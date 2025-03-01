Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the latest New Telegraph’s top weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 23, to Saturday, March 1, 2025

Dangote Reduces Fuel Depot Price To N825 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals on Wednesday announced the slash in the price of fuel for the second time in February.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, Dangote has deducted…Read more

MTN Reports Over N400bn Loss As Naira Devaluation Hits Earnings

Days after the implementation of the 50 percent of the telecommunication tariff hike, MTN Nigeria reported a N400.44bn loss as of December 31, 2024, as the devaluation of the naira drove up foreign exchange losses and weighed on the company’s earnings.

MTN made this disclosure on the company’s audited financial statements…Read more

Price Hike: FCCPC Summons MultiChoice

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria to explain its proposed subscription price increase, set to take effect on March 1, 2025.

The FCCPC directed the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria to…Read more

Economy Grows By 3.84% In GDP Q4 2024

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday said Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown by 3.84% (year-on-year) in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to the agency, this growth rate is higher than the 3.46% …Read more

Dangote Refinery Buys Saharan Blend Crude

Dangote refinery on Thursday bought carg its firsto of Algeria’s light sweet Saharan Blend crude, according to market sources.

Argus also revealed that Dangote bought the 1mn bl cargo from trading…Read more

Cardoso Champions Stronger Nigeria, Saudi Ties

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has reiterated the apex bank’s dedication to enhancing economic cooperation between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the CBN headquarters by the…Read more

NSC To Establish More Dry Ports Nationwide

Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) is set to establish more dry ports nationwide to provide an alternative to traditional seaports.

The Director of the Kaduna Port Office, Buba Danjuma, disclosed this at the…Read more

GDP: Edun Describes 3.84% Growth Fastest Pace In 3-Year

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has applauded the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showing that Nigeria’s economy grew at its fastest pace in three years.

According to the NBS report, GDP expanded by 3.84% year-on-year in…Read more

Tinubu: We’ll Review Telecom Sector Regulatory Framework

President Bola Tinubu said on Thursday that the telecoms sector’s regulatory framework and operations would be reviewed to reflect global best practices, with a greater focus on protecting infrastructure.

Tinubu spoke at a meeting with an Airtel delegation led by its…Read more

FG Announces Plan To Regularise Electricity Tariffs

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has said that the Federal Government plans to regularise electricity tariffs, saying the plan was to address disparities in the current billing system and to encourage investment in the power sector.

He spoke on Thursday in Abuja during the public presentation of the…Read more

FG Raises N1.1trn Sukuk Bonds To Finance 124 Road Projects

The Federal Government has raised sovereign sukuk bonds worth N1.1 trillion to finance 124 federal road projects spanning 5,820 kilometres across the country’s six geopolitical zones. It described the capital market as a Nigeria’s ticket to economic stability.

It also confirmed entering new agreements with the International Finance…Read more

NIES 2025: Nigeria Has Potential To Surpass $1tn GDP Target – Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari, has said Nigeria has the potential and capacity to surpass the target of $1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Kyari who spoke at the ongoing 2025 Nigerian International Energy Summit…Read more

Africa Needs Strategic Partnerships, Investments Not Loans – Lokpobiri

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri has said Africa does not need loans but strategic partnerships and investments to address energy poverty and drive economic growth in the continent.

The Minister noted that the strategic policies being undertaken by…Read more

New Telegraph Award, Tribute To Outstanding Organisations – Seplat

Seplat Energy Plc, has said that the New Telegraph award ceremony where it clinched ‘Deal of the Year’ was not just a ceremony but a heartfelt tribute to outstanding organisations and individuals that have made significant contributions across various sectors, including governance, business, education, and technology.

It stated that the event honoured those who have excelled in their…Read more

We’ve Over N600bn Worth Of Petrol In Store – Dangote

President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote has said the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has enough fuel in storage to sufficiently meet the local needs of Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, Dangote gave this assurance that…Read more

