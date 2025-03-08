Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday March 3, to Saturday, March 8, 2025

PMS: Price War Intensifies As NNPC Ltd Cuts Pump Price To N860

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has reduced its fuel pump price from N945 to N860. It was discovered yesterday that its filling stations in Lagos and Abuja have adjusted to the new price.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mr. Olufemi Soneye

Violations: FCCPC Files Charges Against MultiChoice

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has formally instituted legal proceedings against MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, for violating regulatory directives, obstructing an ongoing inquiry and engaging in conduct deemed violations of the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

FCCPC Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, confirmed the charges

Nigeria Can Earn $2.5bn Annually From Trades With Morocco – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has expressed the possibility of Nigeria increasing its earnings to about $2.5billion annually from bilateral trades with Morocco.

"The current trade percentage between Nigeria and Morocco is said to

NMDPRA Issues Licenses For New Refineries In Abia, Delta, Edo

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Resources Authority (NMDPRA) has announced that it has issued refining licenses to three companies to build new refineries in Abia, Delta, and Edo States.

According to a post on NMDPRA's X on Friday, the Authority Chief Executive

NNPCL To Supply 80mmscf/d Gas To Ssonic For LNG Plant

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Gas Marketing Ltd (NGML), a subsidiary of the NNPC Ltd, and its Unincorporated Joint Venture partner, NIPCO Gas Ltd, have executed a Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with Ssonic Petroleum Ltd to supply natural gas to the company’s proposed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by Chief Corporate

Nigeria Joins European Devt Bank As 77th Member

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has officially received Nigeria’s membership certificate as the 77th European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) member.

A delegation from EBRD, led by Heike Harmgart, presented Nigeria's

IMF Lauds Nigeria’s Economic Reform Policies

The International Monetary Fund ( IMF) has expressed confidence in the Federal Government of Nigeria’s steps to address the high cost of living and accelerate social support to vulnerable populations.

The Fund's First Deputy Managing Director, Gita Gopinath, who is

Dangote Group Paid N402.3bn Tax To Government In 2024

The Pan African Conglomerate Dangote Industries Limited, Dangote Group, and its subsidiaries paid over N402 billion in taxes in 2024, making it the highest taxpayer in the country.

Dangote's Chief Branding and Communication Officer

Nigerian Investor Buys Panama Canal Ports For $23bn

A Hong Kong-based conglomerate has agreed to sell its controlling stake in a subsidiary that operates ports near the Panama Canal to a consortium including Global Infrastructure Partners “a subsidiary” of BlackRock Inc., effectively putting the ports under American control after President Donald Trump alleged Chinese interference with the operations of the critical shipping lane.

Nigerian billionaire, Adebayo Ogunles's company, Global..

NPA Strategises To Outperform Rival Ports In Africa

As part of efforts to grab the opportunities in the anticipated increase in intra-African trade, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Abubakar Dantsoho has said that the authority has taken steps to enhance the competitive strategy of Nigerian ports to outperform rival ports.

Dantsoho explained this in Lagos during his presentation at the

ECOWAS: Nigeria Leads Strategic Meeting For Single Currency Launch

A stronger and united Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hedge global financial turbulence, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, said, stressing the importance of stronger regional coordination and ECOWAS’ role in global financial decision making.

Edun spoke as members of ECOWAS converged in Abuja for the

FG Condemns Attack On IKEDC Staff

The Federal Government through the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Friday, expressed grave concern over the attack by key personnel of the Nigeria Airforce on the headquarters and facilities of the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) which left several injured, facilities and equipment vandalised.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that some Air Force personnel from

TCN: Nigeria Hits New Peak Power Generation Of 5,713 Mw

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday said the Nigerian power sector had hit a new peak generation of 5,713.60 megawatts (MW), which is regarded as the high est daily energy transmission.

According to TCN, the feat was recorded on Tuesday,

FAAN’s Revenue Up 82.5% Amid Infrastructure Deficit

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has improved its revenue generation as the Managing Director of the agency (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, disclosed that the sum of ₤343.870 billion was generated from January to November, 2024, indicating an 82.5 per cent increase performance and ₤155.487 billion difference with that of 2023.

The disclosure by Kuku is a cheery one considering how meager

$506.5m Debt: Reps Issue 72-Hours Ultimatum To Addax Petroleum, Others

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives has given eight oil companies a 72 hour ultimatum to appear before it and answer queries relating to their indebtedness to the federal government to the tune of $506.5m.

The committee warned that should they fail to comply, they would have

