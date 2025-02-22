Top 15 Weekly Business News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly business news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 17 to Saturday, February 22, 2025.

New Telegraph Names NNPC’s Mele Kyari Man Of The Year

In recognition of his transformative leadership in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, the New Telegraph Newspaper has honored Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, the 19th Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), as its Man of the Year for 2024.

The award was presented by the distinguished Senator Representing…Read more

Talks On Fuel Quality Just Drama, Bad Marketing Antics – Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd), Mr Mele Kyari has flayed talks about the existence of sub-standard fuel in the country.

He described it as an unfortunate drama and bad marketing practice…Read more

Power Restored To Kings College After Minister’s Intervention

Following the intervention of Education Minister Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa into the electricity crisis which had thrown King’s College, main Campus in Lagos into darkness, power has been fully restored back to the school.

In a bid to improve learning conditions, Alausa during an unscheduled visit…Read more

New Telegraph Awards NUPRC As Outstanding Upstream Regulator

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Friday received the prestigious title of Outstanding Upstream Regulator of the Year 2024 by New Telegraph Publishers.

This reflects NUPRC’s unwavering commitment to excellence…Read more

Seplat Energy’s $1.28B Assets Acquisition Named Oil, Gas Deal Of The Year

Seplat Energy has been honored with the Oil & Gas Deal of the Year 2024 award by New Telegraph Newspaper for its landmark $1.28 billion acquisition of ExxonMobil’s Nigerian shallow-water assets.

This transaction, finalized in December 2024 after over two years…Read more

Optiva Capital Partners Bags Outstanding Investment Immigration Company Of The Year

Optiva Capital Partners has been recognized as the Outstanding Investment Immigration Company of the Year 2024 by New Telegraph Newspapers.

This prestigious award led on Friday is in commendation of the company’s…Read more

FG Slams $81.5bn Lawsuit Against Binance Over Tax, Economic Losses

The Federal Government through the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) has taken legal action against leading cryptocurrency platform, Binance Holdings Limited, filing a lawsuit in the Federal High Court in Abuja, demanding $81.5 billion in compensation and taxes.

FIRS alleged that Binance caused significant economic losses in…Read more

Tariff Increase: Telecoms Customers Decry Poor Service

Despite the implementation of 50 per cent increase on their tariffs, mobile network operators have not in anyway improved on their services as their customers keep lamenting on poor services experience.

Mobile phone subscribers across Nigeria have persistently complained…Read more

CBN Orders Bank Directors With Insider Bad Loans To Resign

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered bank directors with non-performing insider-related loans to step down immediately, as part of efforts to strengthen corporate governance and enhance risk management in the banking sector.

The directive was issued in a circular dated Monday, February 17, signed by…Read more

New Telegraph Awards: Boosting Business Growth In Nigeria

Manager of Zoho Corporation, Kehinde Ogundare, has described the New Telegraph Award as a morale booster for business growth in Nigeria.

While receiving the Award as Outstanding Software Solution Provider of…Read more

FG Reaffirms Efforts To Tackle Industrial Challenges, Retain Investor

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing industrial challenges, ensuring access to funding, and creating a favourable business environment for manufacturers and small businesses.

Senator John Enoh, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment…Read more

$1trn Economy: FG Begins Reform Implementation

The Federal Government has tasked the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI) to provide strategic guidance and oversight for the implementation of the Aso Accord targeted at driving ongoing economic reforms of the nation.

The committee inaugurated by Vice President Kashim Shettima on…Read more

Forbes: Dangote Ranked 86th Richest Man In The World

The wealth of the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has surged to $23.9 billion, according to Forbes, solidifying his position as the richest person in Africa and the 86th wealthiest in the world.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Dangote was previously ranked…Read more

NNPC-SNEPCo Donates Medical Equipment To Support Surgeries In Nigeria

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) have donated medical equipment to the Benjamin Olowojebutu Foundation (BOF) to enhance healthcare outreach in underserved communities across Nigeria’s South-West, North-Central, and South-South regions.

A statement released on Tuesday by Gladys Afam-Anadu, Media…Read more

NERC Issues Fresh Penalties For Meter Tampering

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Tuesday announced the introduction of new penalties for individuals involved in unauthorized access to electricity, meter bypassing, and tampering.

A public notice issued on Tuesday, titled “Amended Order on Unauthorized…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: