programme

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy empowering entrepreneurs is set to announce the 11th cohort of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

The 2025 announcement comes at a critical time, as Africa’s…Read more

FIRS Clarifies Controversial 4% Collection Charge In Tax Reform Bills

With pressure trailing the passage of the new tax reform bills at the National Assembly, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said it did not include four per cent collection charge in the new bills.

Speaking with New Telegraph in Lagos, the Deputy Director/Head…Read more

Airtel Africa Launches AI Powered Spam Alert Service

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries, has launched its newly developed artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Spam Alert Service to be available on its network to automatically filter spam messages and alert phone users.

The service, which offers Airtel smartphone and feature phone customers…Read more

Renaissance Energy Announces Completion Of SPDC Acquisition

Renaissance Africa Energy on Thursday announced that it has completed the “Acquisition of the entire (100%)” equity holding in Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC).

Spokesman of Renaissance Africa Energy Holdings, Tony Okonedo…Read more

FG Optimization Of Resources On Course – Edun

The Federal Government on Thursday said it has attained optimization in its resource allocation, with less focus on borrowing from the commercial market which attracts high borrowing cost.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy…Read more

Lagos Now Africa’s Second-Largest City Economy

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared that the state has hit a record $259 billion GDP based on purchasing power parity.

He made this known in a statement through his social media handle on…Read more

TCN: Transmission Lines Cut’ Affected Bulk Power Supply To Lagos

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says that the ‘lines cut’ that occurred between Towers 420 to 422 on the Omotoso – Ikeja West 330 Kilo Volt (kV) transmission line affected power supply to Lagos state.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’S…Read more

Naira Devaluation Wipes Out N2.06trn From Market

A financial storm has battered Nigeria’s corporate sector, with MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and six other blue-chip companies collectively incurring a staggering N2.06 trillion in foreign exchange (FX) losses in 2024.

This represents a 28.9 per cent surge from the N1.6 trillion recorded in…Read more

Power: IKEDC, EKEDC Confirm Load Shedding In Lagos

Residents of Lagos State have been hit by low power shedding as confirmed by the two electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in the state.

The DisCos are: the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company and…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

